Highland distillery launches Scotland’s newest single malt whisky

An award-winning Caithness distillery has launched Scotland’s newest single malt whisky.

North Point Distillery in Thurso has unveiled its Dalclagie Highland single malt for the first time today.

The business said the new spirit is produced “where the haar from the sea meets the mist from the land”.

North Point Distillery won London Dry Gin of the year at the Scottish Gin Awards earlier this month.

Two years of work for North Point Distillery team

Co-founders of the company, Alex MacDonald and Struan Mackie, both said it’s been well worth the wait.

Struan said the distillery received permission more than two years ago and is “incredibly proud” of its new single malt.

He said: “Having received our permissions over two years ago, the team began work on our single malt expression – ensuring our ethos for quality and taste was at the core of everything we do.

“To finally announce the Dalclagie brand and our cask programme is a proud moment for the distillery.”

A limited number of 2024 cask fillings are being made available directly through the distillery.

Alex said: “Launching the Dalclagie cask programme is a huge moment for our distillery.

“Our new make and the cask samples from our last two years of production are yielding a truly fantastic tasting spirit, complex and flavourful.

“I believe that Dalclagie will be one of the most sought-after Highland single malt whiskies on the market.

“We also expect our cask programme to be massively oversubscribed.

“Caithness is fast becoming a hotbed of Scotch whisky production – a county making its mark globally.”

‘Dalclagie is special’

Head distiller Greg Benson believes the spirit is one of a kind – describing it as “truly unique”.

He said: “Dalclagie is special. We have used the very best heritage barley varieties available to us, conducting extra-long fermentations using Kveik yeast, and spirit cuts that are dictated by taste, not efficiency.

“With notes of tropical fruit, tinned peaches, and pineapple; a full-bodied texture; and a croissant sweetness, our New Make Spirit is delicious before it even touches the wood.

“Long term, our maturation style will be influenced by hand-selected bourbon barrels, as well as Palo Cortado casks from Spain.”

The distillery will produce 200 casks of Dalclagie new make every year with its cask programme also opening for the first time today.