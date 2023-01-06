Mortgage expert joins north-east financial planning specialists

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-East financial planning specialists, VT Wealth, has appointed its first Mortgage and Protection Adviser to be based in its Aberdeen office.

Clare Dwyer brings more than 14 years’ worth of experience in finance, insurance and banking, and will be assisting VT Wealth clients with specialist mortgage advice.

Clare, who is from Bridge of Don in Aberdeen, began her banking career at TSB and has worked her way through the ranks by helping people to find the best mortgage deals on the market.

Job satisfaction

Clare said she is looking forward to bringing her expertise to her new role and said: “As a mortgage and protection adviser, I gain immense job satisfaction and get very emotionally invested in my clients’ journeys.

“I believe it’s crucial to have a strong connection with my clients and for them to trust me and feel confident that I have their best interests at heart.

“It’s so rewarding to support so many different people and I feel honoured to play a part in the biggest purchase of their lives.”

Established by Vee Thom in 2016, VT Wealth prides itself on being one of the north-east’s most approachable financial planning specialists.

Family business

The family-run company, which has offices in Bridge of Don and Fraserburgh, aims to offer “valued and trusted financial advice to individuals, families and businesses from all walks of life across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire”.

With an office base already in Aberdeen city centre, the company made the “strategic and emotive decision” to invest in a permanent base in Fraserburgh and opened an office there in August 2018.

For Vee, who is originally from Portknockie and has strong family ties to the fishing industry, this decision also meant the company could better serve its loyal client base with local face-to-face advice.

As an expanding business, its underlying focus is to “build and develop long-lasting personal relationships with clients” with the overarching aim of helping them “secure and protect their financial futures”.

Despite the challenging times of recent years, VT Wealth enjoyed a significant period of growth in 2021 and its virtual meetings through Microsoft Teams and Zoom have also had an impact on seeing the client base grow throughout the UK.

Vee said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Clare to the VT Wealth team. She is an extremely knowledgeable and experienced mortgage and protection adviser with a professional and friendly client-focused approach.

Core values

“It’s important to us that Clare’s values align with our core values of trust and integrity, and we look forward to integrating her into the team as we continue to work closely with our clients to help them achieve financial stability and wellbeing.”

Backed by St James’s Place Wealth Management, the largest wealth management business in the UK, VT Wealth offers a comprehensive range of services and investment solutions including investment planning, retirement planning and mortgage and protection advice.

For more information visit vtwealth.co.uk