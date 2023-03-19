GINGER GAIRDNER: It’s the season to be sprouting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

GINGER GAIRDNER: It’s the season to be sprouting

By Brian Cunningham
March 19, 2023, 10:00 am
It's the time to get our vegetable seedlings started indoors.
It's the time to get our vegetable seedlings started indoors.

It’s felt like a long wait but at last I’m enjoying one of my favourite sights in the glasshouse – trays of chitting potatoes.

It makes me happy as it means we’re starting to see some real springtime action in the garden and the proper start to the growing season.

‘Chitting’ is one of those tricks us gardeners use to extend the growing season.

Indoor advantages

With the weather being so unpredictable at this time of year, we can take advantage of our windowsills, glasshouses, porches and conservatories to start growing plants earlier than if we only had the outdoors to play with.

As well as our prized ‘tatties’ we can also do this with other vegetables – lettuces and leeks, cabbages, cucumbers and juicy tomatoes.

Potatoes chitting in an egg carton before planting out.

Scotland’s winters typically involve a lot of wet weather or can be cold and frosty. Most years it’s both, but neither a seed potato or indeed any of our veg seed like this.

We can buy ourselves a bit of extra growing time indoors, until the soil is ready.

To ‘chit’ potatoes simply involves placing the tubers in seed trays or if you don’t have a stash of these then keep a hold of your egg boxes and use them.

Look out for the ‘eyes’, they are like little clusters of growth and is from where the shoots are going to grow, place them pointing upwards and towards the light.

Extra protection

We want to avoid too much light so I cover my trays with a newspaper to filter the strength of sunlight coming through.

If we get the conditions correct then once the young shoots have reached about 2cm/ 1in then the potatoes will have reached the perfect stage for planting which will coincide with the weather conditions being more suitable for planting out.

Without the newspaper there’s a tendency the young shoots will grow becoming drawn and stretched, they won’t have the strength they should have to hold themselves up and could get easily damaged.

This is one of the reasons that, in a few weeks time as the sun gets higher in the sky and the light gets stronger, we should apply a layer of white, cool glass over the panes of our greenhouses. Or as I do, attach green shade netting to the inside.

 

Fresh seedlings of marrow (zucchini ) ‘growing indoors in early spring.

Of course when we do this and can plant our potatoes or sow our first seeds outdoors will also depend on the weather.

The return of Beechgrove Garden to our television screens is only a weeks away. It wouldn’t be the first time that the presenters on the opening programme are all revelling in the spring sunshine only to be dressed in snow gear a few episodes later!

The simplest indicator for me that the soil in our gardens is ready for sowing or planting is when you start to see weeds growing.

If the seeds of those are germinating, that’s when you’ll know the soil is warm enough for the plants we really want to see growing.

That certainly beats the method I’ve heard of in gardening circles of baring your bottom and sitting on the soil. If you manage to ‘bare it’ (sorry) for more than a split second then apparently that means you’re good to go.

What the soil says

I think I’ll keep putting up with a few weeds or follow the guide books using a soil thermometer, springing in to action after a good few days of the soil temperature being above 7 degrees centigrade.

If we want to grow tasty, healthy vegetable crops we need to be growing them in clean and healthy soil. Therefore we must replenish it with goodness annually to help replace all the nutrients used up growing last year’s crops.

I follow the no-dig method of growing vegetables and to do this, I apply a covering of organic matter on top of the soil a few inches/ around 10cm thick of either home-made compost, farmyard manure, bags of shop bought compost, leaf mould or, in most years, a concoction of all the mentioned mixed.

Chitting potatoes getting ready for planting when the time is right.

This adds fresh life to the soil, benefitting the good bacteria and insects already within it.  In particular the worms that will come up to the surface for a feed, bringing it down through the layers to where the roots will be this year’s plants, creating channels that will improve drainage in the process.

I’ve been growing my veg this way for a few years now and I’m getting good results.

I’m also achieving this without using any fertilisers, that is the granules and the powders that undoubtably give great short and sharp boosts but don’t provide any long term benefits to your soil.

The great thing about trying to start off your vegetables early is if you succeed, fantastic, you’ll be munching on some fresh homegrown salad in a matter of weeks.

And if you fail, we’ll there’s nothing to worry about as there’s still going to plenty of time to get started, as spring progresses and the temperatures rise.

Veg plot or containers, window sill or glasshouse, I urge you to give growing your own a go this year. Not only is it good for you, it’s great fun.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
3
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen drink-driver claimed crashed car had been stolen
6
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their ‘most dramatic’…
7
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
8
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week
9
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home

More from Press and Journal

Jeremy Hosking has pulled out of his £10 million plans, pointing the blame at biodiversity minister Lorna Slater. Image: DCT Design.
Multi-millionaire Brexit backer pulls out of bid to buy Kinloch Castle blaming 'anarchist' Lorna…
Michael Russell MSP during a Brexit Q&A event at the 2019 SNP autumn conference at the Event Complex Aberdeen. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party's 'tremendous mess'
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Raith Rovers 6-1 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley disappointed with lack of fight shown by…
Luis 'Duk' Lopes after putting Aberdeen 1-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
'Give Barry the job until the end of the season at least': Aberdeen fans…
Craig farms with his wife Claire near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Craig Grant: Positivity and empowering the next generation are vital
The event will commence with the show on Thursday at 7pm.
Young Farmers gear up for Thainstone overwintering
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle let Queen's Park off the hook
Aston Villa Women celebrate after beating West Ham in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The chance to reach Women's FA Cup semi-final with Aston Villa feels…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Sean McNamara racially abused a man at Sunset Takeaway in Keith. Picture shows; Sean McNamara. Keith. Supplied by Facebook/Google Maps Date; Unknown
Racist broke takeaway window then hurled abuse at owner and threw stones at him
AN Webster Linda - Jack & Christie 1994-08-05 (C)AJL Used EE 06.08.1994 Caption: "Double trouble: Mum Linda Webster with Jack (2) and Christie (six weeks)." Story: "Miracles come in two for proud mum Linda Webster who has given birth to two "sugar bag" babies - in just two years. Tiny Jack and Christie were both born 11 weeks early and needed weeks of intensive care in hospital before being allowed home. The duo both weighed just over 2lb and may not have survived but for the efforts of Aberdeen's special nursery. In what doctors say was a 5,000-to-1 chance, Linda became ill around six months into each pregnancy with a condition called pre-eclampsia, which causes high blood pressure and can lead to kidney problems. In carbon cop births she was taken into Aberdeen Maternity Hospital 13 weeks early before being rushed into theatre two weeks later for major surgery. Both times, doctors delivered the babies by Caesarean section and placed them in incubators for six weeks. Jack, two next month, weighed just 2lb 8o
Mother's Day: Celebrating Aberdonian mums with 14 pictures from the past

Editor's Picks

Most Commented