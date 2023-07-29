Yvie Burnett: I’ve finally caught up with the eBay obsession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yvie Burnett: I’ve finally caught up with the eBay obsession

Yvie might be slow to catch up with certain trends such as eBay and Neflix series Succession but once she's discovered them for herself she tends to make up for lost time

A lovely sunset in Los Angeles, a place that Yvie feels very at home.
A lovely sunset in Los Angeles, a place that Yvie feels very at home.
By Yvie Burnett

I often seem to be slow on the uptake with certain things. For example, I remember discovering eBay for the first time a few years ago and being very excited by a few purchases.

However, when I talked to my friends, they found it hilarious that it had taken me so long. To be fair, I was slow in general with any online purchasing.

I have completely caught up now and, like everyone else, I find it a bit too easy to click that button and have that new item on order before I have time to think if I really needed it.

Today I had a parcel arrive and I couldn’t remember what I had ordered. It was such a great surprise when I remembered it was something I’m a bit obsessed with.

Yvie has finally got in to ordering things from eBay.

A few years I made my first purchase of a lamp that you charge up with a USB like a mobile phone.

I had no idea just how handy it would be and how many more places I decided I needed one.

Just think of that place in the hall where there is no plug or the middle of the coffee table or the windowsill and you can even take them out to the garden.

The downside is that these lamps are quite an investment so imagine my delight when I saw some pretty ones online for £20.

Yvie ordered some lamps.

So that’s what arrived today. They are a lot lighter and not so robust as the more expensive version but I’m over the moon with my bargain.

If you want some, just search USB chargeable lamps. But be warned they are quite addictive and, as soon as you have one, you will see another place where one would look good.

Anyway, I digress, I might be slow on the uptake but, yes, once I catch up, I make up for it.

My next bit of getting up to speed involved binge-watching. Just when everyone was raving about how much they loved the fourth and final series of Succession, I started to watch the first series.

Jeremy Strong as Kendall and Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Image: PA Photo/©2023 HBO. 

I now see what all the fuss was about. For anyone who like me has been living under a rock and hasn’t seen it yet, it follows the lives of a super wealthy and super ruthless family and every episode just gets better and better.

Gordon agreed to re-watch it from the beginning with me and we love having a night in and binge-watching a few episodes.

By the time I get to the end, everyone else will be on to their next big obsession.

But I don’t mind being late to the party. I always get there in the end!

After all, I only watched the feature film Titanic during lockdown!

Once you get into a TV series, well, you know what happens.

Do any of you ever daydream about upping sticks and moving to some exotic location or just having a complete overhaul of your life?

Personally, I have always felt very at home in Los Angeles – and those of you who have
been reading these words for years will know that I used to spend weeks on end working over there.

Dream to reality

That would be my city of choice – or the island of Maui in Hawaii, which Gordon and I adore.
This far-fetched dream has become a reality for some good friends of ours.

We are really going to miss them but, in just over a month, they are moving lock, stock and barrel to Turks and Caicos, which is an island southwest of the Bahamas.

Grace Bay at Turks and Caicos Islands. Image: Shutterstock.

They have one son, two dogs and two cats – and off they all go to a new life in the sun.
With a new job over there and a house to rent for six months until they get settled, life will be pretty exciting.

I think in a place like that, I would feel like I was permanently on holiday.

Eternal sunshine

Imagine waking up every day to white sandy beaches and wall to wall sunshine. I definitely don’t think I would get bored of it.

My experience of people who live in tropical destinations is that they always seem to be smiling – and who could blame them?

Sarah Snook as Shiv and Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Image: PA Photo/Home Box Office.

Anyway, I think I will be spending a lot of time helping them pack up – it’s going to seem so strange to wave them off when they go.

That BA staff travel is going to come in very handy for us to pop over for a visit.

Mind you as we speak, Gordon has just landed in Barbados.
Me, on the other hand – I’m off to put the bins out!

Have a good week,
Yvie x

