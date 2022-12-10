When north and north-east supermarkets are open over Christmas and New Year

Make sure you are not caught out last minute with our handy list of supermarket opening times over Christmas and New Year.
While all stores are closed on December 25, many will remain open for at least a few hours on New Year’s Day.
Aldi and Lidl have also opted to close their doors completely on Boxing Day to give staff an extra day off to celebrate the festivities.
However, other stores will be open for those who have emptied their cupboards on the big day.
Here are the main opening times for most supermarkets across the north and north-east.
Christmas and new year supermarket opening times
Asda
Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
December 27: 8am to 8pm
Hogmanay: 6am to 7pm
New Year’s Day: Normal opening times
Sainsbury’s
Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 10am to 5pm
December 27: 8am to 8pm
Hogmanay: 7am to 7pm, convenience stores open until 9pm
New Year’s Day: 10am to 4pm, convenience stores open 9am to 9pm
Tesco
Christmas Eve: Extras and Superstores close at 6am, Express stores close at 10pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Extras and Superstores open 10am to 6pm, Express stores open 8am to 8pm
December 27: 8am to 8pm
Hogmanay: Extras and Superstores close at 6pm, Express stores at 10pm
New Year’s Day: Extras and Superstores open 10am to 6pm, Express stores open 8am to 8pm
January 2-3: Extras and Superstores open 8am to 8pm
Morrisons
Christmas Eve: 6am to 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
Hogmanay: 7am to 7pm
New Year’s Day: 10am to 4pm
January 2: 7am to 8pm
Aldi
Christmas Eve: 8am to 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
December 27-30: 8am to 8pm
Hogmanay: 8am to 6pm
January 2: 8am to 8pm
Lidl
Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
December 27-30: 8am to 8pm
Hogmanay: 8am to 7pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
January 2: 8am to 8pm
Co-op
Christmas Eve: Open until 9pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 8am to 8pm
Hogmanay: Open until 9pm
New Year’s Day: 8am to 8pm
Scotmid
Christmas Eve: Open until 9pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 9pm
Hogmanay: Open until 10pm
New Year’s Day: 10am to 6pm
January 2: 8am to 10pm
The above times apply to the majority of stores, but make sure to check with your local store for any potential differences.