Skye hotelier invites guests to go stargazing at award-winning venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Skye hotelier invites guests to go stargazing at award-winning venue

Anne Gracie Gunn sends out romantic Dark Skye invitation for Duisdale House as her Sonas Hotel Collection makes the finals of the Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards in the Best Hotel Experience Category

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Duisdale House Hotel enjoys an idyllic location ideal for stargazing.
Duisdale House Hotel enjoys an idyllic location ideal for stargazing.

When it comes to ideas, Anne Gracie Gunn has no end of them, and her creativity is just one of the reasons why her Skye hotels business is going from strength to strength.

Anne is owner of the family-run Sonas Hotel Collection which includes former Scottish Hotel of the Year, Duisdale House; Toravaig House Hotel overlooking the Sound of Sleat; and Skeabost House Hotel on the shoreline of Loch Snizort.

She is also in the process of developing the Knipoch Hotel, south of Oban, which will be launched in March.

Anne Gracie Gunn.

The group is one of the largest employers on Skye and this summer had a staff of 100 people on the island and another 20 in Oban.

Sonas has almost doubled its turnover since 2019 and tonight is a finalist in the Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards, in the Best Hotel Experience Category.

Skye born and bred

Anne, a Gaelic speaker born and brought up on Skye, ran a B&B in the north-west of the isle for over 20 years before going to work for a national company, quality grading holiday cottages throughout the UK.

She also took on a series of directorships, including with Skye and Lochalsh Enterprise, Highlands of Scotland Tourist Board and Leader European Funding for Skye and the Outer Hebrides.

The Knipoch Hotel which will be launched in March 2024, post development.

The Sonas Collection started out with Toravaig House Hotel in 2003, adding Duisdale in 2007 and Skeabost in 2015.

From the outset, Sonas has aimed to provide guests with something to do as well as somewhere to stay and activities have included fully-catered yacht trips, even as far as St Kilda, and more recently sea safaris to look for much-loved wildlife such as otters.

One of Anne’s latest innovative ideas is an off-season Dark Skye Romance package at the 22-bedroom Duisdale House.

The Skeabost House Hotel sits on the shoreline of Loch Snizort.

The package includes two nights’ bed and breakfast for two, a two-course dinner in the hotel’s 2 Rosette restaurant on the first night, private 30 minute hot tub session and late check-out.

Anne said: “I always feel that sky comes into its own when the majority of visitors have gone after the season, and you get the real rawness, wild nature and the country experience back again.

“You see the sky as we all knew it while we were growing up. It was not so busy then. Obviously the bridge has had a huge effect. With those two ferries running you had a 25 cars every 15 minutes, whereas now it’s a constant stream of traffic over the bridge.

The lounge at Duisdale House Hotel.

“So it goes back to natural raw sky. And I think that in itself is incredibly romantic. Also where Duisdale House is positioned, there are no street lights so we can have this canopy of stars above us.

“Last night was stunning with the Northern Lights and the most beautiful array of stars you could ever imagine.”

Besides what’s going on in the heavens, the Dark Skye package is also “all about log fires, fine wines, whiskies or cocktail and warm, fabulous food”.

Toravaig House Hotel overlooks the Sound of Sleat.

The secret ingredient however is the staff and Anne says guests are well looked after as her team are “incredibly good at that” and have the prizes to prove it.

The Sonas Collection won this year’s Loganair Award for Excellence in Customer Service, Care and Experience at the Scottish Council for Development and Industry Highlands & Islands Business Excellence Awards.

Anne said: “Our hospitality that is shown by our staff comes out naturally, it’s the ethos of our business. We want people to just be loved and cared for. And you know, the delivery is coming from the heart, and our people are great at doing that.”

For more information visit skyehotel.co.uk or call 01470-373737.

Duisdale House Hotel is offering a Dark Skye Romance package as it’s a great spot for stargazing.

 

More from Lifestyle

Catch the Northern Lights if you can. Image: Shutterstock.
11 places for stargazing and spotting the northern lights - from Lewis to Portknockie
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Inverness born sculptor Philip Jackson created the Bomber Command Memorial in London. Picture shows; Philip Jackson, Bomber Command Memorial. London/Suffolk. Supplied by DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
How Inverness-born sculptor faced the wrath of WW2 veterans over his Bomber Command national…
See Clare Sands this weekend. Image: Clare Sands.
5 things to do this weekend: Aberdeen Sci-fi Festival, memorial concert and city tour
Experts say just a few minutes of exercise instead of sedentary behaviour can boost heart health (Alamy/PA)
Any activity, however small, is better for health than sitting down, study finds
The RAC said it received 5,978 call-outs to breakdowns due to poor road surfaces in the UK between July and September (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pothole breakdowns hit record high, says RAC
Sir Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, has recommended the use of ‘old-fashioned’ methods to stay healthy (Victoria Jones/PA)
People should adopt ‘old-fashioned’ ways of staying healthy – Sir Chris Whitty
New images of what the Hamish House could look like, built on the site of the former Savile cottage. Image: Highland Council.
Design images show the new 'Hamish House' on site of Jimmy Savile's Glencoe home
5 tips on how to create a spa-like bathroom in your home.
5 bathroom trends guaranteed to make a splash
Emeli Sande at the Music Hall
Emeli Sande: Alford-raised singing star set for launch of new album How Were We…
Sushiness chef Cristian Montero (left) with owner Ignacio Reyes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness sushi fans, here's what to expect at new takeaway Sushiness

Conversation