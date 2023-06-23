Recruitment: Inverness and Aberdeen to host The UK Careers Fair

The UK Careers Fair is heading to Inverness and Aberdeen later this year with hundreds of jobs available on the day.

The events are being publicised well in advance to give people a chance to make arrangements to attend as they are held on weekdays.

The Inverness Careers Fair is on Tuesday October 17 at Leonardo Hotel and the Aberdeen event is on Wednesday October 18 at Pittodrie Stadium.

Both will run from 10am to 2pm, showcasing a wide variety of industries and companies.

The Careers Fairs are open to anyone looking for new opportunities and there is a chance to meet local and national employers face-to-face, and apply directly for hundreds of vacancies.

With the range of employers exhibiting there will be opportunities for individuals of all ages and all levels of experience.

Lots of sectors, lots of roles

Typically, exhibitors come from sectors including finance, education, sales and marketing, motoring, human resources, IT, healthcare, tourism, healthcare, commercial real estate, biochemistry, electronics, manufacturing, hospitality, social work, events management, retail, supermarkets, banking and pharmaceutical.

Opportunities will include entry level roles, management roles, apprenticeships, graduate roles, franchise opportunities, part-time and full-time jobs, flexible working and working-from-home roles as well as CV advice, career advice, National Job Boards and more.

Attendees do not require a ticket but are encouraged to bring a copy of their CV with them as it can be useful for networking and applying for positions.

The organisers stress however that “having a positive attitude and an open mind is even more important” than remembering to bring a CV.

They say: “Many employers and hiring managers value attitude and personality over experience, so having a positive attitude can go a long way in making a good impression and helping you stand out from other attendees.”

The events are hosted on weekdays to maximise the number of companies and roles on offer on the day.

The time of 10am to 2pm has been especially chosen to fit around lunchtime.

The organisers say the events are an opportunity for job seekers to meet a variety of employers in one place and to network with professionals in their field, gather information about different industries, and get a sense of the job market.

They say a common mistake many job seekers make is writing off certain companies or stands because they don’t seem to be directly related to their desired career path.

“As a job seeker attending a careers fair, it’s important to keep an open mind and not dismiss certain companies or stands just because they may not appear to be directly related to your desired career path,” say the organisers.

“Many organisations have various divisions and departments, and it’s worth exploring all the options available.

Do your research

“You never know, that retail company stand might be your ticket to your dream job in finance. It’s always better to do a little research and visit all the stands before making your decision and not judge a book by its cover.

“The same applies to smaller companies or start-ups. They may not have the same level of brand recognition, but they still can offer a wide range of opportunities for individuals interested in different fields.”

For more information visit www.ukcareersfair.com

Or find The UK Careers Fair on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.