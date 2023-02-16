Nine years, 12 tumours and seven operations: How one Aberdeenshire man copes with his rare genetic condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nine years, 12 tumours and seven operations: How one Aberdeenshire man copes with his rare genetic condition

By Cameron Roy
February 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 16, 2023, 1:21 pm
Connar Duncan has been dealing with Von Hippel-Lindau since he was 18. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Connar Duncan has been dealing with Von Hippel-Lindau since he was 18. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

When Connar Duncan was 18 he had an operation on his spinal cord to remove a series of tumours.

It could have left him paralysed.

But despite going through the ordeal, he would have to endure six more operations over the next nine years to remove at least 11 more tumours.

He has a rare genetic condition called Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) syndrome which causes tumours to repeatedly form all over the body.

It affects roughly one in every 36,000 people, meaning, on average, there could be about six people with the condition in Aberdeen.

Long road to diagnosis

Mr Duncan, who is from Inverurie, spent 18 months going back and forth to the GP before he was finally able to get a diagnosis. His symptoms were initially put down as diabetes or a mineral deficiency.

He was eventually given a genetic test which confirmed the condition.

Connar Duncan after undergoing his biggest spinal operation when he was 18. Image: Connar Duncan.

Now 28, Mr Duncan has gone through a series of operations, including an annual lasering of his eyeball to remove tumours which he describes as “absolutely agony”.

Due to the toll of his spinal surgery, he has been left with damage to his legs and on bad days can struggle to walk far.

However, Mr Duncan did not want to become reliant on pain medication, only using it sparingly.

Instead, he decided to learn as much about his condition as he could, even choosing it as the topic for his applied science dissertation at Nescol – receiving an A.

Connar Duncan at his graduation ceremony at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

Despite having to go for another operation to remove three kidney tumours while studying, he graduated in October with an overall high A grade.

“I just felt better studying it and reading through all the statistics around everything”, he said.

“It’s a cancerous condition, so life expectancy is still very low.

“But in 10 years time I could be cured by gene therapy so you have to keep the hope.”

Efforts to protect mental health

However, there are some aspects of his condition that Mr Duncan would rather not see.

He is not a member of the main VHL charity in the UK, nor does he attend any support groups in Aberdeen.

“There are people out there who have 50 tumours on their brain and are paraplegic”, he said.

Mr Duncan walking on the banks of the River Dee. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

“It will do no good for your mental health knowing the stories that could be out there waiting for me.”

Instead, Mr Duncan relies on his close family network for support.

His dad David, mum Morag, sister Kirsty, and maternal grandparents have all been there to “pick me up when I am down”.

He added: “The only people you can survive with is your family. If you don’t laugh you will cry a lot of the time.”

Connar with his sister Kirsty swimming with dolphins on a family holiday. Image: Connar Duncan.

Mr Duncan has found friends and relationships often struggle to deal with the realities of his condition.

“Not everyone is built to withstand the strain of it. The thought of mortality is too much for some people”, he said.

‘This condition will die with me’

One aspect of his condition that Mr Duncan is adamant about is the fact he will not pass on VHL to his children.

He is the first in his family to get it, which happens in 20% of cases.

Despite his parents not knowing anything about VHL, Mr Duncan says he often has to tell them to not blame themselves for making him this way.

Mr Duncan’s parents David and Morag. Image: Connar Duncan.

If he was to have children, depending on his partner, there could be a 5% or 50% chance that his children would have VHL too.

Instead of taking his chances, he plans on using IVF to ensure all his children are VHL-free before being born.

“This condition will die with me”, he said.

“I’m not letting my kids get it to suffer what I have went through”.

Mr Duncan has endured seven operation due to a rare genetic condition. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

But, Mr Duncan still remains unsure of how much of his children or grandchildren he will get to see.

In the meantime, he insists on taking things “step by step” a lot of the time.

He has come a long way from his spinal operation at 18, when he had to learn to walk again.

Right now he is studying in his third year for a BSc in Applied Biosciences at RGU.

In the future, he hopes to go into teaching after he found a passion for helping others learn at college.

