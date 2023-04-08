What we learned this week….about Trump’s court appearance and the Aberdeen Six getting their due

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

What we learned this week….about Trump’s court appearance and the Aberdeen Six getting their due

Political controversies dominated the headlines on both sides of the Atlantic during a turbulent few days for Donald Trump and Peter Murrell.

Donald Trump is facing 34 criminal charges.
Donald Trump is facing 34 criminal charges.
By Neil Drysdale

What we learned….

DONALD Trump become the first-ever former American president to be criminally charged during a dramatic court appearance in New York.

The 76-year-old pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, with the
charges relating to Mr Trump’s involvement in hush money payments to porn film star Stormy Daniels in advance of the 2016 presidential election.

The controversial businessman had earlier told his many followers on his social media platform that he had been “indicated” instead of “indicted”.

PETER Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive and husband of ex-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed they are investigating the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

He was questioned by detectives after his arrest at 7.45am and released without charge at 6.57pm. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Ashley Jensen will be the new lead in TV series “Shetland”.

New lead for Shetland

ACTRESS Ashley Jensen began her new stint in Shetland as production started on the eighth series of the popular crime drama. On Tuesday and Wednesday, members of the cast and crew commenced filming of the first scenes since the departure of long-term character Jimmy Perez, played by Douglas Henshall.

Shooting of the series, which has provided a boost to the Shetland economy, will carry on until April 21 with a further block of filming scheduled for June.

NIGEL Lawson, the Conservative politician who served in numerous cabinet positions in Margaret Thatcher’s government, died at the age of 91.

He became chancellor in 1983 and oversaw a period of economic growth known as the Lawson Boom before resigning in 1989, amid disagreements with Thatcher over policy.

His six children include celebrity cook Nigella Lawson.

Sir Alex Ferguson, left, and Teddy Scott – who will both be awarded belated European Cup Winners’ Cup medals.

Joy over Gothenburg medals

SIX new European Cup Winners’ Cup medals are being handed out next month as part of Aberdeen’s Gothenburg 40th anniversary celebrations.

In 1983, only the Dons starting XI and five substitutes received medals, but UEFA has now agreed to issue further gongs to the manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, and his assistant, Archie Knox, player Dougie Bell and posthumous awards to the Donald family, ex-Pittodrie vice-chairman, Chris Anderson, and much-loved stalwart, Teddy Scott.

Sir Alex said: “It’s fantastic to see some of the wonderful people who worked tirelessly behind the scenes during this hugely successful period for the club being honoured.”

BELL, who was ruled out of the final due to injury, said he planned to dedicate the medal to his late wife, who died in 2020.

He said: “Hazel was always saying I should have got a medal – I’m even more delighted for her. She passed away three years ago, but this would have made her happy.”

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at the opening of Aberdeen Art Gallery in 2021. Image: Kami Thomson.

New title

QUEEN Camilla has been used as a title for the first time in an official capacity, appearing on invitations for the King’s coronation.

Camilla had been referred to as Queen Consort since the death of the Queen last autumn, but is named as Queen Camilla alongside King Charles III on the invites which are being sent to more than 2,000 guests ahead of next month’s royal ceremony.

The move highlights the remarkable journey of Camilla during the last 50 years, from romantic involvement with Prince Charles, to the mistress and finally wife of the King – and will end with her formally being crowned Queen at Westminster Abbey.

POLITICIANS and women’s groups lashed out at the decision not to jail a man who raped a 13-year-old schoolgirl when he was 17.

Sean Hogg, who is now 21, carried out the attacks on his victim in Dalkeith in 2018 and was ordered to do 270 hours of unpaid work after being found guilty.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, expressed concern about the message and said: “The role of the justice system should be about rehabilitation, but there also needs to be a sense of it giving some sense of justice for victims of crime.”

The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre are facing further delays. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre are facing further delays. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

To the Moon and back

PARTS of Aberdeen’s under-construction Baird and Anchor hospitals could need multi-million-pound redesigns amid fears over patient safety.

Building began in August 2021, but new concerns about the water and ventilation systems have been raised by infection control experts in recent months.

NHS Grampian has now pushed back the opening dates of both facilities, warning they could need even more time if serious changes are required.

NASA has unveiled the four astronauts who will take humanity back to the Moon, after a 50-year gap. Christina Koch will become the first woman astronaut ever assigned to a lunar mission, while Victor Glover will be the first black astronaut on such a trip.

They will join Reid Wiseman and Jeremy Hansen to fly a capsule around the Moon late next year or early in 2025.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Paul O’Grady at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Peggy a Newfoundland.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
Jake Quickenden who is running the TCS London Marathon for Sarcoma UK (PA)
Jake Quickenden to dress as bone for London Marathon in memory of little brother
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham in March (Jacob King/PA)
Four-day walkout by junior doctors ‘could see 250,000 appointments postponed’
Life's been a juggle for Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCANE: It's a juggling act, it is
World-record-breaking cyclist Jenny Graham in her home city of Inverness. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How Inverness cyclist Jenny Graham made history with 'coffee first, then the world'
Nature Watch: Bewitched by the natural treasures of the sea
Aberdeen FC director Willie Garner got checked for prostate cancer after hearing a friend discuss symptoms. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Dons director Willie Garner swaps the pitch for the catwalk to raise funds for…
George Mair was diagnosed with cancer after his brother. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Brave model to show off his 'dad dancing' at charity fashion show
YL 0804 05 Pet pics From: Catherine Davidson Subject: Hi there, My three dogs would love to be published! Leo - black and white husky Quinn - grey and white husky Sadie - Bernese mountain dog All photos taken on our farm in Echt Aberdeenshire Catherine Wilson Braigiewell Farm Echt AB32 6US
Pet Portraits: Aberdeenshire farm trio take home this week's prize

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road remains closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Inverness players celebrate after Jay Henderson scores to make it 1-0 against Raith Rovers. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle 2-0 Raith Rovers - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 08/04/23
Banks o' Dee win Highland League Cup at first attempt with final triumph against…
Jack Dow in his army cadet uniform and in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.
Aberdeen teenage 'action man' requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of…
Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.
Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded…
Chick out this beautiful Easter day at Drumoak. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families celebrate Easter weekend with chocolate trail at Drum Castle
Teresa Bremner and Emma Panton from Clan Cancer Support. Image: Clan.
Clan calls on keen knitters to craft rabbits ahead of Big Hop Trail return
Fox's Tales has been running for Highland children for almost a year. Image: Lisa Davidson / Fox & Friends.
Fox & Friends: Highland charity tackling social isolation and helping communities build resilience
aberdeenshire band The Broken Creels.
Aberdeenshire alt-rock group The Broken Creels take top spot with their debut single
Pat Machray of the Middlemuir flock near Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to judge Scottish National
Children learning about the arable enterprise of the estate.
Banffshire estate welcomes school children

Editor's Picks

Most Commented