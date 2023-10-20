Wedding photographer who started business in his teens is awards finalist

A photographer who launched his business with an advert on Gumtree has been shortlisted for Outstanding Wedding Photographer of the Year.

Calum Riddell is also a finalist in the Photographer of the Year North category at the Scottish Wedding Awards to be held in Glasgow in March.

Next year he will notch up 15 years with his business, Calum Riddell Photo & Film, having shot his first wedding aged just 19.

Calum, 33, has previously been a finalist in the Top Tier Awards in Aberdeen.

He said: “I did a HNC/HND in Professional Photography and Imaging in 2008 and then a BA in Commercial Photography at RGU in 2010.

A grant and a Gumtree advert

“I then received a grant through The Princes Scottish Business Youth Trust.

“I tried to assist other photographers when I started but no one would entertain me, so I placed an ad in Gumtree and got my first wedding from there when I was still at uni.

“I’ve never really done anything else, just bits and pieces, but all linked back to photography.

“It started when I used to BMX around Stonehaven with my friends and took an interest in photography during that time.

“During my studies we had a negative speaker come in who said only 1/3 of the room would become a photographer. That really gave me a push to become successful!”

Calum previously had two high street studios, but now works from his home in Cove, on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

“It’s just me but I often have other industry colleagues help me at bigger weddings,” he said.

His job has taken him as far as Canada, but usually his work is around Aberdeenshire with “the handful of weddings on the West Coast or Edinburgh” and next year the Isle of Harris.

Specialist skills rewarded

Asked about the challenges of wedding photography, Calum said: “Keeping on top of trends and wants and needs of clients as it’s a very fast-paced industry.

“On the day is especially fast-paced. You have to be a documentary photographer, fashion photographer, sports photographer (sometimes) and more.

“You have to be a people person but assertive at the same time as you are always watching how much time you have.

“I’m often referred to by my brides as an extra bridesmaid!”

And what are the best aspects of the job?

“I enjoy the people at weddings, everyone is always super happy and up for a good time,” said Calum.

“I don’t want to keep people hanging around being photographed all day and neither do they.

“So when people realise you’re there as 40% a guest and 60% a photographer but 100% for a good time, people really drop their guard and even start to interact with the camera and you get some really fun and natural shots.

Positive feedback

“Every time I get a Google review or positive feedback from a couple is a massive win for me.

“I think it shows couples do really appreciate what you do, it’s so easy to go through life just doing a job.

“It’s great to realise the impact you’re having on people’s lives and knowing you are creating memories that will be passed down generations.”

Instagram: @calumriddellphoto