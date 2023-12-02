Pink Floyd tribute band Wish You Were Floyd mark 10th anniversary with gig at Aberdeen’s Krakatoa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Pink Floyd tribute band Wish You Were Floyd mark 10th anniversary with gig at Aberdeen’s Krakatoa

Aberdeen group Wish you were Floyd have been performing for the last decade and will celebrate with a special gig at Krakatoa later this month.

wish you were floyd
Wish you were Floyd are celebrating their 10th anniversary this month. Pic supplied by Liam Creedon.
By Neil Drysdale

It started with an advert placed on a website which was striving to bring different musicians together in Aberdeen in October 2013.

And, more than a decade later, the members of Wish you were Floyd are still in unison, relishing the buzz they derive from bringing rock giants Pink Floyd’s biggest hits to life for a new generation of music fans.

Those with long memories will be aware of the impact the original 1960s and 70s group had on the international charts with The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall, the last of which featured the No 1 hit, Another Brick in the Wall Part 2, which started with a group of children chanting: “We don’t need no education…”

And, though hell will freeze over before David Gilmour and Roger Waters ever appear on the same concert stage again, there’s a north-east collective who are looking forward to celebrating their 1oth anniversary in the Granite City.

Liam Creedon of Wish you were Floyd
Wish you were Floyd are adept at re-creating the many hits of the original Pink Floyd. Pic: Liam Creedon.

The band comprises Brian Black on bass guitar, Lawrie Turnball on drums and percussion, Liam Creedon on guitar and lapsteel, Alastair Thomson on saxophone, Laith Samarai on keyboards and Paul Emerson on lead vocals and guitar.

And this ensemble have become experts at re-creating the mesmerising sound and disparate elements which turned Pink Floyd into multi-millionaires, to the stage where their lifestyle began to resemble the spoof documentary This is Spinal Tap.

Hard to keep the show on the road

Yet, while big budgets and exotic venues, whether using Battersea Power Station on an album cover or playing live amid the ruins of Pompeii, were part and parcel of the Pink project, the Scots in Wish you were Floyd have to work in a different environment.

And, as Liam Creedon spelled out, the pandemic didn’t exactly help matters.

Wish you were Floyd on stage
Two guitarists in harmony as Wish you were Floyd strut their stuff.

He told the Press & Journal this week: “Life for people in the entertainment and music scene has certainly been tougher after Covid. The cost-of-living crisis has also had a big impact on turnout because the public wants to try and save every penny they can to make sure their daily needs are catered for.

“For the artist or artists, it means that the cost of actually putting on a performance is higher. Which, in turn, means that it has a massive effect on trying to raise more awareness for the event.”

But the show is going on

The band haven’t been fazed by these problems. On the contrary, they’ve toured all over Scotland, including in the central belt and in Fife and Moray as well as Aberdeen.

And next week, on December 8, they are expecting a big crowd for the 10th anniversary concert and an appropriately fiery reception at Krakatoa.

Wish you were Floyd
Wish you were Floyd are playing in Aberdeen on December 8.

As Liam said: “It’s been really heartwarming to see other musicians and the general public come together in unison to get behind what we are doing and truly enjoy themselves for two and a half hours.

“Every gig has had fantastic feedback and always ends with a great atmosphere.”

Further infornmation is available from:

facebook.com/Wishyouwerefloyduk/?locale=hi_IN

