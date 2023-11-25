Aberdeen Fashion Week introduces fresh ideas and new designers

Fashion shows are a great place to uncover new ideas and Aberdeen Fashion Week always has those in abundance, as Jacqueline Wake Young reports.

Another fun and fabulous fashion showcase was held at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel this month, with 20 Press and Journal readers in the audience after our competition to win tickets.

They were treated to a spectacle of couture and colour at an event that included a belly-dance performance by Shirene and neon body art installation by Ulianka Maksymiuk as well as a series of designer showcases.

First down the runway was Aberdeenshire label Kemunto by Lydia Cutler bringing a fresh twist to crochet with crop tops, dresses and skirts featuring cut-out detailing, ties and halter necks.

Next, Graffiti Grannies from Aberdeen sent out punchy range of T-shirts with tribal and fantasy motifs.

Wobia Wovareri of Wales turned up the glamour dial with bright, bodycon dresses and a skin-tight catsuit, ideal for anyone looking for something bolder than a figure-skimming jumpsuit this festive season.

Tblaque Official of Aberdeen produced a playful collection that included chiffon, opaque blouses, tribal prints, citrus shades and candy pinks.

There were also fresh takes on detailing, with a waterfall seam on a wide-leg trouser and cape-like sleeves on a jacket.

A fitted jumpsuit puffed out from the knee, creating a silhouette similar to that of Vivienne Westwood’s calf-length galoshes.

Something is definitely happening to the shape of jumpsuits, so stand by for further iterations of this wardrobe essential.

TS Company upped the energy for all ages with Breton stripes, ra-ra skirts, Hilfiger-esque street and loungewear before getting grown-up in silky shorts and shirts, white gowns and an elegant LBD.

Zira Topher of Aberdeen brought cheer with a funky children’s line featuring African prints, tiger motifs and printed shirts.

Its adult range was equally as fierce, with lion logos, sparkle and flowing fabrics.

A billowing kaftan-style maxi dress in mustard and a floaty sleeveless top with matching palazzo pants in fire engine red were right on-trend.

Roja Afroza of Bangladesh returned to AFW for a second time, bringing princessy sequinned gowns, shimmering red and crushed green velvet cocktail dresses, topped off with corsages.

Aberdeen Fashion Week prides itself on being an inclusive and diverse event, with models of all shapes and ages.

This time, it included young designers from Robert Gordon’s College and 11-year-old Francine Young from Stonehaven who launched her label Fejy.

RGC produced a tailored pink two-piece of waistcoat and trousers and an Oscars-worthy long blue gown with chiffon ruffle at the shoulder.

Fejy sent a sustainability message with reimagined, pre-loved garments, turning a playsuit into a blouse with tiered, frilly sleeves, a dress into a cape and a top into a jacket.

McDonald’s toys were worn as jewellery, pieces were spray-painted and embellished and book pages were recycled to create a whimsical jumpsuit and shoes.

