What we learned this week: A new Brexit deal, council cuts and Sue Gray’s new job

By Karen Roberts
March 4, 2023, 6:00 am
This week saw a new Brexit deal on Northern Ireland, the first SNP leadership hustings and cuts all round as councils tried to balance their books.

What we learned this week…

No lessons learned

SCHOOL was out for pupils across the north, north-east and elsewhere in Scotland as teachers took strike action on Tuesday and Wednesday.

And while some senior phase pupils were able to go to school for study sessions, others had two days off from classes.

Talks have been taking place,  but there is no end in sight for the long-running pay dispute, as union bosses have warned there is the potential for further walkouts.

Teachers from across Scotland went on strike this week. Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Hancock in the headlines

MAKING the headlines again was Matt Hancock. The former Health Secretary and I’m a Celeb star – or perhaps that should that be the other way around, has decided to set up his own TV company.

But this was overshadowed by claims he rejected advice while health secretary to give coronavirus tests to all residents going into English care homes. The allegations stem from 100,000 leaked WhatsApp messages obtained by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Hancock’s spokesperson says claims he rejected clinical advice on care home testing are “flat wrong” and the messages have been “spun to fit an anti-lockdown agenda”.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has set up his own TV company after appearances on two reality TV shows. Pic: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Brexit deal

BORIS Johnson once famously said “Let’s get Brexit done”.  Yet, it was now-PM Rishi Sunak who managed to reach a new deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol, not Liz Truss’ predecessor.

Sunak and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the deal aimed at ending the row over post-Brexit arrangements in the region.

Meanwhile, Downing Street said Sunak had a “good discussion” with Johnson about the deal, dubbed the Windsor Framework.

Reports have suggested  Johnson is not likely to oppose it.

 

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Sue Gray’s new role

TALKING of Boris Johnson, Sue Gray who headed up the Partygate probe has been offered a new job.

The civil servant has been offered a post as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

She has resigned as second permanent secretary in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities with Starmer saying she plans to accept the new role.

Johnson allies have reacted furiously with claims her report was a “stitch-up” and its validity and findings had been “completely destroyed”.

Sue Gray who has quit the Cabinet Office and is reportedly set to take up a role as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff. Pic Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Northern lights

THE north and north-east has seen some spectacular skies in the past, and this week aurora hunters were not disappointed.

The northern lights were visible not just once, but twice this week, and for some even a third night.

And the light shows saw many stunning images captured by people around the region.

An image capturing the stunning Northern Lights in Skye. Supplied by Isabel Nelson Rapson.

FAMED for his innovative designs, Bill Gibb who was born in New Pitsligo, was renowned in the fashion world in the 1960s and 1970s.

He died aged 44 years old in 1988, but his legacy lives on.

And now a new social housing block in Fraserburgh is set to be named after him. The name of Bill Gibb Court has been suggested for the refurbishment of Fraserburgh Academy Annexe into 16 flats. A report will go before councillors for approval next week.

Bill Gibb with model Wende Dicker in 1967. Pic: Topix.

Council cuts

COUNCILS in the north and north-east set their budgets for the coming year and it made for grim reading. Council tax went up by 5% in Aberdeen, but the £46.6 million funding black hole means some much-loved services were hit. Several libraries are to be decommissioned, while Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise Torry music scheme also had its funding pulled.

The Beach Leisure Centre in Aberdeen also fell victim to the cuts as Sport Aberdeen announcing its permanent closure.

Meanwhile Highland Council agreed its budget, which saw cuts to children’s charities and arts groups pushed through in order to plug a £49 million gap to balance the books.

TUC Aberdeen members and community organisations gathered to protest ahead of councillors meeting to approve Aberdeen City Council’s budget. Pic Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

THERE’S a chill in the air – and it’s not just the spectre of rising council tax and funding cuts that’s making us shiver.

Weather experts warned of an increased chance of frost and snow next week in the north and east.

Snow is expected to fall from tomorrow and temperatures are predicted to fall to -2C in Inverness, -1C in Aberdeen and -5C in Braemar.

Leadership battle

Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf taking part in the first SNP leadership hustings in Cumbernauld. Pic: Andy Buchanan /PA Wire

PICTURED together were all three of the SNP leadership candidates after the first hustings.

The path to that particular event was littered with controversy after the SNP came under fire for its decision to exclude journalists from the hustings. The SNP’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) said the events had been designed as a “safe space” where party members can question the candidates.

In the end all three candidates backed allowing media access and there was a shift in the party’s position.

Swinney to follow Sturgeon out of government

JOHN Swinney announced he is quitting government after nearly 16 years.

The deputy first minister said he had thought about standing to replace Nicola Sturgeon, but decided the next leader should be a clean break.

Mr Swinney, who said it was  the “privilege of my life” to be in the Scottish Government, will remain on the backbenches as MSP for Perthshire North.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced he is quitting government. Pic: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

 

 

 

