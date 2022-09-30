Sci-fi ballet to top notch comedy: Five things to do this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From sci-fi infused ballet to top Scottish comedy and music, there is plenty of variety when it comes to looking for exciting entertainment this weekend.

Take a look at our top five picks for things to do around the north and north-east this weekend.

Coppelia

Mixing themes from classic sci-fi films such as Bladerunner with classic 19th Century ballet, Coppelia will be staged at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen for the final time this evening, before heading to Inverness’ Eden Court from Thursday October 6 to Saturday October 8.

The Scottish Ballet production has received rave reviews and promises audiences an adrenaline rush from a heady mix of dance, theatre and film that they’ll never forget.

Visit aberdeenperformingarts.com for remaining Aberdeen tickets and eden-court.co.uk for Inverness tickets.

Kevin Bridges

P&J Live in Aberdeen welcomes Kevin Bridges for the two remaining shows of his four-night Aberdeen visit this weekend.

Three out of the four shows sold out well in advance, but a handful of tickets for Sunday’s show are still available.

His last tour, Brand New, took place across the UK four years ago in 2018. Now, Kevin Bridges: The Overdue Catch-Up sees the comedian back out on the road pleasing crowds with his sharp and highly amusing observations on the world.

Visit pandjlive.com for tickets.

Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham

Traditional Scottish music doesn’t get much bigger than the iconic duo, Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham.

They are familiar faces on television screens at Scotland’s Hogmanay celebrations every year, and Sandness Hall in Shetland is the venue tonight for the final stop of the pair’s extensive Scottish summer tour.

Alongside showcasing their vast musical talent, there promises to be plenty of witty banter for audiences to tuck into as well. If you’re looking for a right good night of music, you’ll find it here.

Visit shetlandarts.org for tickets.

Scottish Opera: Opera Highlights

Visiting The Barn, Banchory this evening and later at Cullivoe Public Hall and Mareel in Shetland on Tuesday and Wednesday, opera fans are in for a treat with this event curated by Scottish Opera every season.

A troupe of talented singers will bring original, piano-accompanied productions to local venues on this tour.

With music handpicked by Scottish Opera’s head of music, Derek Clark, Opera Highlights combines Scottish Opera repertoire favourites with lesser-known pieces.

Visit scottishopera.org.uk for tickets and more information.

Jim Smith: The Hills Have Ayes

Visiting Oban’s Corran Halls this evening, Perthshire farmer and comedian Jim Smith returns off the back of his previous sell-out tour with a new show telling tales of Scottish rural life.

Jim shares anecdotes from his changing world which has seen him get engaged, become a first-time father and continue farming through Covid and Brexit.

Expect checked shirts – and plenty of laughs, too.

Visit liveargyll.co.uk for more information.