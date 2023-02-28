Northern Lights to brighten Scottish skies for the third night in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Northern Lights to brighten Scottish skies for the third night in a row

By Cameron Roy
February 28, 2023, 8:45 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 8:23 am
Northern Lights in Skye. Image: by Isabel Nelson Rapson.
Northern Lights in Skye. Image: by Isabel Nelson Rapson.

Those who missed out on seeing the Northern Lights on Sunday and Monday may have another opportunity to catch a glimpse of the spectacular display tonight.

The Aurora Borealis is expected to be visible after darkness falls for the third night in a row.

Over the past few days, Press and Journal readers-turned-stargazers have been sharing their photos of the phenomenon.

However, the Met Office has said that due to geomagnetic activity starting to ease the chances of seeing the lights at lower latitudes is reducing.

But the national weather body says that northern Scotland is the most likely area to see them again.

 

Areas with clear skies and a lack of clouds are the best spots to view the show.

The natural phenomenon occurs when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere.

These particles are whisked towards the planet’s north and south poles by the magnetic field’s loops creating a series of patterns, colours and shapes in the sky.

Send your best Northern Lights photos to livenews@ajl.co.uk

What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?

