What we learned this week….about Trump’s court appearance and the Aberdeen Six getting their due

What we learned….

DONALD Trump become the first-ever former American president to be criminally charged during a dramatic court appearance in New York.

The 76-year-old pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, with the

charges relating to Mr Trump’s involvement in hush money payments to porn film star Stormy Daniels in advance of the 2016 presidential election.

The controversial businessman had earlier told his many followers on his social media platform that he had been “indicated” instead of “indicted”.

PETER Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive and husband of ex-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed they are investigating the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

He was questioned by detectives after his arrest at 7.45am and released without charge at 6.57pm. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

New lead for Shetland

ACTRESS Ashley Jensen began her new stint in Shetland as production started on the eighth series of the popular crime drama. On Tuesday and Wednesday, members of the cast and crew commenced filming of the first scenes since the departure of long-term character Jimmy Perez, played by Douglas Henshall.

Shooting of the series, which has provided a boost to the Shetland economy, will carry on until April 21 with a further block of filming scheduled for June.

NIGEL Lawson, the Conservative politician who served in numerous cabinet positions in Margaret Thatcher’s government, died at the age of 91.

He became chancellor in 1983 and oversaw a period of economic growth known as the Lawson Boom before resigning in 1989, amid disagreements with Thatcher over policy.

His six children include celebrity cook Nigella Lawson.

Joy over Gothenburg medals

SIX new European Cup Winners’ Cup medals are being handed out next month as part of Aberdeen’s Gothenburg 40th anniversary celebrations.

In 1983, only the Dons starting XI and five substitutes received medals, but UEFA has now agreed to issue further gongs to the manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, and his assistant, Archie Knox, player Dougie Bell and posthumous awards to the Donald family, ex-Pittodrie vice-chairman, Chris Anderson, and much-loved stalwart, Teddy Scott.

Sir Alex said: “It’s fantastic to see some of the wonderful people who worked tirelessly behind the scenes during this hugely successful period for the club being honoured.”

BELL, who was ruled out of the final due to injury, said he planned to dedicate the medal to his late wife, who died in 2020.

He said: “Hazel was always saying I should have got a medal – I’m even more delighted for her. She passed away three years ago, but this would have made her happy.”

New title

QUEEN Camilla has been used as a title for the first time in an official capacity, appearing on invitations for the King’s coronation.

Camilla had been referred to as Queen Consort since the death of the Queen last autumn, but is named as Queen Camilla alongside King Charles III on the invites which are being sent to more than 2,000 guests ahead of next month’s royal ceremony.

The move highlights the remarkable journey of Camilla during the last 50 years, from romantic involvement with Prince Charles, to the mistress and finally wife of the King – and will end with her formally being crowned Queen at Westminster Abbey.

POLITICIANS and women’s groups lashed out at the decision not to jail a man who raped a 13-year-old schoolgirl when he was 17.

Sean Hogg, who is now 21, carried out the attacks on his victim in Dalkeith in 2018 and was ordered to do 270 hours of unpaid work after being found guilty.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, expressed concern about the message and said: “The role of the justice system should be about rehabilitation, but there also needs to be a sense of it giving some sense of justice for victims of crime.”

To the Moon and back

PARTS of Aberdeen’s under-construction Baird and Anchor hospitals could need multi-million-pound redesigns amid fears over patient safety.

Building began in August 2021, but new concerns about the water and ventilation systems have been raised by infection control experts in recent months.

NHS Grampian has now pushed back the opening dates of both facilities, warning they could need even more time if serious changes are required.

NASA has unveiled the four astronauts who will take humanity back to the Moon, after a 50-year gap. Christina Koch will become the first woman astronaut ever assigned to a lunar mission, while Victor Glover will be the first black astronaut on such a trip.

They will join Reid Wiseman and Jeremy Hansen to fly a capsule around the Moon late next year or early in 2025.