My Week in 5 Pictures – Chris Rickard talks sea life at Macduff Marine Aquarium

By Jamie Wilde
October 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Chris Rickard of Macduff Marine Aquarium shares his week in five pictures. Pictured is Chris (right) alongside Lauren Smith at Fraserburgh.
Chris Rickard of Macduff Marine Aquarium shares his week in five pictures. Pictured is Chris (right) alongside Lauren Smith at Fraserburgh.

Chris Rickard is an aquarium assistant, recently promoted to aquarist, at Macduff Marine Aquarium.

He has been a part of the aquarium team for many years and is also a Scuba diving enthusiast, keen underwater photographer and advocate for the protection and conservation of Scottish species and habitats.

Food prep at the aquarium.

Most mornings at the aquarium begin with prepping the food that will be fed out to the exhibits for the day. While it’s not exactly the same task each day, as the tanks are fed on a rota, the task consists of preparing various quantities of frozen squid, mackerel, shrimp and mussels.

Touch Pool Talk.

If you have visited the aquarium, then chances are you have seen a Touch Pool Talk. Here you can see a variety of echinoderms (members of the starfish and urchin family) on my tray.

Chris out in the water collecting kelp.

A couple of times a year, we dive locally in Macduff to collect kelp for the aquarium’s main exhibit tank, the Kelp Reef. It’s a great site for a shore dive!

Edible crab and cast.

A big part of my job is looking out for our animals’ welfare, and that involves keeping an eye on all our residents, including this edible crab, which moulted.

The smaller crab shown in the image is actually the crab’s now empty shell, called at cast or moult. The actual crab, now much larger after having shed its old shell or exoskeleton, is now in a soft shell state and will be placed in a tank on its own to keep it safe until its new shell hardens.

Chris and Lauren Smith searching for signs of sharks.

My pal, Lauren Smith, and I spend as much time as possible searching for signs of sharks, skate and rays around Scotland’s coastline. We have started a Facebook page called Shark and Skate Citizen Science Scotland trying to gather as many sightings as possible from across Scotland, with a current focus on the critically endangered flapper skate.

Here we have found a flapper purse (eggcase) on the beach at Spey Bay.

