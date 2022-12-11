Prepare to be amazed: Magician turns Christmas gift into a career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Prepare to be amazed: Magician turns Christmas gift into a career

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Magician Ivor Smith takes a card from Jeff Burns during a performance. Image: Jonathan Addie/Michal Wachucik/Abermedia.
Magician Ivor Smith takes a card from Jeff Burns during a performance. Image: Jonathan Addie/Michal Wachucik/Abermedia.

With the magic of Christmas all around us, Jacqueline Wake Young caught up with Aberdeen magician Ivor Smith and found out how a gift on December 25 helped him find his calling.

Like many children, Ivor Smith owned a magic set when he was growing up, but what he didn’t know at the time was that this passing interest would grow into a passion that would one day become a vocation and take him around the world.

It was not until his twenties that he took up magic as a hobby after his wife, Helen, noticed that he liked watching magic on TV and bought him a book of puzzles for Christmas that also taught some basic tricks.

Library books

After that he started to delve deeper into the subject, making Aberdeen Central Library his first port of call.

“I discovered they had a small collection of books that taught magic and I think I borrowed every one! I also scoured local bookshops,” says Ivor.

“Because I started learning this way, before the internet and YouTube, I have retained a love of magic books and now have a library of over 200 books and booklets.”

Ivor Smith has been a magician for 30 years and it has taken him all over the world.

Aberdeen Magical Society

In 1991 Ivor was introduced to Aberdeen Magical Society where local hobbyists, semi-professionals and full-time professional magicians meet to further the art of magic.

Ivor, who now has a 30-year career as a magician under his belt, is still a member and goes to meetings every month.

He started working semi-professionally around 1992 and then in 1999 took the plunge and went full-time, setting up a company called Fifth Dimension with fellow magicians Jeff Burns and Bill Duncan, who is now retired.

Together they took magic beyond entertainment and into the business arena as well, using it as a visual aid to inspire and train people in areas such as health and safety, teamwork, leadership and communication, as well as a way to promote companies at exhibitions.

Ivor Smith and, in the jar, Jeff Burns, of Fifth Dimension.

It brought together Ivor’s magician skills with the business knowledge he had gained in his previous career.

He says: “I worked for Aberdeen City Council, firstly in housing where I worked my way up to become an area housing manager, and then in economic development where I led a small team that promoted Aberdeen as a business destination – helping companies break into international markets and attracting people and inward investment to the city.”

Mastering skills

So, apart from actually being magic, as all the best magicians are, what other skills are needed for such a line of work?

“Patience and perseverance are key,” says Ivor, “in that many effects can take a long time to master.”

“Presentation skills are also crucial as you need to be able to present the magic in a dramatic, funny, interesting way depending on the character you’re portraying.”

Ivor Smith and Jeff Burns, of Fifth Dimension, getting ready for another trip.

“When people ask me what I do, I often reply that my job is simply having fun with people.

“It doesn’t matter whether we’re delivering a serious message around behavioural safety or entertaining at a client hospitality event, fun is a central part of what we do.

Magical mentors

Ivor, who was born in Aberdeen where he still lives, has a son called Eoin who is following in his father’s footsteps as a part-time magician.

As for Ivor’s favourite magicians, he said: “Paul Daniels would always be top of my list.

“I was lucky enough to meet him on several occasions and he was always very generous with his time and advice.”

The late Paul Daniels, Ivor’s favourite magician, on a visit to Aberdeen in 2008.

He added: “At a local level, Bill Duncan was not only a business partner but also a great friend and mentor.

“Jeff and I owe Bill a huge debt of gratitude for all that he taught us in our early days as magicians.”

Now the business they set up together has a long list of clients and an impressive retention rate, although that does present one teensy snag.

Ivor explains: “It does mean that with so many repeat clients we have to be continually innovating and creating and developing new ideas, effects and routines. That is a challenge but it’s one we enjoy!”

Seeing the world

All those nights at the library and practising those basic tricks in the early days has certainly paid off.

“I’ve been very lucky in that magic has taken me all around the world – from Singapore and Thailand, throughout the Middle East, Europe and Scandinavia, to the USA and Canada,” says Ivor.

“Highlights include performing at the Magic Circle in London, the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood where we had two week-long residencies, and headlining a show in Las Vegas.

“In our travels we’ve met many fascinating people from celebrities like Neil Patrick Harris and One Direction to lesser-known but equally fascinating people like Tony Asher, who co-wrote many of the songs on the Beach Boys’ seminal album Pet Sounds with Brian Wilson.

“Of course, we’ve also met many famous magicians along the way like Paul Daniels and David Copperfield.”

Jeff Burns and Ivor Smith when they met David Copperfield.

It’s a career path that sounds, well, absolutely magical, so does Ivor have any advice for anyone who would love to one day write down the word “magician” under “occupation” on their passport?

Thankfully he does have some magic words of encouragement he can pull out of a hat, and says: “Be yourself, don’t copy others. Certainly, learn from others but to be original and stand out from the crowd, you need to be you.”

Ivor Smith and Jeff Burns when they met actor Neil Patrick Harris.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Ambulances outside Waterloo Ambulance Station, south London. The NHS continues to be under severe pressure, with Government being urged to step in (James Manning/PA)
Government urged to act amid warnings of ‘intolerable’ NHS pressures
NHS Digital data shows hospital admissions for eating disorders are rising among children and young people (Ian West/PA)
39% rise in number of children needing help for serious mental health problems
(Rui Vieira/PA)
Record number of cancer patients treated last year, but waiting list grows
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak and Barclay’s absence amid NHS pressure ‘inexplicable’ – Labour
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
UKHSA advice includes simple steps that can minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings as well as the wider community (Ian West/PA)
Back-to-school health advice issued amid rising Strep A and flu cases
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
Holyrood must be recalled to debate the ‘unprecedented crisis’ in the NHS, the Tories said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tories urge Sturgeon to recall Holyrood amid ‘unprecedented crisis’ in NHS
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented