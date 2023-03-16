Stunning Scottish imagery celebrated in British Wildlife Photography Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 have been unveiled.

More than 13,000 images were submitted into this year’s competition, with amateur and professional photographers competing for the £5,000 grand prize.

The British Wildlife Photography Awards (BWPA) is a revered showcase of nature

photography in Britain and a crucial reminder of what value our woodlands, wetlands and other ecosystems still hold.

An image of a red fox moving through a woodland, destroyed to make way for an industrial site, has taken the top prize.

28-year-old Charlie Page was chosen as this year’s grand prize winner for his powerful

image taken in England.

Page said: “I knew this area was frequented by foxes, and I wanted to take an image with the industrial backdrop to show the devastation caused to this local woodland that the fox calls home.

“I hope that wildlife photographers aren’t faced with similar scenes in years to come.”

Photographers competed in 10 different categories in the adult competition: Animal

Behaviour, Animal Portraits, Botanical Britain, Black & White, British Seasons, Coast &

Marine, Habitat, Hidden Britain, Urban Wildlife, and Wild Woods.

There were three age groups in the young competition: 11 and Under, 12-14 years, and 15-17 years.

The RSPB Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023 was awarded to Billy

Evans-Freke, for his image of a tawny owlet resting in a tree.

This award is supported by the RSPB with the aim of encouraging young people to get involved with nature.

“The talented photographers in this year’s competition have given us an exceptional

window into Britain’s nature,” says Will Nicholls, Director of BWPA.

“It’s an important reminder of the wildlife and wild spaces that still remain in the UK, and are in need of our care and protection.”

All awarded images are published by Bird Eye Books in a hard-back coffee-table book,

which is available online at bwpawards.org, with a foreword by Dame Judi Dench.

The 2024 competition is also open for entries at bwpawards.org, and invites

photographers of all experience levels to submit their photos of Britain’s nature at its best.