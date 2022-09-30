Sci-fi ballet to top notch comedy: Five things to do this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Sci-fi ballet to top notch comedy: Five things to do this weekend

By Jamie Wilde
September 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Coppelia, a new sci-fi infused production from Scottish Ballet, is just one of our picks of entertainment highlights taking place this weekend. Picture supplied by Scottish Ballet.
Coppelia, a new sci-fi infused production from Scottish Ballet, is just one of our picks of entertainment highlights taking place this weekend. Picture supplied by Scottish Ballet.

From sci-fi infused ballet to top Scottish comedy and music, there is plenty of variety when it comes to looking for exciting entertainment this weekend.

Take a look at our top five picks for things to do around the north and north-east this weekend.

Coppelia

Coppelia. Picture supplied by Scottish Ballet.

Mixing themes from classic sci-fi films such as Bladerunner with classic 19th Century ballet, Coppelia will be staged at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen for the final time this evening, before heading to Inverness’ Eden Court from Thursday October 6 to Saturday October 8.

The Scottish Ballet production has received rave reviews and promises audiences an adrenaline rush from a heady mix of dance, theatre and film that they’ll never forget.

Visit aberdeenperformingarts.com for remaining Aberdeen tickets and eden-court.co.uk for Inverness tickets.

Kevin Bridges

Kevin Bridges. Picture by Brian J Ritchie.

P&J Live in Aberdeen welcomes Kevin Bridges for the two remaining shows of his four-night Aberdeen visit this weekend.

Three out of the four shows sold out well in advance, but a handful of tickets for Sunday’s show are still available.

His last tour, Brand New, took place across the UK four years ago in 2018. Now, Kevin Bridges: The Overdue Catch-Up sees the comedian back out on the road pleasing crowds with his sharp and highly amusing observations on the world.

Visit pandjlive.com for tickets.

Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham

Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham. Picture by Peter Ferguson.

Traditional Scottish music doesn’t get much bigger than the iconic duo, Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham.

They are familiar faces on television screens at Scotland’s Hogmanay celebrations every year, and Sandness Hall in Shetland is the venue tonight for the final stop of the pair’s extensive Scottish summer tour.

Alongside showcasing their vast musical talent, there promises to be plenty of witty banter for audiences to tuck into as well. If you’re looking for a right good night of music, you’ll find it here.

Visit shetlandarts.org for tickets.

Scottish Opera: Opera Highlights

Natalya Romaniw as Tosca and Gwyn Hughes Jones as Cavaradossi. Picture by James Glossop.

Visiting The Barn, Banchory this evening and later at Cullivoe Public Hall and Mareel in Shetland on Tuesday and Wednesday, opera fans are in for a treat with this event curated by Scottish Opera every season.

A troupe of talented singers will bring original, piano-accompanied productions to local venues on this tour.

With music handpicked by Scottish Opera’s head of music, Derek Clark, Opera Highlights combines Scottish Opera repertoire favourites with lesser-known pieces.

Visit scottishopera.org.uk for tickets and more information.

Jim Smith: The Hills Have Ayes

Funny farmer comedian Jim Smith. Picture by Eilidh Robertson.

Visiting Oban’s Corran Halls this evening, Perthshire farmer and comedian Jim Smith returns off the back of his previous sell-out tour with a new show telling tales of Scottish rural life.

Jim shares anecdotes from his changing world which has seen him get engaged, become a first-time father and continue farming through Covid and Brexit.

Expect checked shirts – and plenty of laughs, too.

Visit liveargyll.co.uk for more information.

