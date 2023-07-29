The Flying Pigs: X marks the spot where Elon buried our beloved Twitter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Pigs: X marks the spot where Elon buried our beloved Twitter

After removing most of Twitter's workers, functionality and charm, Elon Musk has revealed his next trick.

A worker removes the letters from outside Twitter HQ in San Francisco - without the proper permission (Image: John G Mabanglo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner, Simon Fogiel and Greg Gordon.

J Fergus Lamont, arts correspondent and author of Rhodes to Ruin: From Colossus to Colossal Fire

It is not only in the real world that artistic excellence thrives. This week, driven out of the real world by the sight of Nigel Farage glorying in having momentarily again become relevant, I have sought refuge online, and there within the computing realm I have glimpsed the future.

You will not be aware of him, for he has received very little, if any, publicity, but elusive billionaire art terrorist Elon Musk – an enfant terrible of the digital realm with a surname and presumably a scent to match – has purchased the social media website formerly known as “Twitter”, and is now tinkering with it with the enthusiasm of an eccentric uncle trying to strip down and rebuild a sickly lawnmower in a shed.

The Flying Pigs

After removing most of the site’s workers, functionality and charm, he has now unveiled his latest Damien Hirst-like act of artistic provocation by renaming it “X”, without telling any shareholders in advance or asking anyone else first.

It is truly awe-inspiring to see a man with enough money to end world hunger instead frittering his time away on the internet, inventing silly names for things. Though, I must concede, this latest renaming doesn’t quite measure up to when he called his own child X Æ A-12, an act which truly showed what he was capable of.

How thrillingly provocative to replace a world-famous brand name synonymous with the gentle chirruping of birdsong with the brutalist impact of the single letter X – a name rendered meaningless by its very ubiquity, yet still powerfully redolent of mid-1990s video game consoles, anonymity and adult websites.

It’s farewell to the bird and hello to X (Image: Saurabh Sirohiya/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

The pièce de résistance of all this was an abortive attempt to chisel the old name off the side of the Twitter HQ in San Francisco – another splendid piece of performance art, stopped by police for being illegal after only five letters were removed. This left the powerfully apt word “er” on the wall.

I can confidently state that the new name is surely prophetic of this particular social media site’s future – as an X-platform!

I, and many millions of formerly happy Twitter users, wept.

Davinia Smythe-Barratt, ordinary mum

Like all ordinary mums, I like to treat myself once in a blue moon. Whether it’s a pumpkin, flaxseed and kale smoothie, a triple-soy-no-foam latte, or an organic elderberry G&T, nothing quite beats an indulgent treat to make one feel special!

Last weekend, me and my fellow members of KBMAC (that’s the Kingswells and Bieldside Mums Against Capitalism – we’re anti-capitalism but pro-prosecco!) decided we had all earned it, and we are definitely worth it, so we set off to Perthshire for a few days of R&R in a delightful spa resort you may have heard of.

It was marvellous. So exclusive and so decadent – and, because it’s a Scottish hotel, we knew we were doing our bit for the local economy. But it wasn’t all saunas, steam rooms and hot stone massages! We had some exciting activities planned, too. Which was where the problems started.

Saskia, the most gung-ho of our number, insisted that we take a trip to Loch Tay for a stand-up paddleboarding session with Sandy, a dishy instructor she had met in the whisky bar. So, we set off in the Discovery, excited at our date with the great outdoors. Except, it really wasn’t that great, if you ask me!

Paddleboarders on a loch.
A spot of paddleboarding, anyone? (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

First off, the wetsuits. Talk about unflattering! I don’t do 45 minutes a day on the Stairmaster at Kippie to look like some frumpy half-woman, half-seal! Would it kill these companies to hire in a wetsuit designer that helps accentuate a woman’s figure?

Next, we had to self inflate our own paddleboards with a foot pump. Hello? Have we not heard of electric pumps out in the sticks? “We’re off grid,” we were told. Off your chump, more like!

All that foot-pumping had me sweating profusely, which led to a quite uncomfortable situation underneath my ghastly wetsuit. It felt like I was back in the steam room, but without a glass of ginger and lemongrass cordial in my hand.

Come on, Scotland – let’s heat up our lochs so us ordinary mums can enjoy these outdoor pursuits

Then, to cap it all off, we entered the water. Oh my goodness! I was cold in places I’ve never felt cold before!

Scotland needs to get its act together. I’ve been swimming with sharks off the coast of Aruba, and the water was so much warmer!

Come on, Scotland – let’s heat up our lochs so us ordinary mums can enjoy these outdoor pursuits without freezing our shapely butts off. Yes, it’ll cost a pound or two and might have a teensy bit of an impact upon the ecosystem and carbon footprint. But surely it’s worth it for some basic comfort?

Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse, I fell in and a brown trout’s tail slapped me in the face. The indignity of it. Brown! So last season!

Let’s sort it out, Scotland. Even the fish are off-trend!

@FlyingPigNews

