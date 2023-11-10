5 things to do this weekend: Aberdeen Sci-fi Festival, memorial concert and city tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Aberdeen Sci-fi Festival, memorial concert and city tour

There's lots on across the region this weekend.

See Clare Sands this weekend. Image: Clare Sands.
By Jenna Scott

Sci-fi festivals, a military choir, city tours and more are all part of this weekend’s exciting agenda.

Sing along with Clare Sands at The Blue Lamp

Sixth generation fiddler and bilingual singer Clare Sands is taking her unique Irish sound to the Blue Lamp this Sunday (NOV 12).

Clare has taken the world by storm with her remarkable folk style that sees her take on an array of instruments such as the fiddle, guitar, percussion, vocals and cassette recordings.

Tickets to the show are available via Eventbrite, or by contacting the Blue Lamp through email: bookings@thebluelampaberdeen.com, and telephone: 01224 647472.

The concert begins at 7.30pm.

Clare Sands is performing at the Blue Lamp. Image: Clare Sands.

Celebrate with the Inverness Military Wives Choir

The Inverness branch of the Military Wives Choir will come together this weekend (NOV 11).

There are more than 2,000 women in 72 choirs across the UK and internationally – each of them veterans, wives, mothers, daughters and widows of serving personnel and veterans.

This weekend, they invite one and all to celebrate the lives of those lost during the first and second World War and other conflicts that have occurred.

The choir are performing at the Inverness Cathedral from 3pm – 4pm and 7pm – 8pm. Refreshments are provided throughout the event.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite or at the door. Proceeds from ticket and raffle sales will be donated towards the Military Wives Choir and Poppy Scotland.

The choir will commemorate lives lost to war and those serving at the weekend. Image: Inverness Military Wives Choir.

Explore the city with the Aberdeen City Centre Free Walking Tour

Learn all about Aberdeen’s rich history and culture on this free walking tour around city centre on Saturday (NOV 11).

Tourists will explore Castlegate, the harbour, Marischal College, Andy Scot’s ‘Poised’ and the St Nicholas Kirk and discover some historical truths about what has made up some of Aberdeen’s most iconic landmarks and buildings.

The tour sets off from Castlegate at 1pm.

Guests are advised to book a space in advance to secure their place on the tour.

Private tours are available on request. Contact scotfreetoursaberdeen@gmail.com for more information.

Start the tour at Castlegate. Image: Shutterstock.

See the stars at an introductory telescope and family stargazing session

Whilst some may prefer to wrap up and stay snug in bed as winter approaches, others might be more keen to explore the outdoors and witness the night skies in their glory.

But don’t worry if you don’t quite know what you’re looking for. This Sunday (NOV 12), families and visitors are welcome to take part in an Introductory Telescope and Family Stargazing session at Braes of Glenlivet Hall.

The free event begins at 6.45pm. Pre-booking is advised via Eventbrite.

Aberdeen Sci-Fi Day

North-east sci-fi fans will step through the doors of Aberdeen Science Centre and into a galaxy far, far away this Saturday (NOV 11).

The sci-fi festivals follows the success of several horror and fantasy conventions organised by horror company Northern Frights.

Guests are welcome to take part in a selection of activities, such as themed quizzes, challenges, scavenger hunts and an alien-themed Nerf game.

Cosplayers are also encouraged to come dressed as their favourite sci-fi character and pose with props from the silver screen.

Tickets are available via the Northern Frights website.

Sci-fi fanatics can geek out. Image: Big Partnership.

