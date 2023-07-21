Girls up hills: Aberdeenshire mum on why launch of north-east group is getting women out hillwalking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Girls up hills: Aberdeenshire mum on why launch of north-east group is getting women out hillwalking

Ever wanted to go hillwalking, without the fear of getting left behind? Vivienne Cruddace has created a community of women from all walks of life, doing exactly that.

By Ellie House
Vivienne Cruddace believes that her hill walking group enables women to experience the Aberdeenshire countryside, in a way they perhaps wouldn't have done alone.
If hill walking conjures up images of gruelling treks and middle-aged men, think again.

Mum-of-two Vivienne Cruddace realised the barriers which stood in the way when it came to women going for a hike.

From lack of confidence to not wanting to walk alone, she decided to launch a group aimed specifically at women in the north-east.

Girls up Hills/Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire now has more then 2,000 followers on social media, with members organising walks on a regular basis.

From the mental health benefits to making new friends, not to mention that feeling of achievement when you reach the top, we caught up with Vivienne to find out more.

Making hill walking accessible

Vivienne, who lives in Peterculter, is already kept busy with her job as an equine massage therapist and photographer.

Add two children into the mix, and it’s rare she has any spare time.

Vivienne Cruddace is a massage therapist for horses. She launched Girls up Hills in 2021 and the group now has more than 2,000 members. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

But that’s exactly why Vivienne knew she could benefit from hill walking in the first place, as it offers the opportunity to escape from everyday life.

And with a host of fantastic walks on the doorstep, she decided to get more people involved following the easing of lockdown restrictions in 2021.

“So many people became obsessed with their daily walk during lockdown, as it was really the only thing we could do,” said Vivienne.

“When restrictions eased and I managed to get up Bennachie, it got me thinking.

“How many people live in Aberdeen, but have never ventured on some of these walks?

“I thought it would be really nice to organise a group; there’s a Scottish women’s walking group but I wanted to create something more local.

The sky’s the limit for Vivienne Cruddace. Image: Vivienne Cruddace

Judgement free zone

“There was quite a few mixed walking groups which also looked quite hardcore.

“I wanted to create something where you could go for a tootle up Bennachie and have a cup of tea at the top.

“No pressure, no judgement, you could be the slowest walker and it wouldn’t be an issue.”

Since the group launched, hundreds of walks have taken place, from an amble along Aberdeen beach to a more adventurous trek up Mount Keen.

For Vivienne, it’s a chance to become part of a community and enjoy the great outdoors.

“We are so lucky to have so many amazing walks on our doorstep, and I think it’s easy to forget that when you live locally,” said Vivienne.

“There’s also so many proven benefits of hill walking, it reduces stress and anxiety for starters.

“Then there’s that endorphin release and also that sense of achievement.

“It’s a bit like childbirth, afterwards you think oh that wasn’t so bad.”

Walking is the best medicine according to Vivienne Cruddace. Image: Vivienne Cruddace

Fully inclusive

Memorable walks include a particularly icy trek up Clachnaben on Hogmanay, but the experience hasn’t put Vivienne off quite yet.

“Naturally I slipped over when we were miles from home,” she said.

“We once did a walk where we brought our kids along, but most of the time we go hill walking for that sense of escape.”

A trek may sound hard going, but Girls up Hills is fully inclusive, and women have become involved from all walks of life.

“We have people of all different shapes and sizes and all abilities,” said Vivienne.

“Some people have never been hill walking before, others have done it multiple times.

“It’s really lovely to bring people together from so many different backgrounds as well.”

Walking is the perfect escape from everyday life, says Vivienne Cruddace. Image: Vivienne Cruddace

All walks of life

Vivienne has walked alongside women from oil and gas, engineering and social care to name but a few professions.

She believes that the group enables women to experience the Aberdeenshire countryside, in a way they perhaps wouldn’t have done alone.

“I used to organise the walks and now we have multiple members suggesting different routes,” she said.

“What Girls up Hills does is take away the anxiety at the thought of going on a hill walk in the first place.

“You don’t need to worry where to get parked, which route to take or how to find your way.

“Before we’ve even left the car park, everyone is yapping away.

“It gives people that confidence, it’s a virtual hand hold and gives women that wee boost to throw themselves into something new.”

A trek may sound hard going, but Girls up Hills is fully inclusive, and women have become involved from all walks of life. Image: Vivienne Cruddace

Wellbeing diary

What are your favourite local walks and why?

For a flat woodland walk, the woods at Maryculter are beautiful and so well taken care of by a volunteer group. Hill wise, I love a day up Clachnaben.

What are the best snacks to take on a hillwalk?

Flask of tea (essential) and a banana (can be swapped out for chocolate!)

Do you enjoy any other exercise?

With two kids, two dogs, two jobs, and walking/horses, there’s not much space for other exercise! I do like a run out on my bike if I get a chance.

Are there any other ways you like to switch off and de-stress?

Horse riding/spending time with horses is my ultimate ‘me time’. Otherwise, I love taking a long walk with the dogs, or getting stuck in to a really good book.

Is there anyone who inspired you when it comes to health and wellbeing?

My children – I think it’s important that we model how much fun being active can be, and that staying healthy isn’t just about sports/PE.

 

For more information

To get involved and find out more, head to Girls up Hills/Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire on Facebook.

 

