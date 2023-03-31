12 eggcellent activities to do over the Easter holidays in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
12 eggcellent activities to do over the Easter holidays in the north and north-east

From a classic Easter egg hunt to crafts and fayres, there's a handful of events and activities prepped and ready for you over the Easter holidays.

By Jenna Scott
Could this be the perfect way to spend your Easter? Image: Shutterstock.
Could this be the perfect way to spend your Easter? Image: Shutterstock.

Don’t just indulge in chocolate this Easter, hop along to these exciting events and activities throughout the holidays.

Easter Egg Trail, Castle Fraser

An Easter trail awaits. Image: National Trust of Scotland.

From Friday, April 7 through to Monday 10 April, visitors are invited to join the castle’s annual Easter Egg Trail.

The trail opens at 10.30am before closing at 3pm, and lets guests explore the castle grounds, where plenty of Easter surprises await.

Dates can be booked via Eventbrite, or castlefraser@nts.org.uk.

Easter Anguston Farm, Peterculter

Weirdly wonderful animals are ready to say hello. Image: Sarah Bremner

Go along to the egg-travagant re-opening of Easter Anguston Farm from April 1. Over the next two weeks, families can meet exotically weird and wonderful creatures, and beautiful owls with the Critter Keeper and Bobs Buddies.

Say hello to the farm animals (free of charge), pop into the cafe, and enjoy lots more Easter fun and trails throughout the holidays.

Pre-booking is required for Bobs Buddies and The Critter Keeper. Secure your place via email: info@vsa.org.uk.

Easter Anguston Farm, VSA. Image: Scott Baxter

Easter Egg Hunt, Drum Castle

Where could the eggs be hidden? Image: Shutterstock

Grab your best detective cap and solve the mystery of the missing Easter eggs. The Drum Castle Easter Egg Hunt commences on April 7 and runs until April 9 from 10am-4pm.

Contact Drum Castle by telephone: 01330 700334, or by email: drumcastle@nts.org.uk for more information.

Easter Egg Trail, Pitmedden Garden

Explore the stunning garden of Pitmedden. Image: Scott Smith

Pitmedden Garden is hosting a fun-filled occasion for the entire family. This year, there are two Easter trails to explore for both younger and older children.

The trails open from April 7 – April 10 between 10am-4pm. A relaxed session will also be open, but this must be selected during the booking process.

Contact pitmeddengarden@nts.org.uk for further information.

We Too! Relaxed Easter Programme 2023

Catch the latest hit with your youngster. Image: Scott Baxter

A selection of activities targeted towards ASN youngsters are available across the holidays. These include bowling, craft days, a Super Mario Bros relaxed screening fundraiser at Cineworld, and an Easter party. Most events are free to attend, but some may require a small fee.

Further information and a full programme of events can be found on Eventbrite, or the We Too Facebook page.

Alternatively, contact: 01224 539393, or events@wetoo.org.uk

Totally Wiped Oot Easter Camp, Charleston Academy Community Complex, Inverness

It’s a childhood dream to be on Total Wipeout. Image: Shutterstock.

Children aged 6 years old and over can fulfil their inner Ninja Warrior from April 3 – April 6.

Activities range from giant inflatables, a dual lane obstacle course, a wipeout machine, nerf battles, and more adrenaline-fueled games.

Limited tickets remain but can be booked via TicketFairy, or via email: info@eqsport.biz.

Easter Trail, Fyvie Castle

Fill your basket at Fyvie Castle. Image: National Trust for Scotland

This 800-year-old fortress will play host to another fun-filled Easter egg trail from  April 7 – April 10. Enjoy a lengthy stroll around the garden as the kids embark on a chocolate scavenger hunt, or admire impressive portrait collection inside the castle walls.

Final entries will be at 3.30pm. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite, and further enquiries can be directed to 01651 891266, or fyvie@nts.org.uk.

Wiped Oot and Nerf Sessions, Moray Sports Centre

Who doesn’t love a Nerf war? Image: Shutterstock

Similar to Inverness, Elgin has its own Wiped Oot session ready to go from April 11 – April 13. Kids can unleash the daredevil inside them and make the most of their afternoons by using the exciting equipment available.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticket Fairy. Further enquiries can be made by telephone: 01343 610670.

Easter Egg Trail, Haddo House

Haddo House is a must-visit. Image: Shutterstock

National Trust for Scotland is putting on a fantastic show at several of its venues, including Haddo House, and highlighting its magnificent range of gardens and estates.

Trails run at Haddo from April 7 – April 10 from 10am – 4pm with tickets available through Eventbrite. Contact haddo@nts.org.uk for more information.

Shirley’s Space Easter Craft Fayre Sun, Crimond Medical & Community Hub

Fresh from the success of a December Fayre, local mental health charity Shirley’s Space has organised an Easter Craft Fayre on April 2 from 11am-2pm. The event offers a variety of activities from a car boot sale to an Easter egg hunt to a kids crafting station.

An entry fee of £2.50 per person will be charged, which includes a tea/coffee and a snack. Profits will be donated towards the charity.

Trader enquiries should be made to: 07940 959002, or info@shirleysspace.com.

The Great Easter Egg Hunt, Inverness

City Centre will be transformed into an Easter eggstravaganza. Image: Sandy McCook

Inverness families are encouraged to participate in this year’s Great Easter Egg Hunt to scope out shop windows for eggs. Entry forms can be collected outside the Steeple at the top of Church Street, or inside Eastgate Centre at the Falcon Square entrance.

Easter crafts, face painting, street entertainers, balloon sculptures and more have also been organised for the weekend – April 7 and April 8 between 11am-4pm.

Easter Sunday Fun at the Cafe, Aviemore

Enter a world of Pure Imagination alongside beloved Charlie and the Chocolate Factory characters at Aviemore’s The Cafe at Logie Steading. Entertainers will ensure an afternoon of fun is at the top of the itinerary. And Easter treats are there to be enjoyed on April 9.

