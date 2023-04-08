Profile: Tom Campbell makes sure Kyle Railway Museum is run on the right lines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Profile: Tom Campbell makes sure Kyle Railway Museum is run on the right lines

It is located in one of the most picturesque parts of Scotland and the refurbished railway museum at Kyle of Lochalsh has a wow factor.

Tom Campbell is the charity trustee at Kyle Railway Museum. Pic: Virginie Chabrol.
Tom Campbell is the charity trustee at Kyle Railway Museum. Pic: Virginie Chabrol.
By Neil Drysdale

It is an Aladdin’s cave for those who love The Railway Children, the golden age of steam, and anything to do with the romance of travelling by train.

And Kyle Station Museum, located in one of the most transcendent parts of Scotland, is reopening today, in time for Easter, following a major refurbishment.

Tom Campbell has been involved in the process and been instrumental in so many of the offerings which show the heritage and developments of the train services which ran to and from the Kyle of Lochalsh and became a popular tourist attraction.

The museum, for instance, tells the intertwined stories of Kyle Harbour, West Coast fishing and the Kyle Line – one of the world’s most scenic railway journeys. And a new exhibition gallery features fascinating images, many of them taken by the renowned photographer Duncan MacPherson, who lived from 1882 to 1966.

Kyle Station Museum is reopening after a major refurbishment.

Rich history celebrated

Then, there’s a video viewing ‘carriage’, which has been created to show archive films associated with the railway, harbour and fishing. And a commissioned sea life sculpture by metalwork artist Greg Dobson, and scale models of traditional fishing craft.

A second exhibition gallery has been redisplayed to celebrate the rich history of the iconic Kyle Railway Line. When it opened in 1897, this was the world’s most expensive stretch of railway, requiring 31 rock cuttings and 29 bridges in a 10-mile section.

Kyle Station Museum looks in great shape.

A highlight of this gallery is a working model of Kyle of Lochalsh Station in the 1960s, while an eclectic range of exhibits include the station’s original two-sided railway clock; guards’ uniforms and memorabilia; old signals and other equipment; and tickets, pamphlets and posters which evoke a bygone era.

The renovated and refulgent new museum also includes activities for children and an archive room, as well as a gift shop and takeaway refreshments. And, as you might imagine, Tom is thrilled to bits at the chance to welcome the public through the doors.

Kyle Railway Museum opens to the public on April 8.

Excitement at reopening

The trustee of the charity which runs the museum has spoken of his excitement at watching the hard work of so many volunteers and partners come to fruition.

He said: “We look forward to sharing our redeveloped displays, maritime exhibits, artworks and films with new audiences. We are also pleased to share again many much-loved exhibits including our working model trains and railway artefacts.

“The museum is conveniently situated at the ‘gateway to Skye’, so whether you’re travelling on the Kyle Line or heading for the Skye Bridge, we look forward to welcoming you at the end of the platform.”

Kyle Station Museum has attractions for all the family.

In addition to running and maintaining the museum, the Friends of the Kyle Line also manages holiday accommodation in the restored signal box. It is available to rent on Airbnb and all income supports the museum.

The museum will be open daily from today until October. For more information, visit the website at kylestationmuseum.org

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Paul O’Grady at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Peggy a Newfoundland.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
Jake Quickenden who is running the TCS London Marathon for Sarcoma UK (PA)
Jake Quickenden to dress as bone for London Marathon in memory of little brother
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham in March (Jacob King/PA)
Four-day walkout by junior doctors ‘could see 250,000 appointments postponed’
Life's been a juggle for Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCANE: It's a juggling act, it is
World-record-breaking cyclist Jenny Graham in her home city of Inverness. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How Inverness cyclist Jenny Graham made history with 'coffee first, then the world'
Nature Watch: Bewitched by the natural treasures of the sea
Aberdeen FC director Willie Garner got checked for prostate cancer after hearing a friend discuss symptoms. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Dons director Willie Garner swaps the pitch for the catwalk to raise funds for…
George Mair was diagnosed with cancer after his brother. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Brave model to show off his 'dad dancing' at charity fashion show
YL 0804 05 Pet pics From: Catherine Davidson Subject: Hi there, My three dogs would love to be published! Leo - black and white husky Quinn - grey and white husky Sadie - Bernese mountain dog All photos taken on our farm in Echt Aberdeenshire Catherine Wilson Braigiewell Farm Echt AB32 6US
Pet Portraits: Aberdeenshire farm trio take home this week's prize

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road remains closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Inverness players celebrate after Jay Henderson scores to make it 1-0 against Raith Rovers. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle 2-0 Raith Rovers - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 08/04/23
Banks o' Dee win Highland League Cup at first attempt with final triumph against…
Jack Dow in his army cadet uniform and in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.
Aberdeen teenage 'action man' requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of…
Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.
Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded…
Chick out this beautiful Easter day at Drumoak. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families celebrate Easter weekend with chocolate trail at Drum Castle
Teresa Bremner and Emma Panton from Clan Cancer Support. Image: Clan.
Clan calls on keen knitters to craft rabbits ahead of Big Hop Trail return
Fox's Tales has been running for Highland children for almost a year. Image: Lisa Davidson / Fox & Friends.
Fox & Friends: Highland charity tackling social isolation and helping communities build resilience
aberdeenshire band The Broken Creels.
Aberdeenshire alt-rock group The Broken Creels take top spot with their debut single
Pat Machray of the Middlemuir flock near Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to judge Scottish National
Children learning about the arable enterprise of the estate.
Banffshire estate welcomes school children

Editor's Picks

Most Commented