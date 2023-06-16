Event to shine spotlight on chemistry’s role in energy transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Event to shine spotlight on chemistry’s role in energy transition

Aberdeen conference to bring together energy industry professionals in the move towards net zero

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The Engineering Chemistry for The Energy Transition event will bring together energy industry experts.

The role of chemistry in driving the global energy transition will come under the spotlight at an inaugural event taking place in Aberdeen later this year.

‘Engineering chemistry for the energy transition’ (ECET) will be held on Thursday September 7 at OGV Podium, Aberdeen, and will bring together energy industry professionals to share experiences, highlight examples of best practice, and explore innovative technologies that are helping accelerate the move towards net zero.

Challenges and opportunities

Created by training and consultancy specialist Production Chemistry Training (PCT), the ECET conference will engage and inform industry by providing a forum for operators, contractors, supply chain, academics and other stakeholders to explore technical challenges and opportunities facing the offshore energies sector.

The role of chemistry in driving the global energy transition will be discussed at the ECET conference in Aberdeen. 

Delegates will hear experts reflect on the people, business processes and technology opportunities needed to unlock the energy transition as the sector continues to pioneer low carbon technologies and achieve net zero in Scotland by 2045.

Stephen Heath, technical director at PCT, said: “We’re extremely pleased to launch this first-of-its-kind event and look forward to welcoming a diverse audience of industry professionals for what will hopefully be the first of many important discussions as to how we maximise the opportunities presented by the energy transition.

“It will be a fantastic opportunity for people from all levels of the industry and different technical and non-technical disciplines to come together, share ideas, and develop new and existing connections.”

Susan Caddell and Stephen Heath of event organiser Production Chemistry Training.

Event organisers are currently inviting industry experts to submit abstracts for presentations relating to the core themes or alternative content ideas which will be considered for session topics.

Expected topics for discussion will include carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), geothermal, hydrogen, reducing emissions and CO2 footprint, sustainable chemistry and digitalisation.

Further announcements on the line-up of speakers are expected over the coming weeks, while exhibitor and sponsorship packages are available and registration for delegates is now open.

Hydrogen power and renewables will be on the agenda.  

Susan Caddell, business development director at PCT, said: “It promises to be an event not to be missed for industry professionals and those with an interest in chemistry, while giving delegates, including new engineers and chemists entering the energy industry, a unique opportunity to hear from leading figures and subject matter experts who are making the energy transition a reality.

“We are excited to feature technical presentations and expert panel sessions from our soon-to-be announced range of speakers to inspire delegates and generate new ideas on how the industry can contribute towards achieving net zero.”

Delegates will have a chance to hear about best practice and innovative technologies.

PCT is a training and consultancy specialist, established to support organisations and their people within the global energy industry through the provision of world class training solutions.

It offers a range of courses designed for everyone from new industry entrants to senior management, with or without a background in chemistry, which can be delivered either in-house or virtually.

Further information and guidance on submitting an abstract can be found at
pctevents-ecet.com, while people are encouraged to contact PCT for more details on info@pctevents-ecet.com or by phoning 07340 476232.

The move away from fossil fuel will be at the centre of the discussions.

