Aberdeen Fashion Week introduces fresh ideas and new designers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Aberdeen Fashion Week introduces fresh ideas and new designers

Aberdeen Fashion Week took to the runway for its autumn/winter show at Aberdeen Altens Hotel bringing bright and bold new ideas for couture, including funky childrenswear, trendsetting tailoring and reimagined pre-loved pieces

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Pink dress by Wobia. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Pink dress by Wobia. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.

Fashion shows are a great place to uncover new ideas and Aberdeen Fashion Week always has those in abundance, as Jacqueline Wake Young reports.

Another fun and fabulous fashion showcase was held at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel this month, with 20 Press and Journal readers in the audience after our competition to win tickets.

They were treated to a spectacle of couture and colour at an event that included a belly-dance performance by Shirene and neon body art installation by Ulianka Maksymiuk as well as a series of designer showcases.

Sequinned gown by Roja Afroza. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.

First down the runway was Aberdeenshire label Kemunto by Lydia Cutler bringing a fresh twist to crochet with crop tops, dresses and skirts featuring cut-out detailing, ties and halter necks.

Next, Graffiti Grannies from Aberdeen sent out punchy range of T-shirts with tribal and fantasy motifs.

Wobia Wovareri of Wales turned up the glamour dial with bright, bodycon dresses and a skin-tight catsuit, ideal for anyone looking for something bolder than a figure-skimming jumpsuit this festive season.

Pink crochet dress by Kemunto. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.

Tblaque Official of Aberdeen produced a playful collection that included chiffon, opaque blouses, tribal prints, citrus shades and candy pinks.

There were also fresh takes on detailing, with a waterfall seam on a wide-leg trouser and cape-like sleeves on a jacket.

A fitted jumpsuit puffed out from the knee, creating a silhouette similar to that of Vivienne Westwood’s calf-length galoshes.

Something is definitely happening to the shape of jumpsuits, so stand by for further iterations of this wardrobe essential.

Lion print shirt by Zira Topher. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.

TS Company upped the energy for all ages with Breton stripes, ra-ra skirts, Hilfiger-esque street and loungewear before getting grown-up in silky shorts and shirts, white gowns and an elegant LBD.

Zira Topher of Aberdeen brought cheer with a funky children’s line featuring African prints, tiger motifs and printed shirts.

Blue evening gown by Robert Gordon’s College. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.

Its adult range was equally as fierce, with lion logos, sparkle and flowing fabrics.

A billowing kaftan-style maxi dress in mustard and a floaty sleeveless top with matching palazzo pants in fire engine red were right on-trend.

Roja Afroza of Bangladesh returned to AFW for a second time, bringing princessy sequinned gowns, shimmering red and crushed green velvet cocktail dresses, topped off with corsages.

Waterfall trousers by Tblaque Official. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.

Aberdeen Fashion Week prides itself on being an inclusive and diverse event, with models of all shapes and ages.

This time, it included young designers from Robert Gordon’s College and 11-year-old Francine Young from Stonehaven who launched her label Fejy.

RGC produced a tailored pink two-piece of waistcoat and trousers and an Oscars-worthy long blue gown with chiffon ruffle at the shoulder.

Breton stripe and cartoon tee by TS Company. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.

Fejy sent a sustainability message with reimagined, pre-loved garments, turning a playsuit into a blouse with tiered, frilly sleeves, a dress into a cape and a top into a jacket.

McDonald’s toys were worn as jewellery, pieces were spray-painted and embellished and book pages were recycled to create a whimsical jumpsuit and shoes.

Jumpsuit by Tblaque Official. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Paper embellished jumpsuit and shoes by Fejy. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Pink dress by Wobia. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.

Gallery: Lots more looks from Aberdeen Fashion Week

More from Lifestyle

Sliders from Duncano's. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Westhill: Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in…
David Tennant as Dr Who, making a return for its 60th anniversary. Image: BBC.
Jacqueline Wake Young: David Tennant stars in Dr Who specials and fox steals show…
You can now play Scrabble in Gaelic. Image: An Taigh Cèilidh
'It's in the very DNA of Scotland': Western Isles Gaelic speakers tell of hopes…
Gayle Ritchie checks out the Frank Bruce Sculpture Trail.
We explore the decaying Frank Bruce Sculpture Trail at Feshiebridge
Elizabeth Copp and Eileen Sclater are in New Jersey for the launch of a new documentary about HMT Rohna.
Daughters of Orkney HMT Rohna survivor fly to America for screening of film on…
John Sclater's story emerged after the HMT Rohna disaster killed more than 1,000 men. Image: AJL Design.
HMT Rohna: Orcadian survivor's daughter on quest for truth behind WW2 naval disaster
Homemade wonton and roast duck with egg noodles at Taste of Hong Kong.
Restaurant review: Taste of Hong Kong offers a warm and hearty shelter for the…
Neon body art by Ulianka Maksymiuk for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Gallery: Fresh new looks hot off the runway at Aberdeen Fashion Week
David Dawson and a palette
Former Aberdeen engineer picks up art dreams in retirement and hopes to continue club…
In just 14 days after the CMA issued its report on November 8, fuel prices reduced by 3.75p (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sharp cut in fuel prices after retailers given ‘good prod’ by regulator, AA says

Conversation