News Agenda: How the north’s spaceports are rising stars in Scotland’s space industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

News Agenda: How the north’s spaceports are rising stars in Scotland’s space industry

By Karen Roberts
January 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
The Virgin Orbit launch in Cornwall ended in failure due to an "anomaly".
The Virgin Orbit launch in Cornwall ended in failure due to an "anomaly".

Scotland’s space sector is soaring fast – and the UK’s first orbital launch looks set to take place in one of the north’s two spaceports.

The sites at Unst in Shetland, and A’Mhoine in Sutherland, are gearing up for lift off – and the recent failure of the Virgin Orbit launch in Cornwall hasn’t dampened spirits.

After taking off from Cornwall, the Virgin Orbit plane flew to 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean where it jettisoned the rocket containing nine small satellites towards space.

An “anomaly” with the system meant the LauncherOne rocket – which was carrying a number of satellites with a variety of civil and defence applications – failed to orbit.

Forres-based Orbex plans to launch commercial satellites in its Prime rocket from Space Hub Sutherland at the A’Mhoine peninsula in Sutherland.

Meanwhile, the SaxaVord spaceport on the Shetland Islands, in Unst –  the UK’s highest point of latitude, will be used by several firms, including the Edinburgh-based Skyrora.

The Scottish Government said the first orbital launches from both sites are expected this year. And there are spaceports in development elsewhere in Scotland too.

A mock rocket taking off from the SaxaVord spaceport in Lamba Ness in Unst.

Why is Scotland vital to space sector?

In terms of why Scotland – in particular the far north – has emerged as an important location for the space sector, it boils down to a crucial factor: geography.

Scotland’s location means it is well placed for low Earth orbits – including polar orbits. Low Earth orbits stay close to the Earth’s surface, and have seen commercial growth as a result.

SaxaVord Spaceport deputy CEO Scott Hammond leaning on SaxaVord Spaceport sign
SaxaVord Spaceport deputy CEO Scott Hammond. Image: Shetland Space Centre.

Scott Hammond, deputy CEO of SaxaVord, explained: “The number one priority in space launch is safety. So you need to be, first of all, in an unpopulated area, so as far away from people as possible. Then you need to make sure that when you do launch, you don’t overfly population centres, because it is a hazardous industry. You can see that from the failure at Cornwall, it doesn’t always go right.

“So for us, Scotland – north Scotland – is pretty under populated, so you don’t have the population, and then we can launch north, which is what we want to do to get to the orbits we want to get to.

“When the wind comes out of the north, there’s nothing north of Scotland apart from the Arctic, which means that we’re in a great location geographically. So you couldn’t be doing this at the south of England as the vertical launch, or anywhere else on mainland Europe. So it comes down to Scotland is in the right place – and we need to maximise that in my opinion.”

A drone image of SaxaVord Spaceport, Shetland.

Chris Larmour, CEO of Orbex, said Scotland is an ideal location to launch their rockets. He said: “What’s really happened in the past decade or so, satellites have become much smaller, and start to be launched in larger constellations, rather than building one big satellite.

“They’re being launched in hundreds of clusters of 100, or 200, to get the same functionality. What that means is that they need to be launched on smaller rockets, which need to launch towards the poles of the Earth so that the satellites go into what are called polar orbits.

“There’s a sort of misconception that every satellite needs to launch on the equator, but it’s not true for the satellites, they need to launch north to south. So if you imagine you’re on the north coast of Scotland, you can fire a rocket to the north, and you’ve an awful long distance before you come to any land.

“That makes the north coast of Scotland an ideal location for launching those small satellites into orbit. There’s a change in the market and a new demand, and Scotland’s ideally located to carry out that mission.”

How will industry benefit economy?

In terms of how the industry could bolster the economy going forward, Mr Hammond said: “Scotland really will end up punching well above our weight. Because we’re in the right place. We’ve got the right people, the right environment, it could be huge.”

Strathclyde University was involved in testing satellite technology for the Cornwall launch, and Professor of Applied Space Technology, Malcolm Macdonald, said over the past 10 to 15 years the space industry had become less dependent on government contracts and more commercial.

He said: “What we’re seeing now is we’ve got the ability to design and build and operate spacecraft and exploit the data and services they give us. But what we’re missing is that bit in the middle, where you put spacecraft into orbit, you launch up in space – and that has always been a bit of a gap, something the UK has never been particularly strong in and never really done that much in.”

However, he added that steps to redress this gap were in progress, with the work in Cornwall and Sutherland and Shetland underlining that.

Professor Malcolm Macdonald.

Will the first launch be in Scotland?

