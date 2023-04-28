Islander takes community role for ScottishPower offshore windfarm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Islander takes community role for ScottishPower offshore windfarm

Deborah Boyle appointed Community Engagement Manager for MachairWind, the offshore windfarm that will be developed in the sea off Islay and Colonsay

By Jacqueline Wake Young
MachairWind will be developed off the north-west of Islay and west of Colonsay.
MachairWind will be developed off the north-west of Islay and west of Colonsay.

A local Development Trust director and former island community councillor based on Jura is to take up a vital role to deliver ScottishPower Renewables’ first offshore windfarm in Argyll and Bute.

Deborah Boyle, better known as Debs, has been appointed Community Engagement Manager for MachairWind – the offshore windfarm that will be developed in the waters north-west of Islay and west of Colonsay.

With a proposed generating capacity of 2GW, it could produce enough clean, green electricity to power the equivalent of more than two million homes across the UK.

An advocate for clean, green energy with extensive experience in community engagement and development, Debs will be the first point of contact in the project team for people living on Islay, Colonsay and Jura.

Key role in informing and engaging

She will play a key role in keeping people informed and engaged about MachairWind and supporting the project through the planning and development processes.

Her role will also focus on how local communities can benefit from the windfarm by maximising the local socio-economic benefits from the project.

Deborah Boyle is now Community Engagement Manager for offshore windfarm MachairWind.

Debs has been a volunteer director with Jura Development Trust since 2011 and served on Jura Community Council.

‘I’m really looking forward to being part of the MachairWind team’

She lives on the family croft with her partner and her 11-year-old son where they share a herd of 20 cattle.

She said: “As an islander and someone who has been involved in local community initiatives since I moved to Jura in 2005, I’m really looking forward to being part of the MachairWind team and providing that on the ground link between the team and the neighbouring islands and their communities.

Debs is an advocate for clean, green energy.

“MachairWind is an exciting project – not just in terms of the additional homegrown green electricity it will provide, but also the potential opportunities it could bring to local communities, so I feel this truly is the perfect job for me.

“It combines my passion for island life and enjoying a cleaner and greener lifestyle with my experience in community engagement, consultation and development, and delivering impactful projects that can make a real difference to people and island living.

“I’m committed to ensuring that people and communities across Islay, Colonsay and Jura have the chance to play a full and active role in the development of MachairWind and our clean energy future – and I can’t wait to get to work!”

Offshore windfarms are part of the renewable energy mix.

ScottishPower Renewables’ Senior Project Manager for MachairWind, Kiera Wilson, said: “At ScottishPower, we pride ourselves on being a responsible developer and a good neighbour and we’ve enjoyed positive and productive relationships with local people, communities and businesses across Argyll & Bute for more than 20 years.

“It’s fantastic to have Debs on board to build on that legacy as we progress our plans for the development of MachairWind, providing that local point of contact on a day-to-day basis.

“Her background, experience, drive and enthusiasm really ticked all the boxes. I have no doubt she will be an asset to the team, the project and the island communities as we work to deliver our first offshore windfarm in the region.”

For information about MachairWind, visit www.machairwind.co.uk.

Debs will be the first point of contact in the project team for people living on Islay, Colonsay and Jura.

