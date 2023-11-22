Three-bedroom Loirston Lodge in Cove offers luxury living by the sea 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Three-bedroom Loirston Lodge in Cove offers luxury living by the sea 

Granite house on corner plot boasts enclosed garden grounds, high-end and bespoke finishes in a popular suburb just south of Aberdeen City Centre

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Loirston Lodge is on a corner site in the coastal suburb of Cove.
Loirston Lodge is on a corner site in the coastal suburb of Cove.

With a picturesque harbour and coastal walks, Cove is a popular choice for anyone wanting to be near the sea and yet not too far from the city centre.

Loirston Lodge is a substantial, three-bedroom detached house in the suburb and enjoys a corner site with fully enclosed, mature garden grounds.

The single-storey home was built around 1900 and later extended.

It was originally a granite Lodge for Loirston House and Market Garden, now known as Loirston Manor.

A real ‘Tardis’ property, it is deceptively spacious, with accommodation extending to 175 square metres.

The lounge has the best of both worlds, it can be on open plan or closed off.

The house benefits from a gas-fired central heating system with new highly efficient Worcester Greenstar 8000 condensing boiler with a 10-year guarantee.

There is electric under-floor heating in the kitchen and bathroom, uPVC double glazed windows and exterior doors, an intruder alarm system, satellite TV connectivity and broadband.

Loft space

In the kitchen, a hatch with a pull-down ladder provides access to the large insulated loft space which may be suitable for further development, subject to planning consent.

Having benefitted from a personalised interior design package from The Design House in Aberdeen in recent years, Loirston Lodge is in showhome standard throughout.

Edwin Loxley cabinetry was installed by Callum Walker of Perth.

Callum Walker of Perth designed and installed customised Edwin Loxley cabinetry for the kitchen, bedrooms, cloakroom, en suite shower room, and bathroom.

A co-ordinating colour palette flows through the property and luxurious finishes include hardwood panelled interior doors, dado and picture rails; a combination of quality carpeting and practical floor coverings; bespoke window dressings and stylish light fittings.

Living flame fire

The three public rooms are on semi open-plan and provide an impressive space for everyday living or entertaining.

The lounge, which can be closed off, has a front-facing bay window and a mahogany fireplace with cast iron and decorative tiled inset with gas living flame fire.

One of the grand bedrooms.

Partially-glazed double doors open into the spacious dining room with plenty of room for a range of dining furniture.

From the dining room, doors lead off to the kitchen and an inner hall. Forming a rear extension is the sun room with windows on three sides and French doors to the garden.

The dining kitchen has an array of shaker-style base and wall cabinets with black granite work surfaces, brushed steel handles and under-unit lighting.

AEG integrated appliances include an induction hob with overhead extractor hood; eye-level electric double oven/grill, combination microwave oven and warming drawer; and dishwasher.

The sunroom off the dining room.

There is also a recessed free-standing American-style fridge/freezer with ice maker and water dispenser as well as a Miele integrated washing machine and free-standing tumble dryer.

Off the kitchen is a cloakroom/toilet fitted with Roca sanitary ware in a white finish.

The master bedroom is to the front and has floor-to-ceiling wardrobes along one wall with co-ordinating wall-to-wall drawer units running below the window.

There is an en suite shower room featuring RAK Ceramics white fittings.

The other two bedrooms have carpets and wardrobes and co-ordinating fitted headboards and roman blinds.

Doors out to the garden from the luxurious sunroom.

The bathroom is fully tiled and fitted with a Roca white suite, marble counter tops, chrome radiator and black ceramic floor tiles.

Outside, the mature grounds feature well-tended lawns, patios and a wooden summerhouse.

The detached double garage has power and light with separate access to an office space at the rear.

Price over £340,000 with Gavin Bain & Co on 01224 623040 and on the aspc website.

The spacious dining room and sunroom beyond.
The attractive and fully enclosed back garden.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

More from Lifestyle

Van-Tam tells the inquiry his family was threatened with having their throats cut (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Van-Tam tells inquiry his family was threatened with having their throats cut
Nutrient found in beef and dairy improves immune response to cancer (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Nutrient found in beef and dairy products found to help fight cancer
Swedish researchers said clinicians should monitor cardiovascular symptoms throughout the course of treatment (Julien Behal/PA)
Long-term use of ADHD drugs could bring higher risk of heart diseases – study
Two taxes on lorries will be frozen to support ‘vital journeys’, the Treasury has announced as part of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement (Alamy/PA)
Lorry taxes frozen to support ‘vital journeys’
Chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty said the GBD was ‘flawed at many levels’ (Leon Neal/PA)
Anti-lockdown proposal in favour of herd immunity ‘flawed at multiple levels’
It is felt the planned battery plant would help make Inverness Caledonian Thistle financially stable
Inverness Caley Thistle battery storage plan decision delayed for site visit
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer questioned the Prime Minister on health policy (Jane Barlow/PA)
Labour’s NHS policy is a total and utter mess, claims Rishi Sunak
Chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty arrives to give a statement to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London (PA)
Whitty never told about Eat Out to Help Out but ‘should have been’ –…
David Low. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Westhill residents ask James Watt to consider town for next BrewDog location – and…
The NHS Federated Data Platform is intended to make it easier for health and care organisations to work together (Jeff Moore/PA)
MPs to press new Health Secretary on NHS data platform plans

Conversation