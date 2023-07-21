Police called in after newly-planted flowers were killed then removed from Cullen pet cemetery

A group of volunteers who look after Cullen Pet Cemetery have revealed they considered calling it quits after newly-planted flowers were stolen.

On Tuesday, they contacted the police about the new flowers near the stones at the cemetery being taken.

Before that, someone had sprayed the plants with weed killer.

Despite this setback, the group has been encouraged to keep going to some extent as a result of positive support.

Police are making inquiries into the theft of the flowers.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware on Tuesday, 18 July of plants having been sprayed with weed killer then removed at Cullen Pet Cemetery.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

‘We discussed terminating the group’

In a social media post, volunteer Tricia Middleton broke the news.

She previously told locals, her 87-year-old mum had bought the flowers.

Also how volunteers were working tirelessly to preserve Stephen Findlay’s pet cemetery legacy.

She added: “Someone, unknown, has removed all of the plants that were recently sprayed with weed killer.

“Possibly the guilty party having seen it posted on here (Facebook).

“We have informed the police of the theft.

“Feeling very despondent , we discussed terminating the pet cemetery volunteer group, but have been encouraged, at present, to stay, in part due to all the positive comments we have received here. Thank you.”

Support for Cullen Pet Cemetery volunteer group

The group has been flooded with words of support.

Many praised the group’s dedication to look after the Cullen Pet Cemetery.

One said: “I have been visiting the pet cemetery since my late grandparents moved to Cullen (30 years ago) and I commend you all for such wonderful work.

“It was truly my favourite places to look round as a young girl as it felt so peaceful and I loved seeing the memories of everyone’s treasured pets.”

Another said: “What a shame, after all the work done to keep it bonnie.”

A third posted: “Let’s see if anyone with a good heart cares enough to replace the plants and show the hard working volunteers that their care and dedication to keeping the memory of those who have their much loved and missed pets there is not in vain.”

Who started Cullen Pet Cemetery?

The pet cemetery began after local doctor Susan Morrison asked Stephen Findlay to bury her pet spaniel in 1992.

Over the years, animal lovers from all over have travelled there to bury their companions at the volunteer-run cemetery.

A police officer once drove from Birmingham to Moray to ensure her pet cat could be buried overlooking the sea.

In 2019, the creator and caretaker of the graveyard Mr Findlay made the “heartbreaking” decision to stop accepting requests to bury people’s beloved animals.

It came after a fees dispute with Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Now a group of volunteers continue to look after the pet cemetery which is still well-attended and respected locally.