Police warn youths could ‘climb canopies’ and turn revamped Aberdeen beach into hooligan hotspot

Top brass fear the beach area could become a "central point for antisocial behaviour" after the multi-million-pound overhaul.

By Denny Andonova
Image shows a 3D design of the canopy features, planned as part of the Aberdeen beach masterplan.
Canopy features will offer sheltered seating across the park. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

Police fear the multi-million-pound revamp of Aberdeen beach could attract more rowdy troublemakers to the area.

And they warn thrill-seeking youths could be tempted to risk life and limb by clambering onto the canopies designed to offer sheltered seating.

The concrete sculptures, measuring about 10ft, are one of the features planned for the city waterfront as part of the council’s masterplan to revitalise the area.

Councillors voted to proceed with these designs at a meeting earlier this year.

And detailed plans for the first phase of the project – which includes an amphitheater, a “futuristic” playground and an events field – are awaiting a decision.

Beach masterplan designs showing the play factory.
Under the proposals, the beach park will include a wheelchair accessible sports and games zone. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

Our readers have previously suggested this could be the solution to persistent problems with antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen, giving youngsters “something to do”.

But police fear it could simply displace the problem to the seafront.

Aberdeen beach is a ‘low crime area’

While issues with troublemakers at the city centre remain a challenge, police say this has not been the case at the waterfront so far.

The promenade is currently considered a “low/medium crime area”.

There have been dozens of complaints about antisocial behaviour in the city centre in recent months. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

However, there are concerns this could change once the area is revamped.

More picnic spaces and better cycling paths, as well as an information hub and a “gateway” entrance, could also be created under the blueprints.

The full cost of the beach masterplan, including a potential Dons stadium, is expected to reach a whopping £441 million.

It is hoped the proposed amphitheater will be an interesting feature attracting more footfall. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

What are officers’ main concerns?

But the design of the canopies, which could be built across the beach park in phase two, has raised safety concerns.

Mark Irvine, architecture expert with the force, says youths might be able to climb up the framework holding up the structures and get onto the roofs.

Several canopy features with sheltered seating will be built across the park. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

In his statement to the local authority, he adds there is also “potential for the area to be a central point for antisocial behaviour”.

Council chiefs have also been urged to introduce security measures during construction to prevent crooks from entering the site and making off with equipment.

This shows the proposed design of the canopy structures. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

Can these issues be resolved?

None of the issues highlighted by police are expected to stop or stall the project at this time.

Officers stress it is essential they are included in all discussions at each stage of the development, given the future potential for more police patrols in the area.

Preliminary work on phase one of the revamp is expected to start early next year, should the planning application be approved.

