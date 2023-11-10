Photo Gallery: Were you rocking out with McFly at their Aberdeen gig?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Photo Gallery: Were you rocking out with McFly at their Aberdeen gig?

Fans flocked to the Music Hall to catch Danny, Tom, Harry and Dougie in the Granite City once again.

These Aberdeen McFly fans hope the band will come back to the city soon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Kirstie Topp

Pop favourites McFly rocked Aberdeen’s Music Hall last night as they brought their Power to Play tour to the Granite City.

Fans went wild as band members Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter performed a packed set list at the historic venue last night.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the band in action – as well as their loyal north-east fans.

Were you at the Granite City gig? Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces – or maybe even yourself.

Photo gallery: McFly fans at the Aberdeen Music Hall

Fans of all ages enjoyed the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The crowd came with plenty of signs to show their favourite band they care. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
It was a packed-out performance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
It looks like Tom was happy to be back in Aberdeen! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Getting ready to rock. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
This group of friends were at the Music Hall to see McFly, Obviously. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The crowd packed out the Music Hall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
These Star Girls were ready for McFly. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Grabbing a quick drink before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
These ladies were ready to sing along to their favourite McFly songs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
<br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
McFly fans pictured before the Music Hall gig. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen McFly fans have had to wait more than a decade for their return. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Music Hall was buzzing with excitement ahead of the gig. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
This fan was hoping their banner would catch the attention of the band’s bassist Dougie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
McFly drummer Harry Judd. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Bassist Dougie Poynter. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Guitarist and lead singer Danny Jones looks out to the Music Hall crowd. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
McFly’s other guitarist and lead singer Tom Fletcher in action – while drummer Harry Judd plays on in the background. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
McFly last played at the Music Hall back in 2007. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
McFly brought lots of Happiness to Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Tom showed off his impressive guitar skills throughout the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Danny ensured the hits kept coming all night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And you can read our review of the show here. 

Conversation