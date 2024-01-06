Seasonal ‘stress’ blamed for Christmas Eve domestic assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Seasonal ‘stress’ blamed for Christmas Eve domestic assault

Catalin Nistor admitted assaulting his partner by kicking her, seizing her hair and pulling her to the ground.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who assaulted his partner on Christmas Eve blamed the attack on the “stress” of the season, a court has heard.

Catalin Nistor, 32, kicked his partner, grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground during the December 24 assault.

His solicitor told Sheriff Gary Aitken that it was not prompted by drink or bad temper, but simply the “stress of Christmas time”.

Nistor pled guilty to the single charge of domestic assault at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The complaint detailed how he assaulted the woman by “kicking her on the body, seizing her by her hair and pulling her to the floor” at their address in Craig Road, Dingwall.

Christmas ‘stress’ prompted assault

When asked by the sheriff if the attack had been due to “bad temper or drink” Nistor’s solicitor Kevin Hughes replied that it had been “the stress of Christmas time”.

He added that the couple, who are Romanian nationals, would usually visit family over the festive period, but had not done so this year as they are trying to save money to buy a house.

He told Sheriff Aitken that Nistor’s victim was in the building “is asking the court to allow her partner to return home”.

“They’ve been together for 10 years. They came to the UK five years ago and they have had no difficulties in the relationship,” Mr Hughes added.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh confirmed there had been no previous incidents.

Sheriff Aitken deferred sentence for the production of a criminal justice social work report and an assessment for the Caledonian Men’s Programme – a course aimed at addressing domestic offending behaviours.

‘No excuse’ for physical violence

He told Nistor: “There is absolutely no excuse whatsoever for resorting to physical violence in the course of an argument – considerably less excuse for it when it is your partner, and the mother of your child.

“Society does not accept behaviour of this kind and the courts will stop it.”

He released Nistor on bail, allowing him to return home until the case calls again but warned: “Absolutely no behaviour of this kind in the future.

“If there was, that would be a separate offence and would almost certainly result in a period in jail.

“Be on your best behaviour.”

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Elgin woman admits conning dog lovers out of £1,300 with fake puppy scam
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dealer caught with £170,000 of heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen flat
A picture of Ross Duncan
Jail for man who hounded ex and threatened to slit her new partner's throat
KFC on Union Street.
Man assaulted paramedic after drunkenly falling down stairs at KFC
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Armed police swooped on Aberdeen flats after man seen wielding sword
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen mum's tears as court service delays publication of report into son's death yet…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Devious' woman tricked buyers into parting with cash in 'kittens for sale' scam
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Attacker who targeted girlfriend and her pensioner mum facing jail
An ambulance on its way to the incident
Aberdeen man tried to drag female paramedic from ambulance
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man, 64, admits sexually assaulting teenager on Highland bus