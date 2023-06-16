Event to shine spotlight on chemistry’s role in energy transition

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The role of chemistry in driving the global energy transition will come under the spotlight at an inaugural event taking place in Aberdeen later this year.

‘Engineering chemistry for the energy transition’ (ECET) will be held on Thursday September 7 at OGV Podium, Aberdeen, and will bring together energy industry professionals to share experiences, highlight examples of best practice, and explore innovative technologies that are helping accelerate the move towards net zero.

Challenges and opportunities

Created by training and consultancy specialist Production Chemistry Training (PCT), the ECET conference will engage and inform industry by providing a forum for operators, contractors, supply chain, academics and other stakeholders to explore technical challenges and opportunities facing the offshore energies sector.

Delegates will hear experts reflect on the people, business processes and technology opportunities needed to unlock the energy transition as the sector continues to pioneer low carbon technologies and achieve net zero in Scotland by 2045.

Stephen Heath, technical director at PCT, said: “We’re extremely pleased to launch this first-of-its-kind event and look forward to welcoming a diverse audience of industry professionals for what will hopefully be the first of many important discussions as to how we maximise the opportunities presented by the energy transition.

“It will be a fantastic opportunity for people from all levels of the industry and different technical and non-technical disciplines to come together, share ideas, and develop new and existing connections.”

Event organisers are currently inviting industry experts to submit abstracts for presentations relating to the core themes or alternative content ideas which will be considered for session topics.

Expected topics for discussion will include carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), geothermal, hydrogen, reducing emissions and CO2 footprint, sustainable chemistry and digitalisation.

Further announcements on the line-up of speakers are expected over the coming weeks, while exhibitor and sponsorship packages are available and registration for delegates is now open.

Susan Caddell, business development director at PCT, said: “It promises to be an event not to be missed for industry professionals and those with an interest in chemistry, while giving delegates, including new engineers and chemists entering the energy industry, a unique opportunity to hear from leading figures and subject matter experts who are making the energy transition a reality.

“We are excited to feature technical presentations and expert panel sessions from our soon-to-be announced range of speakers to inspire delegates and generate new ideas on how the industry can contribute towards achieving net zero.”

PCT is a training and consultancy specialist, established to support organisations and their people within the global energy industry through the provision of world class training solutions.

It offers a range of courses designed for everyone from new industry entrants to senior management, with or without a background in chemistry, which can be delivered either in-house or virtually.

Further information and guidance on submitting an abstract can be found at

pctevents-ecet.com, while people are encouraged to contact PCT for more details on info@pctevents-ecet.com or by phoning 07340 476232.