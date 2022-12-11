Caley Thistle coach Ryan Esson urges sides to mix it up for SPFL Trust Trophy ties after U18s test Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle coach Ryan Esson urges sides to mix it up for SPFL Trust Trophy ties after U18s test Hamilton

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 11, 2022, 2:51 pm
Inverness players thank fans at full time at New Douglas Park. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Inverness players thank fans at full time at New Douglas Park. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group

It all happened due to their injury crisis – but Caley Thistle’s under-18s learned plenty from playing in Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy 2-0 defeat at Hamilton.

An early own goal and a Reegan Mimnaugh close-range effort earned Accies a place in the quarter-finals, but the nine teenagers lining up for ICT walked off with their heads held high.

Of course, nine first-team stars are sidelined with injury, mostly not due back any time soon.

That meant the Highlanders decided to give the remainder of their first-team players the weekend off from action to prepare for a return to Championship action back at Hamilton this coming Saturday.

They announced last week, they would play mostly under-18s in this fourth-round tie.

Hamilton’s Fergus Owens challenges Caley Thistle’s Aaron Nicholson.

In all, 14 academy graduates were in the squad and all of them got game time, either from the off or from the bench.

Mixtures of youth and experience

A seven-match winless league run means Inverness are now mid-table, with Hamilton at the foot of the division and opting to field a side with a mixture of youth and experience for this clash.

Under-18s coach Ryan Esson, who is sure he and the youngsters will have gained valuable lessons from this 90 minutes, sees the benefit of clubs using the Challenge Cup, as it is better known, to shake up their teams to benefit the younger lads.

He said: “We should have more competitions like this where you can develop your players whereby teams put some experienced players out alongside the young boys.

“They will gain experience by playing with experienced boys and also playing against them.

“You can see sometimes the boys with experience get themselves into good positions that are slightly different from those players who maybe lack experience.”

Caley Jags defender Matthew Strachan and Hamilton’s Andy Winter.

Positive response after early goal

Esson was thrilled by how the nine teens, along with goalkeeper Mark Ridgers and recently-recruited right-back Ryan Barratt, never let their heads go down after Hamilton went 1-0 up inside three minutes.

He said: “All in all, it was a good day. Hamilton were very good and they put out a decent side with experience. It was a bit daunting to begin with, but we grew into the game and I thought we held our own for big parts of it until we tired after 60 minutes.

“We reacted really well to losing the early goal and we could have gone under, but we actually got together and grew into the game.”

Caley Thistle under-18s coach Ryan Esson.

Own goal gives Accies breakthrough

It was a bitterly cold afternoon at Hamilton, but 488 fans, including a bus-load and more ICT supporters, were entertained by the efforts of both sets of players.

Bad luck blighted ICT as Hamilton took the early lead. On-loan Newcastle starlet Lucas De Bolle drove a powerful cross into the area, which Ridgers unluckily directed into the path of Sam Nixon, who saw the ball spin agonisingly over the line.

It was the start of nightmares, but the mainly young group encouraged one another to react positively.

Keith Bray was first to test home goalkeeper Jamie Smith as his stooping header, from a Duncan Proudfoot assist, was superbly kept out.

The ball spins off ICT defender Sam Nixon and rolls over the line to give Hamilton an early advantage.

Then Calum MacKay, the younger brother of Hibs loanee Dan MacKay, was not far off with a shot after Aaron Nicolson lined him up.

Hamilton reminded everyone they were still a threat and Ridgers saved a shot from Jean Pierre Tiehi before 16-year-old livewire Ryan One curled a shot just wide.

Andy Winter then whizzed a drive wide of target before Aaron Nicolson, from a MacKay corner, shot a foot or so past the right post.

Inverness were putting in so much to this tie, but found themselves down 2-0 on 34 minutes when first-team midfielder Mimnaugh calmly tucked away a pass across the goal by Andy Winter.

Keeper Smith kept ICT kids at bay

Hamilton keeper Smith was earning his clean sheet as he saved from Nicolson and MacKay, as ICT pressed for a way back.

An offside Jean Pierre Tiehi goal denied Accies a third before the break then Ridgers dived to from Gabe Forsyth’s 25-yarder.

Hamilton players celebrate the opening goal.

The pace and intensity dropped in the second half, but Accies’ key threat, One came closest to netting another when he was denied by Ridgers, who later kept out a free-kick from Gabe Forsyth.

Young keeper Danny Gillan, who replaced Ridgers late on, also saved from One in stoppage-time as ICT stood up to what also ended a mainly youth-packed Accies team.

HAMILTON (4-2-3-1) – Smith 6, Doyle 6, Shiels 6, Tiehi 6 (Black 84), Mimnaugh 7 (Latona 66), Winter 6 (Morgan 84), De Bolle 6 (Newbury 71), Owens 6, McGinn 6, One 7, Forsyth 6. Subs not used – Fulton (GK), O’Reilly, Ryan, Zanatta, Smith.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2) – Ridgers 6 (Gillan 87), Barrett 6 (Alistair Nixon 72), Strachan 6, Sam Nixon 6, Walker 6 (MacDougall 84), Carnihan 6, Proudfoot 7 (Calum MacLeod 72), Bray 6, Nicolson 7 (Mackie 84), Calum MacKay 7, Bain 6.

Referee – Duncan Williams.

Attendance – 488.

Man of the match – Ryan One.

