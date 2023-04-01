Profile: Jolomo gets ready to highlight his love for Scotland in new Aberdeenshire exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Profile: Jolomo gets ready to highlight his love for Scotland in new Aberdeenshire exhibition

John Lowrie Morrison, whose aficionados include Sting, Simon Le Bon and Madonna, is unveiling a new exhibition in Tarves this weekend.

John Lowrie Morrison - Jolomo - is hosting an exhibition in Tarves during April 2023.
John Lowrie Morrison - Jolomo - is hosting an exhibition in Tarves during April 2023.
By Neil Drysdale

It has been a very long time since John Lowrie Morrison made a habit of copying the pictures on chocolate boxes which his mother brought back to her Maryhill home from her workplace in Glasgow.

And an ocean of water has passed under the bridge since he met his wife Maureen while he was doing a student job in the studio of a local carpet factory.

Yet, despite decades of teaching and travelling round Scotland, marvelling at the country’s resplendent landscapes and wild rugged scenery, patience has proved a virtue for the artist who is now commonly called Jolomo.

“Sunset over Staffa” by John Lowrie Morrison.

He has never relinquished his passion for portraying the often mystical and mesmerising qualities of Scotland’s rugged coastline and his striking works have attracted the attention of many A-list figures, including pop stars Sting, Madonna and Simon Le Bon, actress Sophia Loren and chef Rick Stein.

And now, the best-selling maestro with a philanthropic streak, is highlighting a collection of his new paintings in a typically vibrant solo exhibition at the Tolquhon Gallery in Tarves from today until April 29.

He works at a furious pace

Jolomo taught art for more than 20 years at Lochgilphead High School and only became a full-time artist in 1996 when he was in his late 40s.

It was a bold move, a giant step into the unknown, but during the last quarter of a century, he has poured his heart and soul into his myriad enterprises, working at a frenetic pace even as commissions and plaudits have arrived in equal measure.

Jolomo was involved in an exhibition of his work on Islay. Pic: Colin Hattersley.

He was awarded an honorary degree by Abertay University in 2009, was the recipient of an OBE for his services to art and charity in Scotland and has championed young artists, both in Scotland and further afield, by launching the Jolomo Award in 2007.

As a teenager, he was an aficionado of his compatriot, the artist Joan Eardley, who produced many stunning works in the north-east coastal village of Catterline, but died of cancer far too young at just 42 in 1963.

Jolomo was influenced by the work of Joan Eardley. Pic: National Galleries of Scotland.

Then, even while Beatlemania was devouring everything in its wake, and as he was studying at Glasgow School of Art, the youngster who had attended Sunday school as a child was transfixed by a powerful religious experience when he visited the Tron Church to watch Cliff Richard.

He recalled: “Suddenly, your eyes are opened and you realise, gosh, this is the way I should live for the rest of my life.”

And that’s exactly what he has done.

Further information about the exhibition can be found at www.tolquhon-gallery.co.uk

