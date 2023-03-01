Former Fraserburgh Academy annexe to be renamed in honour of iconic fashion designer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh is soon to have a new social housing block named after one of the town’s most famous sons.

A report to Banff and Buchan area committee is looking for approval for the name of Bill Gibb to be used for the refurbishment of the former Fraserburgh Academy annexe.

The report is due to go before councillors for approval on March 7.

In papers, it states: “The suggested name of Bill Gibb Court is to be considered, agreed, and approved by area committee for the refurbishment of the former Fraserburgh Academy annexe into 16 x one-bedroom flats for social rent, following

consultation with ward members, chair of communities and Fraserburgh Community Council.

“The roads policy, requires that, where a name is required for a new

development, the local ward members and community council are to be

consulted to obtain their comments on any proposed street name.

“The majority of responses suggested that the name of Bill Gibb, a former Fraserburgh Academy pupil who became an iconic fashion designer in the 1970s, be used for the name of the building.

“The Banff and Buchan area manager contacted the family to seek their

approval.”

What is the proposed Bill Gibb Court?

Aberdeenshire Council’s housing service is refurbishing the former Fraserburgh Academy annexe to create 16 one-bedroom flats for social rent.

Work on the year-long project commenced on February 6 with Chap Construction Ltd being the appointed contractor with completion anticipated early in 2024.

William Elphinstone Gibb, who was born in January 1943 and died in January 1988, was a fashion designer who became renowned in the 1960s and 70s for his unusual and flattering designs.

He was born near New Pitsligo and was brought up by his maternal grandparents on their farm, Lochpots, near Fraserburgh.

In 1960, Gibb’s family bought the dairy farm at Smiddyhill in Fraserburgh, before finally settling in Netherton, in New Pitsligo.

A designer of his time, he worked in long coast and mini skirts, but what set him apart was his interesting mixture of textiles and texture in his designs – from tartan to fur. His commercial success was in knitwear, and romanticism.

His works featured in magazines, including designing an “outfit of the year” for Vouge. His designs were worn by famous women, and some men, of the 60s, 70s and 80s.

In 1970 Harrods opened a dedicated area for Gibb’s designs, calling it the “Bill Gibb Room” and the model Twiggy approached Gibb to create several historically-inspired dresses for her.

She wore a “Renaissance” evening dress featuring printed textiles based on 1520s Hans Holbein drawings to the Daily Mirror’s Fashion Celebrity Dinner in 1970.

Another gown made from various patterned textiles that Twiggy wore to the 1971 film première of The Boy Friend drew a great deal of media attention.

Read more about Bill Gibb here.