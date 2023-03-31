12 eggcellent activities to do over the Easter holidays in the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Don’t just indulge in chocolate this Easter, hop along to these exciting events and activities throughout the holidays.

Easter Egg Trail, Castle Fraser

From Friday, April 7 through to Monday 10 April, visitors are invited to join the castle’s annual Easter Egg Trail.

The trail opens at 10.30am before closing at 3pm, and lets guests explore the castle grounds, where plenty of Easter surprises await.

Dates can be booked via Eventbrite, or castlefraser@nts.org.uk.

Easter Anguston Farm, Peterculter

Go along to the egg-travagant re-opening of Easter Anguston Farm from April 1. Over the next two weeks, families can meet exotically weird and wonderful creatures, and beautiful owls with the Critter Keeper and Bobs Buddies.

Say hello to the farm animals (free of charge), pop into the cafe, and enjoy lots more Easter fun and trails throughout the holidays.

Pre-booking is required for Bobs Buddies and The Critter Keeper. Secure your place via email: info@vsa.org.uk.

Easter Egg Hunt, Drum Castle

Grab your best detective cap and solve the mystery of the missing Easter eggs. The Drum Castle Easter Egg Hunt commences on April 7 and runs until April 9 from 10am-4pm.

Contact Drum Castle by telephone: 01330 700334, or by email: drumcastle@nts.org.uk for more information.

Easter Egg Trail, Pitmedden Garden

Pitmedden Garden is hosting a fun-filled occasion for the entire family. This year, there are two Easter trails to explore for both younger and older children.

The trails open from April 7 – April 10 between 10am-4pm. A relaxed session will also be open, but this must be selected during the booking process.

Contact pitmeddengarden@nts.org.uk for further information.

We Too! Relaxed Easter Programme 2023

A selection of activities targeted towards ASN youngsters are available across the holidays. These include bowling, craft days, a Super Mario Bros relaxed screening fundraiser at Cineworld, and an Easter party. Most events are free to attend, but some may require a small fee.

Further information and a full programme of events can be found on Eventbrite, or the We Too Facebook page.

Alternatively, contact: 01224 539393, or events@wetoo.org.uk

Totally Wiped Oot Easter Camp, Charleston Academy Community Complex, Inverness

Children aged 6 years old and over can fulfil their inner Ninja Warrior from April 3 – April 6.

Activities range from giant inflatables, a dual lane obstacle course, a wipeout machine, nerf battles, and more adrenaline-fueled games.

Limited tickets remain but can be booked via TicketFairy, or via email: info@eqsport.biz.

Easter Trail, Fyvie Castle

This 800-year-old fortress will play host to another fun-filled Easter egg trail from April 7 – April 10. Enjoy a lengthy stroll around the garden as the kids embark on a chocolate scavenger hunt, or admire impressive portrait collection inside the castle walls.

Final entries will be at 3.30pm. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite, and further enquiries can be directed to 01651 891266, or fyvie@nts.org.uk.

Wiped Oot and Nerf Sessions, Moray Sports Centre

Similar to Inverness, Elgin has its own Wiped Oot session ready to go from April 11 – April 13. Kids can unleash the daredevil inside them and make the most of their afternoons by using the exciting equipment available.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticket Fairy. Further enquiries can be made by telephone: 01343 610670.

Easter Egg Trail, Haddo House

National Trust for Scotland is putting on a fantastic show at several of its venues, including Haddo House, and highlighting its magnificent range of gardens and estates.

Trails run at Haddo from April 7 – April 10 from 10am – 4pm with tickets available through Eventbrite. Contact haddo@nts.org.uk for more information.

Shirley’s Space Easter Craft Fayre Sun, Crimond Medical & Community Hub

Fresh from the success of a December Fayre, local mental health charity Shirley’s Space has organised an Easter Craft Fayre on April 2 from 11am-2pm. The event offers a variety of activities from a car boot sale to an Easter egg hunt to a kids crafting station.

An entry fee of £2.50 per person will be charged, which includes a tea/coffee and a snack. Profits will be donated towards the charity.

Trader enquiries should be made to: 07940 959002, or info@shirleysspace.com.

The Great Easter Egg Hunt, Inverness

Inverness families are encouraged to participate in this year’s Great Easter Egg Hunt to scope out shop windows for eggs. Entry forms can be collected outside the Steeple at the top of Church Street, or inside Eastgate Centre at the Falcon Square entrance.

Easter crafts, face painting, street entertainers, balloon sculptures and more have also been organised for the weekend – April 7 and April 8 between 11am-4pm.

Easter Sunday Fun at the Cafe, Aviemore

Enter a world of Pure Imagination alongside beloved Charlie and the Chocolate Factory characters at Aviemore’s The Cafe at Logie Steading. Entertainers will ensure an afternoon of fun is at the top of the itinerary. And Easter treats are there to be enjoyed on April 9.