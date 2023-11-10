Photo Gallery: Were you rocking out with McFly at their Aberdeen gig? Fans flocked to the Music Hall to catch Danny, Tom, Harry and Dougie in the Granite City once again. These Aberdeen McFly fans hope the band will come back to the city soon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Kirstie Topp November 10 2023, 11.45am Share Photo Gallery: Were you rocking out with McFly at their Aberdeen gig? Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6253115/photo-gallery-were-you-rocking-out-with-mcfly-at-their-aberdeen-gig/ Copy Link 0 comment Pop favourites McFly rocked Aberdeen’s Music Hall last night as they brought their Power to Play tour to the Granite City. Fans went wild as band members Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter performed a packed set list at the historic venue last night. Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the band in action – as well as their loyal north-east fans. Were you at the Granite City gig? Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces – or maybe even yourself. Photo gallery: McFly fans at the Aberdeen Music Hall Fans of all ages enjoyed the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The crowd came with plenty of signs to show their favourite band they care. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson It was a packed-out performance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson It looks like Tom was happy to be back in Aberdeen! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Getting ready to rock. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson This group of friends were at the Music Hall to see McFly, Obviously. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The crowd packed out the Music Hall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson These Star Girls were ready for McFly. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Grabbing a quick drink before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson These ladies were ready to sing along to their favourite McFly songs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson <br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson McFly fans pictured before the Music Hall gig. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Aberdeen McFly fans have had to wait more than a decade for their return. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The Music Hall was buzzing with excitement ahead of the gig. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson This fan was hoping their banner would catch the attention of the band’s bassist Dougie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson McFly drummer Harry Judd. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Bassist Dougie Poynter. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Guitarist and lead singer Danny Jones looks out to the Music Hall crowd. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson McFly’s other guitarist and lead singer Tom Fletcher in action – while drummer Harry Judd plays on in the background. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson McFly last played at the Music Hall back in 2007. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson McFly brought lots of Happiness to Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Tom showed off his impressive guitar skills throughout the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Danny ensured the hits kept coming all night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson And you can read our review of the show here.
