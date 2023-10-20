Repeat drink-driver thought he was okay to get behind wheel after downing Dragon Soop

A man who completed a drink-driver educational course has been caught a second time – because he thought he was fine to drive an hour after downing a can of Dragon Soop.

Callum Calder-Hamilton was given a 20-month roads ban in March last year after committing a previous drink-driving offence.

The 25-year-old completed a drink-drivers’ rehabilitation course and saw his ban reduced – but it seems he hadn’t learned his lesson.

He was stopped by police again last month and found more than double the legal limit.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told he didn’t realise drinking the 7.5% ABV Dragon Soop an hour before getting behind the wheel would put him over the limit.

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross said the incident happened on September 20 on Mile End Avenue in Aberdeen.

‘I’ve just Googled it. It’s got quite a high alcohol content’

She said that around 7.25pm, officers on patrol spotted Calder-Hamilton and had reason to pull him over.

After failing a breath test he was arrested.

Calder-Hamilton, of Concraig Gardens, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said: “An hour before this incident, he’d had what is sometimes seen as an energy drink but is high in alcohol as well – Dragon Soop.

“He thought it would have been out of his system.

“I’ve just Googled it. It’s got quite a high alcohol content.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater deferred sentence for background reports until next month.

He banned Calder-Hamilton from driving in the interim.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.