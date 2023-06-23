Joe Harper: Aberdeen right to pull the plug on bid to sign Jay Idzes

Aberdeen were right to pull the plug on their bid to sign Go Ahead Eagles centre-back Jay Idzes.

The 23-year-old has now left the Dutch top-flight club following the expiry of his contract, but the Dons pulled out from the race to sign him.

Aberdeen were chasing Idzes for months and a bid to secure him on a pre-contract in January stalled when Jim Goodwin was sacked as manager.

Idzes wanted to wait until the uncertainty over Aberdeen’s managerial position was fixed.

There has been clarity over the managerial position for months since Barry Robson was given the job on a permanent basis.

Aberdeen still wanted to land the defender this summer and tabled a bid weeks ago, but Idzes’ indecision rightly resulted in the Dons moving on.

The Dons gave him more than enough time make a decision.

If Idzeswasn’t ready to jump at the chance to sign at a club like Aberdeen, who have guaranteed European group stage action, that is his loss.

Idzes was a regular first-team starter in the Dutch top-flight so it was understandable why the Dons were keen to sign him.

But it is time to move on.

I’m sure manager Robson and his recruitment team have many more irons in the fire with centre-back signing targets.

The club’s scouting system has been successful in recent years, so I have no doubt they have other backline reinforcements lined up.

Many players would bite your hand off to play group stage European action as it is such an exciting prospect.

It is a great stage to showcase your talents and also develop your game.

Aberdeen need players that are fully committed to the club and the ambitions and vision of the manager from the very outset.

Players who are excited by the prospect of playing for the Dons.

Not players who are humming and hawing about signing.

Aberdeen need to sign players with the commitment and attitude of Leighton Clarkson.

Signing Clarkson on a four-year deal from Liverpool was a huge transfer coup for the Dons.

Clarkson clearly loves the club, city and supporters at Aberdeen after his successful loan spell last season.

He didn’t leave the Dons hanging on for ages waiting for an answer on their bid to sign him.

Clarkson committed very early in the transfer window in signing a long-term deal.

The 21-year-old clearly has a passion for Aberdeen and wants to do everything he can to take the club to the next level.

Clarkson has the right attitude, and it is one Aberdeen’s signings throughout the summer must also have.

Aberdeen boss Robson has already landed three signings this summer with Clarkson, Nicky Devlin and Ester Sokler all penning permanent contracts.

Many more signings will be required in a summer rebuild to get the Dons ready to fight on the European and domestic fronts.

One of the fundamentals for any signing is that they must be excited to come to Aberdeen and fully committed to helping the team to success.

Idzes was delaying far too long and Aberdeen simply had to move on.

Magnificent Scots must stay focused

I have to applaud Scotland Steve Clarke and his squad for their magnificent start to the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

They have been absolutely sensational in winning the opening four games of Group A.

It is fantastic to look at the table and see the Scots proudly sitting on top.

The Tartan Army will rightly be extremely optimistic that the Scots can qualify for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany next summer.

However – we are not there yet!

Scotland must retain complete focus to get the job done.

They cannot take their eye off the ball.

I am sure manager Clarke will ensure they are completely focused on each game.

He certainly ensured they kept their cool and focus during the chaotic rain delay in the 2-0 win over Georgia on Tuesday night.

The surface water on the pitch was dangerous and the game should not have started when it did.

With a delay of more than 90 minutes, it would have been easy for players to lose that focus – but Scotland didn’t.

The Tartan Army must also be applauded as they kept the noise levels up at Hampden after the game finally restarted.

It was a long night for them, but hopefully they will be rewarded with Scotland starring in the Euro 2024 finals next summer.

Duk selection headache in January

Congratulations to Aberdeen striker Duk for helping Cape Verde qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Duk was introduced at half-time in the 3-1 defeat of Burkina Faso that secured qualification for the finals.

However, the AFCON finals run in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11 next year.

The Premiership goes into a two-week winter shutdown on January 2, returning on January 19 – that could see Duk miss a few weeks of action for the Dons.

But when you sign a player of his quality, you have to expect him to compete at a high level for his country.