Gallery: Aberdeen’s Woodend Hospital from poorhouse to present day

Woodend Hospital was originally Oldmill Poorhouse in May 1907 - one of the last to be built in Scotland. Now it's a vital part of NHS Grampian caring for the elderly and providing rehabilitation treatment.

Woodend Hospital's Physiotherapy department finally decided to come to the transfusion department at ARI en masse to help publicise the need for blood during the festive season in 1991. On the couch is regional director Dr Stan Urbaniak. Back, from left, Susan Massie; Lorna Nicol; Madelaine McPherson; Gillian Grant; Jenny Ingram, Susan Walker, and Neil Robinson. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Woodend Hospital is one of Aberdeen’s most recognisable buildings with its attractive facade and striking central water tower.

Behind the decorative granite, lie vast corridors flooded with natural light, where for more than a century, doctors, nurses and ancillary staff have been busy providing care.

B-listed Woodend Hospital was originally opened as Oldmill Poorhouse in May 1907 – one of the last to be built in Scotland – to replace two poorhouses in the city.

Prior to that, the site had been occupied by Aberdeen Reformatory for Boys, a cross between a school and prison for troubled boys under the age of 16.

The reformatory was demolished to make way for the new poorhouse, its 650 inmates and medical staff around 1902.

1905: Oldmill poor house, later Woodend Hospital in an illustration in the Press and Journal in 1905. Image: DC Thomson

An article about its construction in the Press and Journal reported how the children’s wing at Oldmill was built to have “pleasing” views over the countryside.

It had views towards Rubislaw quarries to the east, Hazlehead woods to the south and the farmhouses of the Lang Stracht to the north.

A nurses’ home was also constructed to the front of the main building.

On-site accommodation to provide rest and recreation for staff was unusual at the time and considered a very modern idea.

But when the First World War broke out, the hospital was reluctantly handed over to the war effort by the parish council becoming Oldmill Military Hospital.

1905: An illustration of the hospital buildings at Oldmill Poorhouse from the P&J before the buildings opened. Image: DC Thomson

Hospital trains full of injured soldiers came to Aberdeen from the front line, and troops convalesced in the pleasant surroundings of the hospital.

After the war, it was taken over by the city council and became Woodend Municipal Hospital in 1927. It was a general hospital but did have a special block for treating infections like pneumonia.

Come 1940, the entire site at Woodend was commandeered by the government in the Second World War as an emergency hospital.

But finally, it returned to peacetime hospital duties in 1948, when it was handed over to the new National Health Service when it launched in Aberdeen.

1993: An exterior shot of Woodend Hospital on a snowy January day. Image: DC Thomson

Accommodation was desperately needed for geriatric patients at Woodend, and the poorhouse element of the site was taken on by the NHS in 1959 and re-named Glenburn Wing.

Within the last 40 years, Woodend has changed from being a general hospital, instead specialising in care of the elderly, stroke rehabilitation, audiology, orthopaedics, and ear nose and throat.

Our archive photos from the last few decades reflect the fundraising efforts from staff and the community to pay for new features like a hydroptherapy pool.

Perhaps you’ll recognise familiar faces among our gallery of Woodend Hospital memories.

Gallery: Memories of Woodend Hospital

1992: Fun-loving nurses Mandy Malone, top, and Susan Bain, donned fancy dress for a sponsored walk to raise cash for a Nimbus bed at Woodend Hospital. Nine nurses and a doctor from Ward 20 took part in a 10-mile fancy dress walk around the city. Dressed as characters including the Pink Panther and St Trinian schoolgirls, they walked from Lang Stracht through the city centre and back to Woodend. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Motorists had to find another entrance to Aberdeen’s Woodend Hospital following the announcement of the imminent closure to vehicles of the bridge on the main drive leading from Queen’s Road. It had developed a structural fault. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Outpatient at Woodend Hospital physiotherapy Mike Cowie, of Culter, helped celebrate £25,000 of donations towards a hydrotherapy pool at Woodend Hospital. He is accompanied by, from left, Michael Christie, vice-chairman of Friends of Maidencraig; Doris Meston, chairman of Friends of Woodend, Nora Findlay, chairman if Arthritis Care (Aberdeen branch) and Isobel Montgomery, subscriptions secretary of Arthritis Care. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Mediguard girls Melanie Stage, right, and Sandra Robertson at work in the Glenburn Wing with sister Susan Reit and staff nurse Paul Macdonald. A bitter battle between controversial cleaning company Mediguard and the health board ended after NHS Grampian workers began work for the company, which was spearheading the privatisation of ancillary health services in Scotland. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Digging in with £340 for the campaign to build a hydrotherapy pool at Woodend Hospital are final year Woodend nurses, from left, Nicola Duncan, Jackie Eden and Dorothy Anderson with Rev Dr Scott Hutchison, right. Image: DC Thomson

1987: Agnes Jopp with sister Muriel Steinson, left, and nursing officer Greta Walker, in her new room in Ward 24. One of the largest flittings in Aberdeen took place when a convoy 60 patients were moved by wheelchair from the old ward 21 and 22 of Glenburn Wing and round by the nurses’ home to the new wards 24 and 25. Stretcher cases were moved by ambulance. Image: DC Thomson

 

1987: Woodend Hospital nursing officer Jessie Grout and unit catering manager Ian Buchan show off some of the hundredweight of strawberries dispensed during a strawberry fair at the Glenburn Wing. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Grampian Healthcare unveiled the first part of an £8 million upgrading of Woodend Hospital. And 73-year-old patient George Kennedy (pictured with staff nurse Angie Mein), who was given a hip replacement in one of two new theatres, was there to join in the celebrations. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Three retiring porters at Woodend Hospital are seen off in style by portering services manager Allan McKechnie. From left, Johnny Grant; Douglas Alexander; and Jim Turner, were each presented with a cheque at a farewell ceremony in the staff dining hall. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Student nurse Arlene Chisholm, enrolled nurse Janette Thompson, auxiliary nurse Jackie Lawson and student nurse Gillian Wilson at Woodend Hospital. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Some of the happy nurses at Woodend Hospital who now have transport to take them to and from work are pictured with Mike Gan, right, traffic controller for Bluebird Northern. The new bus route had been set up after concerns over the vulnerability of nurses walking home after clocking off, after national reports of a spate of attacks on nurses. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Domestics, left to right, Ellen Craig, Helen Davie, Georgina Craig and Jean Leslie cleaned up when they were presented with farewell gifts marking their retirement. Assistant domestic manager Pat Pichard, bottom left, gave them keepsakes on behalf of friends and colleagues at Woodend Hospital. The four staff members had a total of 67 years’ service at the hospital. Image: DC Thomson
1988: A cheque for £35,000 is presented to Dr Ewan Robertson, unit finance officer of the geriatric and specialist services unit at Woodend Hospital, towards the cost of the new hospital shop. The cash, donated by the WRVS, was handed over by WRVS regional organiser Gwynneth Lloyd. Image: DC Thomson

