Banchory Lodge Hotel prepares to launch spring brunch menu, bringing street food to Royal Deeside

You can’t help but give a little gasp as Banchory Lodge Hotel comes into view, perched on the banks of the River Dee.

Found in Royal Deeside, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this is yet another example of a stunning country house in Aberdeenshire.

The north-east boasts its fair share of estates, but Banchory Lodge is doing things a little differently.

With executive chef, Tim Godainis designing a truly delicious menu, you won’t find formality, despite the grand surroundings.

Having rustled up his career in London’s hotel trade, Tim is now hoping to create some new offerings.

And what better place to do so, then within the walls of what was once a sleepy hotel, but has since been transformed into a sought after venue all round.

With a colourful line up of Hunter wellies in the entrance hall, and a menu with categories which include “bits and bobs” alongside “tasty hot sarnies” – everyone and anyone is welcome.

And that includes four legged friends, with all 28 bedrooms being pet friendly.

“If you come in here on a Friday night, the bar area is like Dr Doolittle’s waiting room,” jokes General Manager, Chris Hodgens.

He’s been cutting his teeth in the hospitality industry since his student days, and is clearly both liked and respected in his new domain.

Numerous people say hello as we take a seat at the most sought after table, overlooking the river of course.

With a greeting of “aye aye” you can’t help but warm to Chris, who represents a new era for staff in the hospitality industry.

Wearing a blue tweed blazer and open collar, he’s smart but not pretentious.

And with Banchory Lodge paving the way for apprenticeships, both in the kitchen and front of house – it’s clear that the vision is firmly focused on the next generation.

We caught up with Chris and found out why this gorgeous spot is fast becoming the go to place.

Tell me a little about yourself?

I actually have a degree in chemistry.

But whilst I was studying, I started working in the hospitality industry.

Once I left university, I got a job straight away.

I had been bitten by the hospitality industry bug, as they say.

I was at Meldrum House for five years, and then I was headhunted by Trumps where I was the food and beverage director.

After that I did my own consultancy business for a while and then I finally ended up here as general manager in 2021.

How have you found it so far?

I love the venue, but it’s so hard to not get lost in the view.

I was here at half six this morning, just watching the sun creep over the hills.

We also have a fantastic team here.

We may be a small hotel, but at our peak during summer time our team grows to around 100 members of staff.

You’ve got plenty of choice when it comes to dining options as well?

Oh yes, we have south lounge where people quite often request a table by the window.

It’s lovely in here, and it appeals across the generations.

Then we have our dining room and our bar which is pet friendly.

For the warmer months, we also have our our sitooterie where there’s a wood fired oven and outside kitchen.

The dining sheds are very popular, and we can also offer private dining at Cobbleheugh house – where the dining room can seat 12 people.

Can you talk us through your menu?

Our winter brunch menu is currently on offer and very popular – we can easily have 100/150 people ordering from it.

The dishes are very seasonal and a lot more hearty then your standard eggs Benedict.

I think there’s this misconception that we might be expensive, when we’re very affordable.

We offer something different, like buttermilk chicken served with sweet waffles and sriracha honey.

Also on the brunch menu is what we call lodge classics, such as crayfish mac ‘n’ cheese alongside our roasts.

Outside we have a more Mediterranean vibe with sharing boards.

What makes your dishes stand out?

We try and use the best quality ingredients, and we also use local.

Our bacon comes from Piggery-Smokery in Alford, and we also use Sheridan Butchers who are of course used by the Royal family.

Tim, our executive chef, came to us from London and has struck that balance between relaxing and high end food.

I love our pork belly, it’s our take on Raman.

Has Banchory Lodge gone through big changes in recent years?

Over the last 12 years, it has been completely revamped.

It was previously a sleepy country hotel with tartan carpets, and no one ever knew if it was open and closed.

Then it was taken over by four hoteliers who refurbished the whole place.

They wanted to create something which they would enjoy themselves.

We’re very relaxed here and I think it works.

It doesn’t seem like you’ve put all your eggs in one basket?

We do weddings here, I think we have around 30 booked in this year.

We adore weddings, but we don’t want to be solely known as a wedding venue.

It’s a fine balance, we can easily serve 400 people for lunch in the summer, spread out across all our dining spaces.

We also have the corporate side of things, so we have an oil conference here today .

For years, conferences like that had disappeared.

We’re just trying to do things differently, instead of your standard venison with cranberry sauce.

We want to be fun and informal, but our menu still offers the “fancy bits” category.

Are you getting ready to change your menu for spring?

Yes, Tim is in the middle of writing our spring brunch menu.

It will feature black pudding ham hash , and another dish which involves smoky haddock fish cake.

I’ve heard delicious things about our Banchory lodge Sundae, possibly consisting of ice cream, fudge and brownie.

We’ll also change over to our all day menu, and we’re excited for our street food offering.

Outside we have the Argentinian grill and the pizza oven, so all the food is cooked outside.

And finally, your deals seem pretty good?

Yes, running until the end of this month we have our 50/50 deal.

So you can get your room for £50, if you spend £50 in the restaurant and there’s also the option to upgrade.

Then we have initiatives like Thursday burger night, our in-house Banchory lodge dollars which can get you £10 off your food and our members offers.

It’s a good place to be.

For more information, follow the Banchory Lodge Hotel on Instagram, Facebook, or head to www.banchorylodge.com