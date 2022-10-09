Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?

By Ellie House
October 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?

I’m 13 years old, my cheeks bright red as the equally uncomfortable teacher slides a condom on to a banana.

The girls are kept behind for a chat about periods, which barely covers anything bar the basics.

We are left in no doubt. Sex is bad, and genital warts are rife.

I am now 30 and have a little boy of my own.

Popular Netflix show, Sex Education, demonstrates the need for teens to be better educated on relationships and sexual health.

I feel an even greater responsibility in raising a boy, but as he grows up there is one element I feel powerless to police.

Porn.

Or more specifically, the extreme nature of porn, which seems to be accepted online as commonplace.

How do we prevent our children from modelling sexual expectations based on what they’ve viewed online?

I’ve spoken with fellow parents, one of whom chose to stay anonymous, alongside Doctor David S Smith, of Robert Gordon University (RGU), who believes nuanced conversation is preferable to stigma.

We need to challenge the culture of ‘not my child’

For one anonymous Aberdeenshire mum of two – let’s call her Jackie – porn is finding its way into primary schools.

Even small rural schools, such as the one which Jackie’s son and daughter attend.

Her daughter, who is only 11 years old, has already experienced a crude sexual comment directed at her from a male pupil in the classroom.

“I spoke to the head teacher who was horrified,” says Jackie.

Technology means youngsters can access porn on their phone.

“But it wasn’t the first time that sexual chat had come from a particular child.

“I know from speaking to other mums, that children accessing porn has almost become accepted by some parents.

“An attitude of it’s just the world we live in.

“To me, we are robbing children of their innocence.

“I think as our children progress into secondary school, porn needs to come into the sex ed curriculum somehow.”

“Both boys and girls are being scarred by over exposure and the wrong experiences – it looks like a horrific future.

“The culture of ‘not my child’ also needs to stop, it’s of no help to bury your head in the sand.”

‘It’s unrealistic to assume that teens aren’t watching porn’

For Dr David S Smith, lecturer in psychology at RGU, the conversation surrounding porn is complex.

He is in agreement with Jackie concerning the inclusion of porn in sex education, and the conversations surrounding it.

“I think there’s definitely a potential problem; some research shows that porn can create unrealistic expectations of performance, and what does and doesn’t constitute as safe sex alongside consent,” he said.

Doctor David S Smith believes youngsters should learn about porn in sex education, the good and the bad.

“Evidence shows a link between watching porn over longer periods, and sexist attitudes particularly with younger men.

“We don’t really know whether these people already had the attitude within themselves though.”

With the majority of youngsters now owning a smart phone, access to adult material has never been easier in comparison to even a decade ago.

“Porn could be that first indirect sexual experience, and I think that’s why we need to be talking to youngsters about different types of porn,” said Dr Smith.

“It’s unrealistic to assume that teens aren’t using porn, you need to adapt your education to the sort of resources people have.

“Teach them about it, the good and the bad.

“This isn’t about stigmatising, there needs to be a nuanced discussion.”

‘Education is the silver bullet here’

For stay-at-home dad Andi Ramsay, who lives with his wife and two young sons in Ellon, sex education starts at home.

He believes that knowledge is the way forward, and would like to see an appropriate level of sex education taught at nursery

“Education is the silver bullet here, and it needs to be thorough, factual and delivered by someone who genuinely understands what they’re explaining,” he said.

“There is no age that is too early to learn how to live life.

Andi Ramsay, pictured here with his young son, believes education is the best tool going.

“Sex education is misconceived as teaching the mechanics of heteronormative intercourse when it should and could be about health, mental health, care and consideration for others, healthy relationships, anatomy, safety, self-worth, body positivity, and so much more.

“I’d love to see sex and relationships taught by people who aren’t embarrassed or ashamed of healthy, normal human behaviour.”

As for porn, Andi has been influenced by Sophia Smith-Galer, the author of Losing It, which has been dubbed as sex education for the 21st Century.

“Proper understanding of consequences is the only way kids will ever make good choices,” he said.

“Our kids and teens need to know everything they can about sex, sexuality, gender, consent and healthy relationships in order to make choices that fit their individual beliefs.”

Talking to your children can help. Photo: Shutterstock.

Let’s talk about sex

Sex education is a public health intervention delivered and designed by school and education colleagues.

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “Our Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) has not seen a rise in patients as a result of exposure to online pornography but accepts there are a number of unknowns in terms of any cause and effect.

“Websites including the UK Safer Internet Centre and Cyber Safe Scotland are helpful for parents and carers seeking advice on promoting online safety with their children.

“There are various ways you can restrict access to inappropriate content on different devices.

“The most important thing is to chat with children and young people regularly about what they’re accessing online, the dangers and how to protect themselves.”

Parents can restrict access to adult content on their children’s phones. Photo: Shutterstock.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Wendy Harley, education team leader at HMP Grampian.
'Success stories come in all shapes and sizes': Taking on teaching in HMP Grampian
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: Now is the time to plan
P&J Live marketing executive Maisie Mann gives us a look behind the scenes at the Aberdeen arena with My Week in 5 Pictures.
My Week in 5 Pictures - Maisie Mann talks behind the scenes at Kevin…
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…
Sir Ewan Forbes-Sempill married Isabella Mitchell in 1952. Picture: Aberdeen Journals/DCT Design
The happy wedding pictures behind a north-east marriage which provoked a notorious court case
Sir Alex Ferguson in front of a new statue at Pittodrie. Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group.
What we learned this week... about how Alex Ferguson's bum deal is now in…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tequila Casa is a new tequila pop-up bar in Aberdeen Picture shows; Tequila Casa is a new tequila pop-up bar in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Tequila Casa Date; 05/10/2022
New tequila bar to pop-up for Aberdeen Cocktail Week
Which of these drinks would you like to try for a reduced price? Image: DC Thomson Design Team.
Have your say: Which cocktail will be city favourite for Aberdeen Cocktail Week at…
A member of the Hong Kong team jumps from the balcony of his apartment at the Olympic Village to escape the attack. Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: 50 years on from the Munich Massacre - have we learned anything?

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
3
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS
Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Supplied by Google
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.
ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen
Comedy legend Jack Dee is one of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival's headliners.
REVIEW: Hilariously grumpy comedian Jack Dee is the perfect tonic for sell-out Music Hall…
Emmeline McCracken holding her violin next to fellow music therapist Nadine Allan who is holding the end of her guitar
'Words aren't necessary': The Aberdeen music therapists are helping nonverbal clients find their voice

Editor's Picks