Northern Lights to brighten Scottish skies for the third night in a row

Those who missed out on seeing the Northern Lights on Sunday and Monday may have another opportunity to catch a glimpse of the spectacular display tonight.

The Aurora Borealis is expected to be visible after darkness falls for the third night in a row.

Over the past few days, Press and Journal readers-turned-stargazers have been sharing their photos of the phenomenon.

However, the Met Office has said that due to geomagnetic activity starting to ease the chances of seeing the lights at lower latitudes is reducing.

But the national weather body says that northern Scotland is the most likely area to see them again.

Geomagnetic activity is starting to ease with the chances of seeing the #Aurora at lower latitudes reducing 👀 Northern Scotland is the most favoured area to see the #NorthernLights again tonight, with western parts most likely to have clear skies pic.twitter.com/jLcGMxG1Fg — Met Office (@metoffice) February 28, 2023

Areas with clear skies and a lack of clouds are the best spots to view the show.

The natural phenomenon occurs when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere.

These particles are whisked towards the planet’s north and south poles by the magnetic field’s loops creating a series of patterns, colours and shapes in the sky.

Send your best Northern Lights photos to livenews@ajl.co.uk