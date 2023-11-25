Gallery: Fresh new looks hot off the runway at Aberdeen Fashion Week

Aberdeen Fashion Week’s autumn/winter runway showcased couture from Kemunto by Lydia Cutler, Graffiti Grannies, Wobia, Tblaque Official, TS Company, Zira Topher and Roja Afroza.

The event at Aberdeen Altens Hotel on November 11 also introduced young designers Fejy and the students of Robert Gordon’s College Art Department, while artist Ulianka Maksymiuk rounded off the show with a neon body art display.

All photographs courtesy of Andrew Rennie at Ice Clear Photos.