Professor Macdonald said Cornwall had been a “step forward”, giving the UK the ability to act as a “launching state”, but he added: “From a UK technology perspective, this was an American company, it was an American launch vehicle, there was a lot of US engineers involved with it.

“So it’s great that it happened, and great we have that spaceport capability down in Cornwall, but it is really a significant step away from where we will be when the likes of Orbex and Skyrora are launching from Scotland, because they’re designing and building the rockets here in the UK.

“That will be a really big step forward for no longer just importing technology from the US, but actually building it ourselves here and deploying it and then using that, and that’s where the really big step forward will come in the next 12, 18 and 24 months.”

He added: “I think the timeframe is going to be really tight now. But I think it is quite possible that the first orbital launch from the UK will now come from either Sutherland or Shetland.”

Plans are also in the pipeline for a vertical launch site (where the rocket goes straight up) on North Uist, and for a horizontal launch from Machrihanish and Prestwick.

Roy Kirk, of Highlands and Island Enterprise (HIE), is the project director for Space Hub Sutherland and said: “It’s really not about who’s first, although that will obviously be a key moment when it happens. What’s really exciting for us is the scale of the opportunity for Scotland and the rest of the UK over the long term.

“Space is still a young industry in the UK and the growth potential is tremendous. Most of the key players recognise that and are interested in opportunities to collaborate as well as compete.”

Work on the Sutherland site is expected to be completed later this year, pictured is an artist’s impression of the site.

How many jobs could be created?

The Scottish Government has said it wants to capture a £4billion share of the global space market and create 20,000 jobs by 2030.

Previous figures from the UK Space Agency show Scotland is responsible for around one fifth of the UK space workforce with 8,400 employed in the sector. More than 130 space companies operate from Scotland.

Roy Kirk said jobs in areas such as engineering, manufacturing, data analysis, site operations, service industries and administration would be created. He said: “We expect space activity to generate a broad range of high-quality careers and training opportunities that will help retain and attract population, particularly in remote areas.

He added: “The UK Space Agency and the wider space enterprise community recognise that the development of space clusters such as the North Coast Space Cluster and Space Scotland will be a catalyst for the wider development of the space industry.”

A new expert group has been formed to advise ministers and companies on how to maximise opportunities for the sector.

The Scotland International Space Advisory Committee (SISAC) consists of Scots connected to the space industry around the world.

Yvette Hopkins.

Yvette Hopkins, who is the former executive vice-president/director of innovation and partnership at SaxaVord, is among those on the newly formed committee.

The group is made up of Scots connected to the space industry around the world. For Ms Hopkins, as well as the location and population, there are other factors which make Scotland so vital to the industry.

She said: “Scotland has a deep history with innovation, with engineering, with entrepreneurship – it’s in our DNA. The Scottish Government recognises that; take a look at the business transformation strategy, looking at the next 10 years it’s all about supporting entrepreneurial companies, and, of course, space being one of those.”

She said the space economy is an “opportunity for everyone”, going on to say: “The big companies are based in England, but we’ve got manufacturing, we’ve got satellites, we’ve got data, we’ve got the lion’s share of the launch pads.

“I think the space economy future is verbally here in Scotland, we just need to work on marketing.

“We need to work on organisational effectiveness. We’ve got three pillars, we’ve got a strong government that supports strategies, we have an academic base foundation that’s doing incredible research. We have a strong industry with over 130 companies that are declared as space companies in Scotland alone.”

NORTH SPACEPORTS AT A GLANCE

SaxaVord

The vertical satellite launch facility and ground station at Lamba Ness in Unst, has one of Denmark’s richest men, Anders Povlsen, as a major investor. Between the spaceport site and its admin hub at Grantown-on-Spey it has between 60-70 staff.

Scott Hammond says the firm will continue to take people on as it looks to build up its capacity. German firm Rocket Factory Augsburg AG (RFA) signed a multi-year deal with SaxaVord for the first launch of its satellite-carrying rockets.

After testing at the site in the middle of this year, it hopes to launch to a 500km orbit by the end of the year.

Skyrora has been making plans to launch from SaxaVord and says it has “enjoyed” working with the team there. The firm says it will seek to conduct a maiden orbital launch from Scotland in the first instance. It added that once it was “operating at scale” it would look to provide an “end-to-end launch service” to clients further afield.

Orbex boss Chris Larmour.
Orbex CEO Chris Larmour.

Space Hub Sutherland

Orbex signed a 50-year lease with HIE to build and operate the spaceport on the A’ Mhoine peninsula, near Tongue.

Last year Orbex revealed its Prime rocket in its final form – a 19-metre long, two-stage rocket designed to transport small satellites weighing up to 180kg into low Earth orbit.

