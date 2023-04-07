5 things to do this weekend: Easter egg hunts, ice cream milkshakes and refurbished Codona’s waltzers 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Easter egg hunts, ice cream milkshakes and refurbished Codona’s waltzers 

It's the Easter weekend and we are ready to make the most of it.

By Lauren Robertson
Sarah Corkey enjoying an Easter egg hunt at Crathes castle in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Sarah Corkey enjoying an Easter egg hunt at Crathes castle in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

It’s the Easter weekend and we are ready to make the most of it.

Whether you are one of the lucky ones enjoying extra days off or stuck with the usual Saturday and Sunday, there is plenty to keep you entertained.

Hopefully the weather allows for us to be outdoors enjoying the festivities, but there’s always the backup plan of eating chocolate eggs on the sofa if all else fails.

Easter egg hunts

Easter at Crathes Castle in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

You can’t beat a good old Easter egg hunt, and luckily for us, there are many planned across the north and north-east this weekend.

The National Trust for Scotland is again hosting its annual Easter Egg Trail at a number of locations across the country, including Crathes Castle, Glencoe and Haddo House.

To find your nearest trial, go to nts.org.uk. 

Inverness Bid’s Great Easter Egg Hunt will also take place in the city centre on Friday and Saturday.

Codona’s

Codona’s promises weekend entertainment. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Codona’s at Aberdeen Beach officially reopened for the summer last weekend and it is ready to go for a summer of fun.

There really is something on offer for everyone, from crazy golf and bowling to a retro arcade and bumper boats.

All that fun is sure to make you work up an appetite, so it’s a good thing they’ve got Big Manny’s Pizza on site to keep you going.

The classic waltzers  – which are the oldest attraction at the park – have even been refurbished, so why not go for a spin?

James’s at the Putting Green

🚨NEW MENU ALERT!!! 🚨We are pretty chuffed with our new Smoothie menu here at James's (photo attached for evidence) and…

Posted by James's at the putting green on Saturday, 1 April 2023

James’s at the Putting Green is a must-visit when in Nairn.

Situated just off the beach, the cafe recently launched new ice cream milkshakes and fresh fruit smoothies to celebrate the new season.

Milkshake flavours, include summer strawberry and Biscoff ripple, and all the ice cream is made in-house.

It is open every day throughout the Easter holidays, so you’re spoilt for choice as to when you want to pay a visit.

Greyhope Bay

Greyhope Bay Centre is celebrating its first birthday. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

This weekend Greyhope Bay Centre is celebrating its first birthday with a jam-packed couple of days of fun.

Members of the team will host a dolphin watching and story tour as well as a coastal discovery walk to help you get to know the beaches around the centre.

Aberdam and Seafood Bothy will have food trucks there throughout the weekend, so it’s not to be missed.

For tickets to the weekend’s activities, go to eventbrite.co.uk.

Blue Mind Open Water Swim

See you Saturday the 8th!🥳🥶 We’ll bring the cake! All welcome 🤗

Posted by Off Beat Bikes on Saturday, 1 April 2023

Off Beat Bothy Bikes and Mountain Yoga Kinlochleven are hosting an open water swim in Fort William this Saturday.

Whether you’re a champion swimmer or a newbie or just fancy coming along for a paddle, everyone is welcome.

The event is free to attend, just turn up at West End Car Park at 9am, willing to give it a go.

Swimming caps decorated for Easter are strongly encouraged.

Find out more at eventbrite.co.uk. 

Editor's Picks

Most Commented