When north and north-east supermarkets are open over Christmas and New Year

Make sure you are not caught out last minute with our handy list of supermarket opening times over Christmas and New Year.

While all stores are closed on December 25, many will remain open for at least a few hours on New Year’s Day.

Aldi and Lidl have also opted to close their doors completely on Boxing Day to give staff an extra day off to celebrate the festivities.

However, other stores will be open for those who have emptied their cupboards on the big day.

Here are the main opening times for most supermarkets across the north and north-east.

Christmas and new year supermarket opening times

Asda

Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm

December 27: 8am to 8pm

Hogmanay: 6am to 7pm

New Year’s Day: Normal opening times

Sainsbury’s

Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am to 5pm

December 27: 8am to 8pm

Hogmanay: 7am to 7pm, convenience stores open until 9pm

New Year’s Day: 10am to 4pm, convenience stores open 9am to 9pm

Tesco

Christmas Eve: Extras and Superstores close at 6am, Express stores close at 10pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Extras and Superstores open 10am to 6pm, Express stores open 8am to 8pm

December 27: 8am to 8pm

Hogmanay: Extras and Superstores close at 6pm, Express stores at 10pm

New Year’s Day: Extras and Superstores open 10am to 6pm, Express stores open 8am to 8pm

January 2-3: Extras and Superstores open 8am to 8pm

Morrisons

Christmas Eve: 6am to 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm

Hogmanay: 7am to 7pm

New Year’s Day: 10am to 4pm

January 2: 7am to 8pm

Aldi

Christmas Eve: 8am to 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

December 27-30: 8am to 8pm

Hogmanay: 8am to 6pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

January 2: 8am to 8pm

Lidl

Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

December 27-30: 8am to 8pm

Hogmanay: 8am to 7pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

January 2: 8am to 8pm

Co-op

Christmas Eve: Open until 9pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 8am to 8pm

Hogmanay: Open until 9pm

New Year’s Day: 8am to 8pm

Scotmid

Christmas Eve: Open until 9pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 9pm

Hogmanay: Open until 10pm

New Year’s Day: 10am to 6pm

January 2: 8am to 10pm

The above times apply to the majority of stores, but make sure to check with your local store for any potential differences.