Orbex applied for a space launch licence from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority in early 2022.

The firm has 120 staff and is recruiting another 80. It operates five factory facilities, two test sites and the spaceport. It is expected that building work on the spaceport site would be completed later this year, with Orbex CEO Mr Larmour saying the timeframe is the end of summer.

Based on its economic impact assessment, HIE said it expects the spaceport to generate around 250 jobs in the Highlands and Islands. That total includes 60 or so in Sutherland and Caithness, with 40 of these at the site of the spaceport itself.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Anna Danby is in her element in the Scottish Highlands.
Big Interview: Anna Danby's hitting the heights at the helm of the Fort William…
The vegan fish and chips at Mike's Famous in Blackburn certainly looks the part. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Chipper review: What did we make of Mike's Famous Fish and Chips vegan offering?
The current wave of coronavirus looks to have peaked at a level below those seen in previous outbreaks (Danny Lawson/PA)
UK Covid-19 infections may have peaked after Christmas wave
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire 'will put town on the map'
Aberdeen QHSE advisor Billy Kenny was an adult, at 46, when he was diagnosed with a form of epilepsy. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomsom
'I was shocked to be diagnosed with epilepsy at 46 - but now it's…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, January 7 Picture shows; Beef stir fry noodles. Kikkoman. Supplied by Kikkoman Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Try this super stir fry and 'let’s hear it for the…
Crime writer Val McDermid, centre, after an author event with owners Maggie and Antony Hope at the Dornoch Bookshop.
12 of the best independent bookshops in north and north-east Scotland
Kerry Hendrikson, left, and Nicola Ewen at the new Aboyne office.
Laurie and Company welcome clients to new branch in Aboyne
Strathpuffer is returning to the Highlands this weekend. Image: Paul Campbell
5 things to do this weekend: Aberdeen walking tours, Inverness gigs and the return…
EveryDoctor has organised more than 1,500 bags of coffee to go to NHS staff for free (PA)
Coffee donated to NHS workers as doctor praises ‘little signs of support’

Most Read

1
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
2
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
3
A96 crash
Man, 74, and woman, 73, in serious condition following A96 crash involving lorry and…
4
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: Cromarty Firth to win ‘freeport’ status as Aberdeen bid misses out
5
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
6
Antisocial behaviour which plagued Union Street throughout 2022 has now spread into the newly reopened Union Terrace Gardens. City centre police commander David Paterson has pledged "robust" action to tackle the problem. Image: Kenny Elrick/Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Police: Evidence of antisocial crime ‘not strong enough’ for another Aberdeen city centre teen…
7
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at the age of 54 (PA)
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at the age of…
8
David Bowie and nanny Marion Skene
Marion Skene: The Aberdeen nanny who died a year after David Bowie left her…
9
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
10
london calling aberdeen aoc productions
London’s calling as Aberdeen theatre company embark on north-east tour to celebrate the Big…

More from Press and Journal

Evan Towler.
Gavin Price feels returning Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler can kick on again at Elgin…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds expects Queen's Park's big guns to return in Inverness
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
'I have a short fuse': Man's apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
17Sep14. Drummond Road, Inverness. Pictured, Drummond School, Drummond Road, Inverness. . Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. .17/09/14
'Nothing more than discrimination': Complaint alleges special needs students in Inverness were used as…
The owners of the Loch Awe Holiday Park in Taynuilt, Argyll have issued eviction notices to a number of residents of the site. Lodge owners May Clayton with Sandy and Christine Nicol with their lodge are among those asked to leave. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Residents face eviction from Loch Awe Holiday Park
From discussing new Scottish crime fiction to playing with the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers band, acclaimed author Chris Brookmyre is looking forward to Granite Noir. Image: Bob McDevitt.
Fun' lovin crime writer Chris Brookmyre set to hit the high notes at Granite…
Highland councillor Jim McGillivray (second left) and Royal Dornoch captain Prof David Bell celebrate the new 99-year lease, flanked by Dornoch Provost Paddy Murray and club general manager Neil Hampton. Image Matthew Harris. Dornoch. Supplied by royal dornoch Golf club Date; Unknown
A 16,000% rent increase - but Royal Dornoch's new lease could open the way…
Rishi Sunak
Readers' letters: Rishi Sunak's personal healthcare preferences, climate change, the closure of Bonobo cafe
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates at full time after scoring a double in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Paul Third: Will it be a happy return to Hampden for cup hopefuls Aberdeen?
Graeme Shinnie during the 2-0 win over St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Graeme Shinnie has pivotal role if Aberdeen are to upset the odds…

Editor's Picks