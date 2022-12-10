What we learned this week… about a seal, goblin mode appeal and a Neil Diamond deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What we learned this week… about a seal, goblin mode appeal and a Neil Diamond deal

By Neil Drysdale
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am
The baby seal pup rescued from Stonehaven. Image: DCT Media.
The baby seal pup rescued from Stonehaven. Image: DCT Media.

What we learned…

YOU don’t expect to find a seal waddling through a busy town centre, but that’s what happened in Stonehaven when an underweight pup made its way into the community.

The wee scone was initially spotted on Tuesday night before being encouraged to head back towards the sea, but it returned the next morning and was taken into care by vets.

Emma Thomson, from the Kirkton Veterinary Centre, said the seal pup, believed to be a boy, would be transferred to the Scottish SPCA rescue centre at Fishcross.

ADVERTS rarely tell the full truth, but Ellon-based Brewdog found itself in hot water with the ASA by suggesting that one of its products was sufficiently healthy to count as one of people’s “five-a-day” of fruit and vegetables. The company claimed its email was “tongue-in-cheek” but the advertising watchdog said it risked misleading consumers. Next, it’ll be trying to argue that wine comes from grapes!

Goblin mode has emerged as the most common word of 2022.

“GOBLIN mode” has been chosen by the public as the 2022 Oxford word of the year. The term, which refers to “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations”, was selected by public vote.

“Metaverse” emerged as the second choice, followed by “#IStandWith”. But Goblin mode was a landslide victory: it was selected by 93%of the overall vote. And that’s despite it clearly being TWO words!

PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year in recognition of his spirited and high-profile leadership during his country’s ongoing war against Russia. The publication also recognised “the spirit of Ukraine,” pointing to its resilience in dealing with Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion.

Martin Compston smiles on the red carpet, with a large poster for The Rig in the background.
The Rig star Martin Compston is full of praise and fondness for Aberdeen. Image: IJPR

MARTIN Compston definitely has a soft spot for the Granite City. Speaking ahead of the Amazon Prime Video series The Rig’s world premiere, he revealed the production’s north-east links had brought back many childhood memories.

He said: “I had this really glamorous idea of Aberdeen when I was wee, because (my family) would say: ‘Your dad’s away to Aberdeen, and he’ll be on the helicopter’ and all that kind of thing. So I thought it was a sort of magical place. And, it kind of is, when you’re up there.”

THE audience on the opening night of the Broadway show A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, were treated to a special performance from the man himself. His impromptu rendition of one of his biggest hits, Sweet Caroline, was his first time on stage in New York since his 2017 Parkinson’s diagnosis. But he still had the voice and charisma to carry it off and there wasn’t a dry eye in the auditorium.

The Aberdeen FC stadium development is rumbling on. Supplied by Morrison Communications.

COUNCIL leaders have confirmed that any new Dons stadium at Aberdeen beach would be “dependent” on the football club paying for it.

The idea of relocating from Pittodrie to a nearby seafront spot has become increasingly popular and was projected to bring the city a “billion-pound boost”. But the SNP and Liberal Democrat administration has revealed it has no intention of stumping up any cash and now, a report going before councillors next week will cement that position.

The dossier, written by chief commercial officer Craig Innes, states: “This [development] is dependent on the capital investment for the stadium being provided by Aberdeen Football Club”.

TWO Cybermen invaded the National Museum of Scotland to launch a new exhibition in Edinburgh. Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder investigates the science behind the long-running TV series and celebrates its Caledonian connections.

The Doctor has been played by three Scottish actors – Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant and Peter Capaldi. And Ncuti Gatwa, who grew up in Fife, will take on the role in the New Year.

The recent Matt Hancock scandal left many wondering if it’s one rule for politicians and another for the public

FORMER Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed he will not be standing as an MP at the next general election. The controversial Tory politician was suspended from the party for joining the I’m A Celebrity show and is currently an independent MP.

Announcing his decision, Hancock said he had “discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore”. So that’s him on Strictly next year, is it?

WE said goodbye to Kirstie Alley, the actress best known for appearing in Cheers in the 1980s and 1990s, who died of cancer at 71. The Kansas-born star won an Emmy award and a Golden Globe for her role as bar manager Rebecca Howe in the popular comedy series and subsequently appeared in the Look Who’s Talking film franchise.

