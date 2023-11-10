5 things to do this weekend: Aberdeen Sci-fi Festival, memorial concert and city tour

Sci-fi festivals, a military choir, city tours and more are all part of this weekend’s exciting agenda.

Sing along with Clare Sands at The Blue Lamp

Sixth generation fiddler and bilingual singer Clare Sands is taking her unique Irish sound to the Blue Lamp this Sunday (NOV 12).

Clare has taken the world by storm with her remarkable folk style that sees her take on an array of instruments such as the fiddle, guitar, percussion, vocals and cassette recordings.

Tickets to the show are available via Eventbrite, or by contacting the Blue Lamp through email: bookings@thebluelampaberdeen.com, and telephone: 01224 647472.

The concert begins at 7.30pm.

Celebrate with the Inverness Military Wives Choir

The Inverness branch of the Military Wives Choir will come together this weekend (NOV 11).

There are more than 2,000 women in 72 choirs across the UK and internationally – each of them veterans, wives, mothers, daughters and widows of serving personnel and veterans.

This weekend, they invite one and all to celebrate the lives of those lost during the first and second World War and other conflicts that have occurred.

The choir are performing at the Inverness Cathedral from 3pm – 4pm and 7pm – 8pm. Refreshments are provided throughout the event.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite or at the door. Proceeds from ticket and raffle sales will be donated towards the Military Wives Choir and Poppy Scotland.

Explore the city with the Aberdeen City Centre Free Walking Tour

Learn all about Aberdeen’s rich history and culture on this free walking tour around city centre on Saturday (NOV 11).

Tourists will explore Castlegate, the harbour, Marischal College, Andy Scot’s ‘Poised’ and the St Nicholas Kirk and discover some historical truths about what has made up some of Aberdeen’s most iconic landmarks and buildings.

The tour sets off from Castlegate at 1pm.

Guests are advised to book a space in advance to secure their place on the tour.

Private tours are available on request. Contact scotfreetoursaberdeen@gmail.com for more information.

See the stars at an introductory telescope and family stargazing session

Whilst some may prefer to wrap up and stay snug in bed as winter approaches, others might be more keen to explore the outdoors and witness the night skies in their glory.

But don’t worry if you don’t quite know what you’re looking for. This Sunday (NOV 12), families and visitors are welcome to take part in an Introductory Telescope and Family Stargazing session at Braes of Glenlivet Hall.

The free event begins at 6.45pm. Pre-booking is advised via Eventbrite.

Aberdeen Sci-Fi Day

North-east sci-fi fans will step through the doors of Aberdeen Science Centre and into a galaxy far, far away this Saturday (NOV 11).

The sci-fi festivals follows the success of several horror and fantasy conventions organised by horror company Northern Frights.

Guests are welcome to take part in a selection of activities, such as themed quizzes, challenges, scavenger hunts and an alien-themed Nerf game.

Cosplayers are also encouraged to come dressed as their favourite sci-fi character and pose with props from the silver screen.

Tickets are available via the Northern Frights website.