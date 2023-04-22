Mary-Jane Duncan: It’s no secret I suffer from anxiety – and right now it’s all about exam anxiety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Mary-Jane Duncan: It’s no secret I suffer from anxiety – and right now it’s all about exam anxiety

Parents of teens will appreciate Mary-Jane's current heightened state - exam anxiety.

By Mary-Jane Duncan
Exam time is a stressful time for teenagers AND their parents!
Exam time is a stressful time for teenagers AND their parents!

It’s no secret I suffer from anxiety. I have some coping mechanisms in place.

Some work better than others and I’m currently riding the wave of a rather rough period using ignorance and sticking my head in the sand. You might say that’s not a decent plan, but if I can just get to the end of May, I’ll cope. Because by then I’ll have something else to worry about instead.

I can trace the origins of my anxiety back to primary school. Those heady days where learning involved reading aloud a passage from a book. To the WHOLE class. With a surname beginning with T, my seat was usually near the back of the class. This allowed me time to count how many kids were in front of me and figure out what section I was going to have to read. I’d then practice before it got to my turn. Between that and gym class where we were told to crawl through the space under a gym bench, I don’t believe I was ever destined for a happy go lucky lifestyle.

Teenage exam anxiety

All parents of teens will appreciate my current heightened state. Exam anxiety. More specifically ‘teenage child sitting exams’ anxiety. Instead of revelling in the joy of warmer days and longer nights, we are navigating and tip toeing around full  in the knowledge whatever we say will be completely wrong.

It’s tiring studying for hours on end.

Judging by the supportive, rousing chat coming out my mouth, I have literally turned into my mother. All I can see in the mirror these days is my teenage self eye-rolling back at me. Meanwhile, current me wants to turn back time and apologise to my Mum because I now finally get it.

Teenage studying technique

Trying to teach your child to learn from your own mistakes is an almost impossible task to add my growing repertoire of parenting fails. Remembering I’m old enough to be pre-mobiles and laptops, my teenage studying technique went something like this.

Tidy bedroom. Ensure adequate amount of stationery. Call everyone I knew to tell them how much I didn’t feel like studying. Study for five minutes. Get a snack. Call boyfriend. Study for five minutes. Call that one person who wasn’t home the first time I called.  Study for five minutes. Take a well earned break. Study for five minutes. Go to bed EXHAUSTED from all the studying. My less than impressive exam results a complete mystery to me when I’d done nothing but study!

A teenage boy doing homework on his desk at home. How often is he checking Facebook…?

If I was to do it all again in current times, I imagine the regime would read a little more like this. Tidy entire house. Ensure adequate amount of stationery and all devices are charged. Facetime everyone to tell them how much I don’t feel like studying. Study for five minutes.Pop a wash on. Study for five minutes. Check online banking. Study for five minutes. Walk dogs. Study for five minutes. Hang out the washing and pop on a new one. Study for five minutes. Check my emails, replying to a few and deleting spam folder. Study for five minutes.

Hanging up washing… anything to avoid studying!

Order some stuff I don’t need from Amazon. Study for five minutes. Hoover both up and downstairs. Study for five minutes. Look in the fridge to see if something new has appeared. It hasn’t so write a comprehensive shopping list and do a menu plan for the week. Study for five minutes. Check the empty crisp cupboard (again). Study for five minutes. Send off some memes about the slogs of studying before the final highlight of every day for me, go to bed utterly exhausted, obviously from ALL the studying achieved.

Exams only a few weeks away

A friend told me how nice his recent holiday was with his daughter. She’s passed through that awkward stage of not wanting anything to do with her Dad and entering a lovely stage of enjoying his company again. She’s a few years younger than our one about to sit her SQA Highers. I didn’t have the heart to warn him of what’s coming.

Although as we only have a few weeks until the exam diet starts, she’s currently an absolute delight and, all of a sudden, mine has never been more motivated to walk the dogs or make the tea. Oh, and, her room is spotless.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Alistair Marshall will cycle around Scotland in June.
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
The earthquake was felt in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Police are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen
Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented