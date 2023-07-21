Police called in after newly-planted flowers were killed then removed from Cullen pet cemetery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Police called in after newly-planted flowers were killed then removed from Cullen pet cemetery

Volunteers who had planted the flowers considered quitting.

By Sean McAngus
New plants have been stolen from the pet cemetery.
New plants have been stolen from the pet cemetery.

A group of volunteers who look after Cullen Pet Cemetery have revealed they considered calling it quits after newly-planted flowers were stolen.

On Tuesday, they contacted the police about the new flowers near the stones at the cemetery being taken.

Before that, someone had sprayed the plants with weed killer.

Despite this setback, the group has been encouraged to keep going to some extent as a result of positive support.

Cullen Pet Cemetery. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Police are making inquiries into the theft of the flowers.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware on Tuesday, 18 July of plants having been sprayed with weed killer then removed at Cullen Pet Cemetery.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

‘We discussed terminating the group’

In a social media post, volunteer Tricia Middleton broke the news.

She previously told locals, her 87-year-old mum had bought the flowers.

Also how volunteers were working tirelessly to preserve Stephen Findlay’s pet cemetery legacy.

Cullen Pet Cemetery.

She added: “Someone, unknown, has removed all of the plants that were recently sprayed with weed killer.

“Possibly the guilty party having seen it posted on here (Facebook).

“We have informed the police of the theft.

“Feeling very despondent , we discussed terminating the pet cemetery volunteer group, but have been encouraged, at present, to stay, in part due to all the positive comments we have received here. Thank you.”

Support for Cullen Pet Cemetery volunteer group

The group has been flooded with words of support.

Many praised the group’s dedication to look after the Cullen Pet Cemetery.

One said: “I have been visiting the pet cemetery since my late grandparents moved to Cullen (30 years ago) and I commend you all for such wonderful work.

“It was truly my favourite places to look round as a young girl as it felt so peaceful and I loved seeing the memories of everyone’s treasured pets.”

Cullen Pet Cemetery pictured.

Another said: “What a shame, after all the work done to keep it bonnie.”

A third posted: “Let’s see if anyone with a good heart cares enough to replace the plants and show the hard working volunteers that their care and dedication to keeping the memory of those who have their much loved and missed pets there is not in vain.”

Who started Cullen Pet Cemetery?

The pet cemetery began after local doctor Susan Morrison asked Stephen Findlay to bury her pet spaniel in 1992.

Over the years, animal lovers from all over have travelled there to bury their companions at the volunteer-run cemetery.

Stephen Findlay at the Pet Cemetery in Cullen. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

A police officer once drove from Birmingham to Moray to ensure her pet cat could be buried overlooking the sea.

In 2019, the creator and caretaker of the graveyard Mr Findlay made the “heartbreaking” decision to stop accepting requests to bury people’s beloved animals.

It came after a fees dispute with Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Now a group of volunteers continue to look after the pet cemetery which is still well-attended and respected locally.

