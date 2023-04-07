5 things to do this weekend: Easter egg hunts, ice cream milkshakes and refurbished Codona’s waltzers 

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s the Easter weekend and we are ready to make the most of it.

Whether you are one of the lucky ones enjoying extra days off or stuck with the usual Saturday and Sunday, there is plenty to keep you entertained.

Hopefully the weather allows for us to be outdoors enjoying the festivities, but there’s always the backup plan of eating chocolate eggs on the sofa if all else fails.

Easter egg hunts

You can’t beat a good old Easter egg hunt, and luckily for us, there are many planned across the north and north-east this weekend.

The National Trust for Scotland is again hosting its annual Easter Egg Trail at a number of locations across the country, including Crathes Castle, Glencoe and Haddo House.

To find your nearest trial, go to nts.org.uk.

Inverness Bid’s Great Easter Egg Hunt will also take place in the city centre on Friday and Saturday.

Codona’s

Codona’s at Aberdeen Beach officially reopened for the summer last weekend and it is ready to go for a summer of fun.

There really is something on offer for everyone, from crazy golf and bowling to a retro arcade and bumper boats.

All that fun is sure to make you work up an appetite, so it’s a good thing they’ve got Big Manny’s Pizza on site to keep you going.

The classic waltzers – which are the oldest attraction at the park – have even been refurbished, so why not go for a spin?

James’s at the Putting Green

🚨NEW MENU ALERT!!! 🚨We are pretty chuffed with our new Smoothie menu here at James's (photo attached for evidence) and…

James’s at the Putting Green is a must-visit when in Nairn.

Situated just off the beach, the cafe recently launched new ice cream milkshakes and fresh fruit smoothies to celebrate the new season.

Milkshake flavours, include summer strawberry and Biscoff ripple, and all the ice cream is made in-house.

It is open every day throughout the Easter holidays, so you’re spoilt for choice as to when you want to pay a visit.

Greyhope Bay

This weekend Greyhope Bay Centre is celebrating its first birthday with a jam-packed couple of days of fun.

Members of the team will host a dolphin watching and story tour as well as a coastal discovery walk to help you get to know the beaches around the centre.

Aberdam and Seafood Bothy will have food trucks there throughout the weekend, so it’s not to be missed.

For tickets to the weekend’s activities, go to eventbrite.co.uk.

Blue Mind Open Water Swim

See you Saturday the 8th!🥳🥶 We'll bring the cake! All welcome 🤗

Off Beat Bothy Bikes and Mountain Yoga Kinlochleven are hosting an open water swim in Fort William this Saturday.

Whether you’re a champion swimmer or a newbie or just fancy coming along for a paddle, everyone is welcome.

The event is free to attend, just turn up at West End Car Park at 9am, willing to give it a go.

Swimming caps decorated for Easter are strongly encouraged.

Find out more at eventbrite.co.uk.