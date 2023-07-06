Aberdeenshire mum launches boutique from Tarves home selling designer preloved fashion and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire mum launches boutique from Tarves home selling designer preloved fashion and more

By Ellie House
House of Jane offers preloved designer items in Tarves. Image: Darrell Bens/ DC Thomson.
House of Jane offers preloved designer items in Tarves. Image: Darrell Bens/ DC Thomson.

Jane Taylor-Ross has an eye for all things beautiful, from antique jewellery to handbags and swoon worthy dresses.

The former business travel consultant wants others to benefit from her rare finds, and has launched House of Jane in the village of Tarves.

Jane Taylor-Ross wants to offer a shopping experience with a difference. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Preloved in Aberdeenshire

Having transformed part of her quirky home which also has an interesting past, into a one of a kind boutique, she’s hopeful that people across the north-east will visit for what she believes is a personal shopping experience.

We caught up with Jane and found out why years of hand sourcing rare finds has led to a blossoming business in the north-east.

“I’ve travelled all over the world thanks to my job as a business travel consultant,” said Jane.

“I worked with oil and gas companies, I absolutely loved it.

Antiques and vintage was always a hobby, and after my daughter was born I decided not to go back to work.

House of Jane specialises in preloved designer items. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I became more and more involved in the jewellery side of things, and I specialised in both modern and vintage antique.”

Jane realised that she was giving away much of her profit when working in antique centres, and she decided to open her own business just before Covid hit.

Following the pandemic, she realised that people were in need of a personal shopping experience more then ever before.

“When we moved here, we took on the task of rebuilding the home which had once belonged to the rector of Inverurie Academy,” said Jane.

Jane stocks a variety of items from her shop in Tarves.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I realised there was one end of the house which wasn’t really getting used, so the front room is now the changing room.”

Having branched out from jewellery, Jane can now kit you out in a rather special outfit.

“I’m really into fashion, I sell preloved clothing but there are no high street labels here,” she said.

Jane has an eye for one off pieces, including this quirky clutch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I wanted to offer unique clothing alongside jewellery and house pieces.

“I don’t stock a huge amount of everything, but I do have a mix.

“I have contacts all over the UK and I hand source everything.”

Jane wants to offer personalised shopping experiences. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Jane believes she’s always had a good eye for beautiful items, but she’s also eager to get people enjoying shopping again.

It’s no secret that the high street has struggled in recent years, and with shops such as John Lewis and Debenhams no more, Jane wants to get to know her customers.

“What I’m trying to offer is a shopping experience,” she said.

“I do private jewellery appointments alongside group bookings.

“It’s a chance to come along, enjoy some prosecco and do some shopping.

If you’re looking for handbags, this could be the shop for you. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“The house and the setting really lends itself to that, and quite often people come along and say it wasn’t what they were expecting.”

And when it comes to finding the perfect item, Jane has faith that she can deliver.

Jane travelled all over the world before setting up shop in Aberdeenshire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“We’ve lost all the top end stores in Aberdeen, and if I do happen to find something I’ve noticed that the quality is poor,” said Jane.

“I buy each item individually, I’m trying to provide trendier more individual pieces.

“It’s difficult as there is less out there, but I’ve got the time to do the leg work.”

For more information, you can follow House of Jane on Facebook @ House of Jane Aberdeenshire.

