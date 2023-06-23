Recruitment: Inverness and Aberdeen to host The UK Careers Fair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Recruitment: Inverness and Aberdeen to host The UK Careers Fair

Hundreds of jobs available on the day and a wide variety of industries and companies to attend

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The UK Careers Fairs are host to a wide variety of industries and companies.
The UK Careers Fair is heading to Inverness and Aberdeen later this year with hundreds of jobs available on the day.

The events are being publicised well in advance to give people a chance to make arrangements to attend as they are held on weekdays.

The Inverness Careers Fair is on Tuesday October 17 at Leonardo Hotel and the Aberdeen event is on Wednesday October 18 at Pittodrie Stadium.

Both will run from 10am to 2pm, showcasing a wide variety of industries and companies.

The Careers Fairs are open to anyone looking for new opportunities and there is a chance to meet local and national employers face-to-face, and apply directly for hundreds of vacancies.

Hundreds of jobs will be available on the day for those looking for work or a career change.

With the range of employers exhibiting there will be opportunities for individuals of all ages and all levels of experience.

Lots of sectors, lots of roles

Typically, exhibitors come from sectors including finance, education, sales and marketing, motoring, human resources, IT, healthcare, tourism, healthcare, commercial real estate, biochemistry, electronics, manufacturing, hospitality, social work, events management, retail, supermarkets, banking and pharmaceutical.

Opportunities will include entry level roles, management roles, apprenticeships, graduate roles, franchise opportunities, part-time and full-time jobs, flexible working and working-from-home roles as well as CV advice, career advice, National Job Boards and more.

Hospitality is among the industries typically represented.

Attendees do not require a ticket but are encouraged to bring a copy of their CV with them as it can be useful for networking and applying for positions.

The organisers stress however that “having a positive attitude and an open mind is even more important” than remembering to bring a CV.

They say: “Many employers and hiring managers value attitude and personality over experience, so having a positive attitude can go a long way in making a good impression and helping you stand out from other attendees.”

Science opportunities will also be under the microscope.

The events are hosted on weekdays to maximise the number of companies and roles on offer on the day.

The time of 10am to 2pm has been especially chosen to fit around lunchtime.

The organisers say the events are an opportunity for job seekers to meet a variety of employers in one place and to network with professionals in their field, gather information about different industries, and get a sense of the job market.

They say a common mistake many job seekers make is writing off certain companies or stands because they don’t seem to be directly related to their desired career path.

The path to a dream job might start in any sector, for example a finance role in a retail firm.

“As a job seeker attending a careers fair, it’s important to keep an open mind and not dismiss certain companies or stands just because they may not appear to be directly related to your desired career path,” say the organisers.

“Many organisations have various divisions and departments, and it’s worth exploring all the options available.

Do your research

“You never know, that retail company stand might be your ticket to your dream job in finance. It’s always better to do a little research and visit all the stands before making your decision and not judge a book by its cover.

“The same applies to smaller companies or start-ups. They may not have the same level of brand recognition, but they still can offer a wide range of opportunities for individuals interested in different fields.”

For more information visit www.ukcareersfair.com 

Or find The UK Careers Fair on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

 

