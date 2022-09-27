Golf: ‘Fantastic achievement’ as Royal Aberdeen win Pennant League title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Golf

Golf: ‘Fantastic achievement’ as Royal Aberdeen win Pennant League title

By Alan Brown
September 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club's Aberdeen Pennant League winners. Back, from left, Nick Macandrew, Don Macandrew, Blair Moir, Paul Moir, Fintan McKenna, Wayne Thompson, Dan Sim (match and handicap). Front, Barry Mitchell, Niall Young, Craig Leith and Grant Joss.
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club's Aberdeen Pennant League winners. Back, from left, Nick Macandrew, Don Macandrew, Blair Moir, Paul Moir, Fintan McKenna, Wayne Thompson, Dan Sim (match and handicap). Front, Barry Mitchell, Niall Young, Craig Leith and Grant Joss.

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club stormed to victory in this year’s Aberdeen Pennant League final.

The Balgownie boys marched to a comprehensive 5-0 success over Banchory at Newmachar.

Nick Macandrew and Craig Leith put the first point on the board with a 5&4 victory over Alasdair Ramage and Roy Black, before Don Macandrew and Niall Young doubled that advantage with a two-hole win over Ferghus Milne and Blair Milne.

Grant Joss and Fintan McKenna increased their advantage to three with a 2&1 triumph against Adam Lindsay and Marc Vass.

Wayne Thompson and Barry Mitchell made it 4-0 after defeating Marc Lawrence and Jamie Gardiner by one hole.

Blair Moir and Paul Moir completed the whitewash with a 2&1 win over Banchory captain Craig Lindsay and Rhys Sim.

Royal Aberdeen pennant captain Nick Macandrew said: “The victory is a fantastic achievement for the team, who deserve great credit for all their hard work and determination.

“We’ve played some fantastic opponents throughout the competition, not least the team from Banchory in the final.

“We have a great squad, who have really meshed together and are proud to represent Royal Aberdeen.”

Royal Aberdeen club captain Douglas Purdie said: “The council, the entire membership and I are immensely proud of the team for winning the Aberdeen and District Pennant League this year.

“There was some exceptional golf on display from both teams at Newmachar, which produced some great matches that went right down to the wire.

“The squad’s performance and camaraderie throughout the season has been first class and it is a wonderful achievement for everyone who was involved in the Pennant Team throughout the season.

Meanwhile, it’s down to the last four in this year’s Spence Trophy, which comes to a conclusion at Royal Aberdeen on Sunday.

Deeside’s Callum Bruce qualified as the top seed after rounds of 63 and 70 over the two courses at Balgownie.

Callum will take on McKenzie Mullen, of Portlethen, in the opening semi-final at 9.20am.

McDonald Ellon’s Alistair Hunter will face Cruden Bay’s Josh Allardyce in the second semi.

The final will tee-off at 2.04pm.

Duff House victorious in Northern Counties Cup

Duff House Royal I won the Northern Counties Cup at Royal Dornoch for the first time after beating Tain I by 10 holes in the final.

The winning team of Ellis Gray, Callum Bruce, David Morrison and Lewis West – who defeated Deeside I by 15 holes in the semi-finals – opened their challenge with a two-hole win over Nairn, ahead of overcoming Wick II by nine holes.

Duff House booked their place in the semi-finals with a seven-hole triumph over Turriff.

Northern Counties Cup golf winners – Duff House Royal I, from left, Ellis Gray, Callum Bruce, David Morrison and Lewis West.

Duff House Royal’s David, 33, said: “The Northern Counties is a tournament that I’ve played in since I was 16.

“I’ve been dreaming of this day since then and to win at this venue makes it even more special.

“It was brilliant and I’m really proud of the team’s attitude.

“We believed we could win before the start and we showed how much we wanted it with convincing wins over some exceptional teams.”

The Deeside I team of Mark and David Halliday, David Macklin and Jamie Hall had wins over Kings II (10 holes), Moray II (four holes), Fortrose and Rosemarkie I (five holes).

The competition was first won by Aberdeen University at Balgownie in 1900.

Aboyne youngsters claim Off The Tee Trophy

Aboyne have lifted the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League’s Off The Tee Trophy for the first time.

A one-hole victory over Westhill in the morning semi-finals at Royal Aberdeen set up Aboyne for a three-hole win over Ellon McDonald in the afternoon final.

The Aboyne first pairing of Jamie Gibb and Hamish McLardy lost to Westhill’s Lewis Coull and Charlie Henderson by one hole in the semi-opener.

But Lorne MacDonald and Ewan Forbes turned the match on its head for Aboyne with a two-hole triumph over Reece Mathieson and Josh Henderson.

In the final, Jamie and Hamish stamped their authority over McDonald Ellon’s Alistair Hunter and Daniel Aitken with a decisive four-hole opening success.

McDonald Ellon’s Finlay Simpson and Connor Grant carded a consolation one-hole victory over Lorne and Ewan in the second match.

Aboyne’s Junior Pennant League Off The Tee Trophy winners. From left, Lorne MacDonald, Jamie Gibb, Ewan Forbes and Hamish McLardy.

 

