Joe Harper: Aberdeen right to pull the plug on bid to sign Jay Idzes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Aberdeen right to pull the plug on bid to sign Jay Idzes

Aberdeen gave Dutch centre-back Idzes more than enough time to sign a deal and his hesitancy meant it was time to move on to other targets

Jay Idzes, rear, battling for the ball. Image: Shutterstock.
Jay Idzes, rear, battling for the ball. Image: Shutterstock.
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen were right to pull the plug on their bid to sign Go Ahead Eagles centre-back Jay Idzes.

The 23-year-old has now left the Dutch top-flight club following the expiry of his contract, but the Dons pulled out from the race to sign him.

Aberdeen were chasing Idzes for months and a bid to secure him on a pre-contract in January stalled when Jim Goodwin was sacked as manager.

Idzes wanted to wait until the uncertainty over Aberdeen’s managerial position was fixed.

There has been clarity over the managerial position for months since Barry Robson was given the job on a permanent basis.

Aberdeen still wanted to land the defender this summer and tabled a bid weeks ago, but Idzes’ indecision rightly resulted in the Dons moving on.

Florian Kruger of FC Groningen battles for the ball with Jay Idzes (left) of Go Ahead Eagles in a Dutch top flight match. Photo by Shutterstock

The Dons gave him more than enough time make a decision.

If Idzeswasn’t ready to jump at the chance to sign at a club like Aberdeen, who have guaranteed European group stage action, that is his loss.

Idzes was a regular first-team starter in the Dutch top-flight so it was understandable why the Dons were keen to sign him.

But it is time to move on.

I’m sure manager Robson and his recruitment team have many more irons in the fire with centre-back signing targets.

The club’s scouting system has been successful in recent years, so I have no doubt they have other backline reinforcements lined up.

Many players would bite your hand off to play group stage European action as it is such an exciting prospect.

It is a great stage to showcase your talents and also develop your game.

Aberdeen need players that are fully committed to the club and the ambitions and vision of the manager from the very outset.

Players who are excited by the prospect of playing for the Dons.

Not players who are humming and hawing about signing.

Aberdeen need to sign players with the commitment and attitude of Leighton Clarkson.

Signing Clarkson on a four-year deal from Liverpool was a huge transfer coup for the Dons.

Clarkson clearly loves the club, city and supporters at Aberdeen after his successful loan spell last season.

He didn’t leave the Dons hanging on for ages waiting for an answer on their bid to sign him.

Clarkson committed very early in the transfer window in signing a long-term deal.

The 21-year-old clearly has a passion for Aberdeen and wants to do everything he can to take the club to the next level.

Clarkson has the right attitude, and it is one Aberdeen’s signings throughout the summer must also have.

Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen boss Robson has already landed three signings this summer with Clarkson, Nicky Devlin and Ester Sokler all penning permanent contracts.

Many more signings will be required in a summer rebuild to get the Dons ready to fight on the European and domestic fronts.

One of the fundamentals for any signing is that they must be excited to come to Aberdeen and fully committed to helping the team to success.

Idzes was delaying far too long and Aberdeen simply had to move on.

New Aberdeen signing Ester Sokler. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Magnificent Scots must stay focused

I have to applaud Scotland Steve Clarke and his squad for their magnificent start to the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

They have been absolutely sensational in winning the opening four games of Group A.

It is fantastic to look at the table and see the Scots proudly sitting on top.

The Tartan Army will rightly be extremely optimistic that the Scots can qualify for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany next summer.

However – we are not there yet!

Scotland must retain complete focus to get the job done.

They cannot take their eye off the ball.

Scotland’s Callum McGregor celebrates after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS.

I am sure manager Clarke will ensure they are completely focused on each game.

He certainly ensured they kept their cool and focus during the chaotic rain delay in the 2-0 win over Georgia on Tuesday night.

The surface water on the pitch was dangerous and the game should not have started when it did.

With a delay of more than 90 minutes, it would have been easy for players to lose that focus – but Scotland didn’t.

The Tartan Army must also be applauded as they kept the noise levels up at Hampden after the game finally restarted.

It was a long night for them, but hopefully they will be rewarded with Scotland starring in the Euro 2024 finals next summer.

Duk selection headache in January

Congratulations to Aberdeen striker Duk for helping Cape Verde qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Duk was introduced at half-time in the 3-1 defeat of Burkina Faso that secured qualification for the finals.

However, the AFCON finals run in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11 next year.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

The Premiership goes into a two-week winter shutdown on January 2, returning on January 19 – that could see Duk miss a few weeks of action for the Dons.

But when you sign a player of his quality, you have to expect him to compete at a high level for his country.

More from Press and Journal

Fraser and Murray Fearn will be racing the sun for 200 miles in memory of their dad David who taught them how to ride. Image: Murray Fearn.
Aberdeen man to race the sun for 200 miles in memory of dad who…
Wreckage of the submersible vessel named Titan has been found. Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire subsea firm finds lost Titanic submarine
Parents at Riverbank School are angry the replacement for the "overcrowded" primary could be delayed - as construction has already come to a halt. Picture by Heather Fowlie/DCT Media.
Aberdeen City Council nursery told to improve after nappy changing area not well cleaned…
Llama in a field
Lost llama found wandering field near New Pitsligo as SSPCA tries to find owner
Donald Balfour, 16, has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Inverness teenager Donald Balfour last seen a week ago
Exterior view of Balhousie Care Home in Huntly.
Calls for investigation to examine how Balhousie care home in Huntly 'spiralled out of…
Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
The rise of Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski from £535,000 signing to striker worth…
Hydrogen gas station with solar panels in the background.
BP Hydrogen Hub: Planning papers set out proposed Aberdeen site
The £50 million plans to transform the campus have been dropped. Image: Aberdeen University.
Aberdeen University drops multi-million-pound plans to redevelop parts of campus
The late Winnie Ewing, then the oldest member of the Scottish parliament, swears in on the first day of the parliament, in May 1999 (Image: Ben Curtis/PA Wire)
Eilidh Whiteford: Capable of winning both hearts and minds, Winnie Ewing transformed Scottish politics…