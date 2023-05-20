Yvie Burnett: Romance is in the air for a society wedding in Venice

Hello from my very own sofa, which of course those of you who watched Scotland Sings will be well acquainted with!

So much has happened in the past week since we spoke that I’m having a hard time believing it’s only been seven days.

I very excitedly boarded my flight to Venice from Dallas for the big society wedding we had been invited to.

I can’t remember the last time I was in Venice but I’m thinking it might have been around 45 years ago on a school trip with Ellon Academy. Anyone who was on that Italian school trip please correct me if I’ve got my wires crossed.

I remember St Mark’s Square and the Doge’s Palace from the 70s but not a lot more.

I don’t suppose on a school trip we could have afforded a trip on a gondola and this time around we didn’t feel the need, we just watched other people on theirs. That’s not to say we didn’t spend a lot of time on the canals.

When we landed in Venice we went to find a taxi and realised that wasn’t so easy.

Water taxis were the way to go and being a true Scot I had no intention of paying for a private one if I could pay substantially less for the public one.

Here is a warning, if you ever go to Venice just suck it up and pay the price or you will spend hours on a boat and end up having to drag your cases from where you are dropped off.

On the way back to the airport suffice to say we booked a private water taxi which was expensive but was so enjoyable and just seemed such a fitting way to finish a wonderful trip.

We stood up with the wind in our hair and I sang every Italian song I know as we bumped across the water. I think the boat driver was pretty amused and deafened by the time we got there!

Anyway back to day one! Once we finally arrived at our hotel we didn’t have too much time to chill as the first event of the wedding which was a pre-wedding dinner was that evening.

We were whisked away by water taxi to an incredible venue, to eat fabulous food and drink cocktails.

The great thing about a pre-wedding party is that you get to meet everyone the day before so we spent a lot of time chatting to members of the bride and groom’s families.

I had packed a case for myself and for Gordon before I headed to America to make sure that we had all the outfits for each party with us.

Otherwise the smart velvet jacket that Gordon wore that night would have been forgotten and I couldn’t have trusted him not to turn up in an Arsenal hoodie!

This party went well into the night but like Cinderella on the stroke of midnight we slipped away to the boat as tomorrow was the big day.

As the time for the ceremony approached we were yet again taken in boats down the Grand Canal. The scene was just perfect, like something from a Hollywood movie. And this time I’d packed a dinner suit for Gordon so he looked fabulous.

Chloe Stroll, the bride, is one of my singers. Her manager rang me from New York during Covid and asked if I would take her on.

We did some online lessons in the early days and then eventually started to work regularly in person. It soon became obvious to me that she is special.

Walking down the aisle

Hopefully we will be bringing out her music very soon so I will proudly get to share her with the world.

We have become very close over the past couple of years and when she walked down the aisle with her dad looking exactly like a fairytale princess, I couldn’t hold back the tears.

The groom, Olympic snowboarder Scotty James, was looking every bit her Prince Charming as he waited at the end of the longest aisle I’ve ever seen.

It’s not surprising that the image of Chloe and Scotty walking back down the aisle made the front cover of Italian Vogue.

Day Three dawned and we all congregated for a more relaxed get together although I’m amazed we were all still standing.

What a wonderful weekend was had by all. I was so grateful to be a part of such an event but now I need to sleep for a week.

I did however have the energy for a quick trip to say Happy Birthday to Auntie Agnes!

Have a good week,

Yvie x