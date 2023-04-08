Profile: Tom Campbell makes sure Kyle Railway Museum is run on the right lines

It is an Aladdin’s cave for those who love The Railway Children, the golden age of steam, and anything to do with the romance of travelling by train.

And Kyle Station Museum, located in one of the most transcendent parts of Scotland, is reopening today, in time for Easter, following a major refurbishment.

Tom Campbell has been involved in the process and been instrumental in so many of the offerings which show the heritage and developments of the train services which ran to and from the Kyle of Lochalsh and became a popular tourist attraction.

The museum, for instance, tells the intertwined stories of Kyle Harbour, West Coast fishing and the Kyle Line – one of the world’s most scenic railway journeys. And a new exhibition gallery features fascinating images, many of them taken by the renowned photographer Duncan MacPherson, who lived from 1882 to 1966.

Rich history celebrated

Then, there’s a video viewing ‘carriage’, which has been created to show archive films associated with the railway, harbour and fishing. And a commissioned sea life sculpture by metalwork artist Greg Dobson, and scale models of traditional fishing craft.

A second exhibition gallery has been redisplayed to celebrate the rich history of the iconic Kyle Railway Line. When it opened in 1897, this was the world’s most expensive stretch of railway, requiring 31 rock cuttings and 29 bridges in a 10-mile section.

A highlight of this gallery is a working model of Kyle of Lochalsh Station in the 1960s, while an eclectic range of exhibits include the station’s original two-sided railway clock; guards’ uniforms and memorabilia; old signals and other equipment; and tickets, pamphlets and posters which evoke a bygone era.

The renovated and refulgent new museum also includes activities for children and an archive room, as well as a gift shop and takeaway refreshments. And, as you might imagine, Tom is thrilled to bits at the chance to welcome the public through the doors.

Excitement at reopening

The trustee of the charity which runs the museum has spoken of his excitement at watching the hard work of so many volunteers and partners come to fruition.

He said: “We look forward to sharing our redeveloped displays, maritime exhibits, artworks and films with new audiences. We are also pleased to share again many much-loved exhibits including our working model trains and railway artefacts.

“The museum is conveniently situated at the ‘gateway to Skye’, so whether you’re travelling on the Kyle Line or heading for the Skye Bridge, we look forward to welcoming you at the end of the platform.”

In addition to running and maintaining the museum, the Friends of the Kyle Line also manages holiday accommodation in the restored signal box. It is available to rent on Airbnb and all income supports the museum.

The museum will be open daily from today until October. For more information, visit the website at kylestationmuseum.org