5 Christmas gifts with unique Scottish style

Struggling to find Christmas gifts? Head to McCalls Highlandwear for a wonderful range of unique gift ideas.

In Partnership with McCalls Highlandwear
McCalls Aberdeen store
McCalls Highlandwear offers a massive selection of great Christmas gift with an authentic Scottish theme.

It can be tricky to find great Christmas gifts, especially gifts that are a little different. Thankfully, McCalls Highlandwear is a veritable treasure trove of gift ideas, all with unique Scottish flair.

From clothing and accessories to handmade scents, soaps and luxury glass and tableware, you’re sure to discover something they’ll love.

Shop at the seven stores around Scotland, including Aberdeen and Elgin, or alternatively, you’ll find the full gift collection online. Either way, you’re spoilt for choice shopping for Christmas gifts at McCalls Highlandwear.

Here’s some of our favourite gift ideas from this iconic Highlandwear store.

Christmas gift ideas from McCalls

Burns Check Scarf, £29

Check scarf from McCalls

In 100% pure lambswool, this scarf is made in Scotland at Selkirk Mill in the Scottish Borders. Lightweight and soft, it’s perfect for keeping warm on those chilly winter days. Take your pick from the huge range of tartans and colours available.

This luxurious scarf is a great gift that will be be worn and cherished for years to come.

Harris Tweed Esk Overnight Bag, £95

Harris tweed bag from McCalls Christmas gift ideaThe Harris Tweed Esk overnight bag makes weekends away that little bit more stylish.

Crafted in authentic Harris Tweed, each bag carries the official Harris Tweed orb mark which is the United Kingdom’s oldest trademark.

The Esk bag is available in three different colours, but there is a range of other bag designs too, so you can choose the one you know they’ll love most.

Granite Pride Hip Flask Set, £49

Tartan hip flask christmas gift setIf you know someone who likes a wee dram, look no further.

This decorative gift set comprises of a Granite Pride tartan clad hip flask, funnel and collapsible cup. Presented in a wood effect black box, this gift feels even that more special.

Online and in-store you’ll find a vast collection of hip flasks in all sorts of designs, so you can find the perfect one to warm the heart (and soul) of your giftee.

Black Watch Weathered Tartan Tie, £29

tartan tie Christmas giftThis tartan tie is a gift that’s full of heritage and unique style.

Woven in lightweight wool, the tartan tie collection at McCalls is perfect for any occasion. The tartan ties are available in a multitude of tartans and checks from bright and bold to subtle and sophisticated.

Each one is woven by Lochcarron of Scotland in 100% pure new wool.

Celtic Knot Cross Kilt Pin, £22

kilt pin Christmas gift ideaIf you’re struggling to find a gift for the man who has everything, this beautiful kilt pin could be the answer – especially if he likes to don the national dress on occasion.

A decorative kilt pin makes a lovely keepsake piece too, and comes complete with presentation box.

This Celtic knot cross kilt pin has a black chrome finish, but you will find a wide range of designs in the kilt pin collection.

This is just a selection of the great gifts you’ll find at McCalls, so make sure you visit your local McCalls Highlandwear store or head to the McCalls Highlandwear website for the full gift range.

