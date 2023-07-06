Aberdeenshire mum launches boutique from Tarves home selling designer preloved fashion and more

Jane Taylor-Ross has an eye for all things beautiful, from antique jewellery to handbags and swoon worthy dresses.

The former business travel consultant wants others to benefit from her rare finds, and has launched House of Jane in the village of Tarves.

Preloved in Aberdeenshire

Having transformed part of her quirky home which also has an interesting past, into a one of a kind boutique, she’s hopeful that people across the north-east will visit for what she believes is a personal shopping experience.

We caught up with Jane and found out why years of hand sourcing rare finds has led to a blossoming business in the north-east.

“I’ve travelled all over the world thanks to my job as a business travel consultant,” said Jane.

“I worked with oil and gas companies, I absolutely loved it.

“Antiques and vintage was always a hobby, and after my daughter was born I decided not to go back to work.

“I became more and more involved in the jewellery side of things, and I specialised in both modern and vintage antique.”

Jane realised that she was giving away much of her profit when working in antique centres, and she decided to open her own business just before Covid hit.

Following the pandemic, she realised that people were in need of a personal shopping experience more then ever before.

“When we moved here, we took on the task of rebuilding the home which had once belonged to the rector of Inverurie Academy,” said Jane.

“I realised there was one end of the house which wasn’t really getting used, so the front room is now the changing room.”

Having branched out from jewellery, Jane can now kit you out in a rather special outfit.

“I’m really into fashion, I sell preloved clothing but there are no high street labels here,” she said.

“I wanted to offer unique clothing alongside jewellery and house pieces.

“I don’t stock a huge amount of everything, but I do have a mix.

“I have contacts all over the UK and I hand source everything.”

Jane believes she’s always had a good eye for beautiful items, but she’s also eager to get people enjoying shopping again.

It’s no secret that the high street has struggled in recent years, and with shops such as John Lewis and Debenhams no more, Jane wants to get to know her customers.

“What I’m trying to offer is a shopping experience,” she said.

“I do private jewellery appointments alongside group bookings.

“It’s a chance to come along, enjoy some prosecco and do some shopping.

“The house and the setting really lends itself to that, and quite often people come along and say it wasn’t what they were expecting.”

And when it comes to finding the perfect item, Jane has faith that she can deliver.

“We’ve lost all the top end stores in Aberdeen, and if I do happen to find something I’ve noticed that the quality is poor,” said Jane.

“I buy each item individually, I’m trying to provide trendier more individual pieces.

“It’s difficult as there is less out there, but I’ve got the time to do the leg work.”

For more information, you can follow House of Jane on Facebook @ House of Jane Aberdeenshire.