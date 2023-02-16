Banchory Lodge Hotel prepares to launch spring brunch menu, bringing street food to Royal Deeside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banchory Lodge Hotel prepares to launch spring brunch menu, bringing street food to Royal Deeside

By Ellie House
February 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 16, 2023, 2:54 pm
Banchory Lodge Hotel offers delicious food, and a beautiful interior. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Banchory Lodge Hotel offers delicious food, and a beautiful interior. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

You can’t help but give a little gasp as Banchory Lodge Hotel comes into view, perched on the banks of the River Dee.

Found in Royal Deeside, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this is yet another example of a stunning country house in Aberdeenshire.

Banchory Lodge Hotel offers a beautiful location. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The north-east boasts its fair share of estates, but Banchory Lodge is doing things a little differently.

With executive chef, Tim Godainis designing a truly delicious menu, you won’t find formality, despite the grand surroundings.

Having rustled up his career in London’s hotel trade, Tim is now hoping to create some new offerings.

And what better place to do so, then within the walls of what was once a sleepy hotel, but has since been transformed into a sought after venue all round.

The colourful array of wellies adds a sense of fun to Banchory Lodge Hotel. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

With a colourful line up of Hunter wellies in the entrance hall, and a menu with categories which include “bits and bobs” alongside “tasty hot sarnies” –  everyone and anyone is welcome.

And that includes four legged friends, with all 28 bedrooms being pet friendly.

“If you come in here on a Friday night, the bar area is like Dr Doolittle’s waiting room,” jokes General Manager, Chris Hodgens.

He’s been cutting his teeth in the hospitality industry since his student days, and is clearly both liked and respected in his new domain.

General manager Chris Hodgens likes doing things a little differently. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Numerous people say hello as we take a seat at the most sought after table, overlooking the river of course.

With a greeting of “aye aye” you can’t help but warm to Chris, who represents a new era for staff in the hospitality industry.

Wearing a blue tweed blazer and open collar, he’s smart but not pretentious.

And with Banchory Lodge paving the way for apprenticeships, both in the kitchen and front of house – it’s clear that the vision is firmly focused on the next generation.

We caught up with Chris and found out why this gorgeous spot is fast becoming the go to place.

Tell me a little about yourself?

I actually have a degree in chemistry.

But whilst I was studying, I started working in the hospitality industry.

Once I left university, I got a job straight away.

The menu offers a delicious selection of dishes. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

I had been bitten by the hospitality industry bug, as they say.

I was at Meldrum House for five years, and then I was headhunted by Trumps where I was the food and beverage director.

After that I did my own consultancy business for a while and then I finally ended up here as general manager in 2021.

How have you found it so far?

I love the venue, but it’s so hard to not get lost in the view.

I was here at half six this morning, just watching the sun creep over the hills.

The gorgeous interior has been revamped, after four hoteliers came together and took over 12 years ago. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

We also have a fantastic team here.

We may be a small hotel, but at our peak during summer time our team grows to around 100 members of staff.

You’ve got plenty of choice when it comes to dining options as well?

Oh yes, we have south lounge where people quite often request a table by the window.

It’s lovely in here, and it appeals across the generations.

Then we have our dining room and our bar which is pet friendly.

For the warmer months, we also have our our sitooterie where there’s a wood fired oven and outside kitchen.

The dining sheds are very popular, and we can also offer private dining at Cobbleheugh house – where the dining room can seat 12 people.

Can you talk us through your menu?

Our winter brunch menu is currently on offer and very popular – we can easily have 100/150 people ordering from it.

The dishes are very seasonal and a lot more hearty then your standard eggs Benedict.

I think there’s this misconception that we might be expensive, when we’re very affordable.

South lounge within Banchory Lodge Hotel is thus named because it gets the sunlight. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

We offer something different, like buttermilk chicken served with sweet waffles and sriracha honey.

Also on the brunch menu is what we call lodge classics, such as crayfish mac ‘n’ cheese alongside our roasts.

Outside we have a more Mediterranean vibe with sharing boards.

What makes your dishes stand out?

We try and use the best quality ingredients, and we also use local.

Our bacon comes from Piggery-Smokery in Alford, and we also use Sheridan Butchers who are of course used by the Royal family.

The selection of dishes means there’s something for everyone. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Tim, our executive chef, came to us from London and has struck that balance between relaxing and high end food.

I love our pork belly, it’s our take on Raman.

Has Banchory Lodge gone through big changes in recent years?

Over the last 12 years, it has been completely revamped.

It was previously a sleepy country hotel with tartan carpets, and no one ever knew if it was open and closed.

The bar area is dog friendly. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Then it was taken over by four hoteliers who refurbished the whole place.

They wanted to create something which they would enjoy themselves.

We’re very relaxed here and I think it works.

It doesn’t seem like you’ve put all your eggs in one basket?

We do weddings here, I think we have around 30 booked in this year.

We adore weddings, but we don’t want to be solely known as a wedding venue.

It’s a fine balance, we can easily serve 400 people for lunch in the summer, spread out across all our dining spaces.

We also have the corporate side of things, so we have an oil conference here today .

Chris has worked in the hospitality trade since leaving university. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

For years, conferences like that had disappeared.

We’re just trying to do things differently, instead of your standard venison with cranberry sauce.

We want to be fun and informal, but our menu still offers the “fancy bits” category.

Are you getting ready to change your menu for spring?

Yes, Tim is in the middle of writing our spring brunch menu.

It will feature black pudding ham hash , and another dish which involves smoky haddock fish cake.

I’ve heard delicious things about our Banchory lodge Sundae, possibly consisting of ice cream, fudge and brownie.

Take a seat and let staff look after you at Banchory Lodge Hotel. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

We’ll also change over to our all day menu, and we’re excited for our street food offering.

Outside we have the Argentinian grill and the pizza oven, so all the food is cooked outside.

And finally, your deals seem pretty good?

Yes, running until the end of this month we have our 50/50 deal.

So you can get your room for £50, if you spend £50 in the restaurant and there’s also the option to upgrade.

Cobbleheugh, which is on site at Banchory Lodge Hotel, also offers private dining. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Then we have initiatives like Thursday burger night, our in-house Banchory lodge dollars which can get you £10 off your food and our members offers.

It’s a good place to be.

For more information, follow the Banchory Lodge Hotel on Instagram, Facebook, or head to www.banchorylodge.com

