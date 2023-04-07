Costa Coffee manager’s fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Costa Coffee manager’s fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 

Gul Kaleem from Northern Scotland among 12 team members selected to see first-hand the work The Costa Foundation is doing for coffee-growing communities in Vietnam.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.

A Costa Coffee manager with a passion for fundraising has been given the chance to visit Vietnam to see some of the work he has helped support.

Gul Kaleem, area manager for Costa’s North Scotland stores, was one of 12 team members chosen out of thousands to experience the work The Costa Foundation does to support and educate coffee-growing communities.

Gul, 46, has worked for Costa Coffee for seven years, managing 19 store managers and more than 200 team members, covering the Highlands, including Aviemore and Inverness, as well as Forres, Elgin and Aberdeen.

Collectively the North Scotland stores have helped raise more than £65,000 for the charity in five years.

Visiting Vietnam, Gul is towards the centre of the picture, wearing a Costa Foundation T-shirt and a cap.

In March they embarked on a five-day visit that included meeting children, parents and teachers at nursery schools in the Dak Lak province that have been built by the foundation.

They also attended the opening ceremonies of some of the newest schools built by the foundation.

Gul said: “Visiting Vietnam and seeing the amazing work of The Costa Foundation and to meet the children was an incredible experience, as the foundation makes a difference to the lives of boys and girls from a grassroots level.

Education

“I feel truly privileged to have been chosen for this trip and to be able to see how our hard work over the years is helping children in Vietnam.

“Education is one of the greatest gifts you can give to someone, as it gives people hope and the opportunity to achieve great things in life.

“I am proud to support The Costa Foundation which is making a positive contribution to coffee-growing communities globally and this visit has inspired me to fundraise even more!”

A little girl at school in Vietnam, where The Costa Foundation is helping children access a safe, quality education.

In Vietnam, children need to be able to speak Kinh, the national language, to access primary education.

The foundation funds nursery schools in these remote areas to ensure children can learn Kinh from an early age and benefit from full schooling.

Since it was established in 2007, the foundation has supported 24 nursery schools in Vietnam, with a 100% record of accomplishment of children leaving with the ability to speak Kinh.

New schools

In 2022 alone, they completed five new schools and 10 schools’ expansions, with six new schools under construction.

Two new programmes of work also started in Zambia and Ethiopia.

For 2023, seven new schools are planned for Ethiopia, Colombia, and Peru, whilst adding facilities and expanding six schools across Uganda, Zambia, and Ethiopia.

The Costa Foundation was established in 2007 and aims to help and support coffee-growing communities.

John English, community manager at Costa Coffee, who also took part in the visit said: “The Costa Foundation exists to help provide a safe and quality education for children in coffee-growing communities.

“An amazing total of £1.2 million was raised for the charity in 2022, which was made up of a combination of corporate donations, donations from product sales, and in-store fundraising activities.

“We are honoured to have been able to acknowledge the achievements and hard work of our 12 Costa Coffee’s team members by taking them on an unforgettable trip to Vietnam, where they first-hand saw the difference that they, their stores and their communities are making.”

For more information on The Costa Foundation or to donate visit the foundation’s website.

