Highland distillery launches Scotland’s newest single malt whisky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Highland distillery launches Scotland’s newest single malt whisky

The company's head distiller described the new spirit as "truly unique".

By Alex Banks
Co-founders Alex MacDonald (L) and Struan Mackie (R), head distiller Greg Benson (RM) and brand ambassador Laura Pearce (LM) in Forss, Caithness. Image: North Point Distillery
Co-founders Alex MacDonald (L) and Struan Mackie (R), head distiller Greg Benson (RM) and brand ambassador Laura Pearce (LM) in Forss, Caithness. Image: North Point Distillery

An award-winning Caithness distillery has launched Scotland’s newest single malt whisky.

North Point Distillery in Thurso has unveiled its Dalclagie Highland single malt for the first time today.

The business said the new spirit is produced “where the haar from the sea meets the mist from the land”.

North Point Distillery won London Dry Gin of the year at the Scottish Gin Awards earlier this month.

Two years of work for North Point Distillery team

Co-founders of the company, Alex MacDonald and Struan Mackie, both said it’s been well worth the wait.

Struan said the distillery received permission more than two years ago and is “incredibly proud” of its new single malt.

He said: “Having received our permissions over two years ago, the team began work on our single malt expression – ensuring our ethos for quality and taste was at the core of everything we do.

“To finally announce the Dalclagie brand and our cask programme is a proud moment for the distillery.”

Struan Mackie and Alex MacDonald, of North Point Distillery.
Struan Mackie and Alex MacDonald of North Point Distillery, which has launched the single malt Dacllagie.

A limited number of 2024 cask fillings are being made available directly through the distillery.

Alex said: “Launching the Dalclagie cask programme is a huge moment for our distillery.

“Our new make and the cask samples from our last two years of production are yielding a truly fantastic tasting spirit, complex and flavourful.

“I believe that Dalclagie will be one of the most sought-after Highland single malt whiskies on the market.

“We also expect our cask programme to be massively oversubscribed.

“Caithness is fast becoming a hotbed of Scotch whisky production – a county making its mark globally.”

‘Dalclagie is special’

Head distiller Greg Benson believes the spirit is one of a kind – describing it as “truly unique”.

He said: “Dalclagie is special. We have used the very best heritage barley varieties available to us, conducting extra-long fermentations using Kveik yeast, and spirit cuts that are dictated by taste, not efficiency.

“With notes of tropical fruit, tinned peaches, and pineapple; a full-bodied texture; and a croissant sweetness, our New Make Spirit is delicious before it even touches the wood.

“Long term, our maturation style will be influenced by hand-selected bourbon barrels, as well as Palo Cortado casks from Spain.”

The distillery will produce 200 casks of Dalclagie new make every year with its cask programme also opening for the first time today.

More from Business

Neil Gibson, the permanent secretary at the Department of Finance, warned of financial pressures (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland’s financial position ‘largely unchanged’ after autumn statement
The pound has fallen and London’s FTSE 100 slipped further as oil prices plunged (John Stillwell/PA)
Pound slips as UK growth forecasts downgraded and oil prices plunge
The OBR has predicted three years of growth below previous forecasts (Alamy/PA)
UK economic growth forecasts slashed amid persistent inflation
EY said CSOs ‘are facing an inflection point’ (Victoria Jones/PA)
Business progress on sustainability slowed amid inflation and conflicts – report
Experts said the autumn statement offered little extra support for struggling Government departments (PA)
Departments face ‘implausibly large’ spending squeeze under Hunt’s plans
Utility ROV Services wins the supply chain category at OEUK's Awards for Excellence in Decommissioning.
North Sea decommissioning stars celebrated at big awards bash
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street (PA)
Hunt claims UK has ‘turned a corner’ as he slashes national insurance
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street ahead of his autumn statement (Yui Mok/PA)
The key points of the autumn statement and what it means for the next…
Pension reforms could see savers get a ‘pot for life’ (Nick Ansell/PA)
Pension pots for life ‘could boost savings culture but be admin headache’
A view from Milton of Leys overlooking Inverness. Image SandyMcCook/DC Thomson
Go ahead for 400-house development at Milton of Leys

Conversation