Holyrood won’t budge on business rates appeal deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Holyrood won’t budge on business rates appeal deadline

Website crashes further reduce shortened time window for getting proposals in.

By Keith Findlay
Business rates words with coins
Image: DCT Media/Shutterstock

The Scottish Government has rejected north-east calls to postpone the deadline for business rate appeal proposals.

Property industry experts have warned their clients are facing an “extremely unfair” shortened window of opportunity for getting them in.

There have also reported “numerous” crashes of the website set up for people to do so.

The most recent outage lasted more than a week, with the deadline for submissions just weeks away.

Looming cut-off

This year, following recent changes to the system, all proposals against revised valuations and rates must be lodged by July 31 – two months earlier than normal.

The website is now back up and running but outages have left people fuming.

Eric Shearer, partner at Knight Frank in Aberdeen, offloaded his frustrations about the latest crash on social media.

He said: “We are only a month away from the deadline to appeal our business rates assessments and the tool through which we make those appeals is broken.

“No notification or apology.”

Crashed website on computer screen
People looking to start the business rates appeal process have faced “numerous” website outages.

Mr Shearer added: “The timescales for rating appeals were already unrealistic.

“They are now impossible as 100 hour-plus has been lost at this critical time.

“The Scottish Government needs to step in and extend the deadline by at least a month to allow ratepayers to have their appeals lodged.”

As of April 1 2023, the appeal process has changed to a two-stage process.

A proposal must first be submitted for review by assessors. If an agreement is not reached, an appeal can then be lodged with the first tier of the Tribunal for Scotland.

Eric Shearer, of Knight Frank.
Eric Shearer, of Knight Frank.

Richard Lang, a partner for Ryden in Aberdeen, said: “The legislation changes are extremely unfair on the ratepayer by making the ability to appeal more complex and more expensive, and also by reducing the window for submitting an appeal from six months to four.

“The new system was intended to enable a period for the negotiation of proposed values leading up to April 1 2023.

Short-staffing woes

“Ryden’s experience has been that, due to being short-staffed, the assessor departments in Grampian and Highland were unable to negotiate or consider the vast majority of evidence submitted to them prior to the proposed values becoming fixed on April 1.”

Mr Lang added: “Since April 1 there have been numerous instances of the Scottish Assessors Association website crashing.

“This has effectively reduced further what was already a very short period for submitting alternative proposals by ratepayers, or on their behalf.”

An extension to the period during which proposal appeals can be submitted is essential if ratepayers are to be dealt with in a just manner.”

Richard Lang, Ryden.

Ryden’s partner continued: “The amount of information that must be submitted with a proposal appeal is much greater than was required to be submitted in an appeal at previous rating revaluations.

“It is an entirely new appeal system for both the assessor departments and rating practitioners to get used to.

Logic questioned

“The logical consequence should have been a period longer than six months during which proposals could be submitted, not a shortening of the period.

“An extension to the period during which proposal appeals can be submitted is essential if ratepayers are to be dealt with in a just manner.”

A government spokesman said there were “no plans to amend the deadline” despite the “temporary inconvenience” of website crashes.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid at Peterhead Fish Market.
North-east MP urges his government to help sort seafood sector labour shortages
The FTSE 100 moved 24.6 points lower to finish at 7,599.74 (PA)
FTSE slides as strong pound drags on multinationals
Several mortgage providers have hiked rates over the past week (Alamy/PA)
Mortgage rates hiked and products temporarily withdrawn by lenders
The robot dogs are being used to monitor and survey areas around Dounreay
Dog trials with a difference as Spot goes to work at Dounreay
Energy Transition Zone document front page.
Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone: Consultation formally under way
MPs told banks they needed to ‘up their game’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Big banks offering ‘measly’ savings rates to loyal customers, say MPs
Outgoing Heathrow airport boss John Holland-Kaye has expressed frustration there are no ‘diggers over my friend Boris Johnson’s constituency’ due to expansion delays (Alamy/PA)
Heathrow boss regrets lack of ‘diggers’ over Boris Johnson’s constituency
Sir Keir Starmer.
Energy experts warn £2 billion of UK investment faces chop under Labour
Hanon storefront in Aberdeen
Aberdeen independent clothing store Hanon to move business completely online
Members of the GMB union on the picket line outside the Amazon centre in Coventry (Phil Barnett/PA)
Union accuses Amazon of ‘dirty tricks’ over number of workers

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]