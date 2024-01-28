Ain’t no mountain high enough for autistic Aberdeen skier going for Special Olympics gold

He may not be able to communicate in the same way as you and me, but skiing has proved to be a transformative language for Aryamehr Zarisfi.

Diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as a child, life hasn’t been without its challenges for the 21-year-old from Aberdeen.

But joining the Special Olympics Grampian Ski group in Garthdee changed Aryamehr’s life forever.

From keeping fit and making friends to gaining his independence and travelling abroad to competitions, Aryamehr is positively thriving since joining the group which train at the Aberdeen Snowsports Centre.

And for the next eight days, Aryamehr and nine of his teammates will be in Folgaria in Italy where they will compete at the Special Olympics GB National Winter Games.

The life-changing power of skiing

Although he can find it difficult to interact and communicate with other people, Aryamehr did respond when asked if he hopes to bring home some medals.

“Yes I will,” says Aryamehr, a former Bucksburn Academy pupil.

Bursting with pride, his father Kasra says skiing has had an unbelievably powerful impact on his son’s life.

“I’m very proud of him,” says Kasra.

“It’s good to see him get more independent and enjoy himself.

“That’s all I need.”

Diagnosed with autism and ADHD

Originally from Iran, Kasra, who works as an engineer for an oil and gas company, and his wife Mitra, moved to Aberdeen 20 years ago where they have brought up their two sons Aryamehr and his younger brother Ardeshir, 17.

Describing Aryamehr as a happy little boy, Kasra and his wife couldn’t help but notice that he was a bit withdrawn.

“When he was at nursery we took him for an assessment but it wasn’t until he was a bit older when they diagnosed him with autism and ADHD, a mix of them,” says Kasra.

“Although he’s not good at communicating and will probably only answer yes or no to questions, if you ask him about a dinosaur he could probably tell you how many bones they have.

“He tends to focus on a few things like dinosaurs and he also loves reptiles.”

Special Olympics Grampian Ski group

When his son was eight, Kasra took him skiing at the Aberdeen Snowsports Centre in Garthdee, a decision that would change his son’s life.

“At the time we lived close to the ski centre so I would take him there for fun and put him in classes with other kids,” says Kasra.

“He struggled to focus at the class so I tried to find private tutors for him.

“One of the kind ladies at the ski centre gave him some lessons and she introduced us to Bob Thow, the head coach for Special Olympics Grampian Ski group.”

Since joining the ski group, Aryamehr, from Kingswells, has flourished, growing in confidence and independence.

“It’s a fantastic group as they have helped so many kids with different types of difficulties over the years,” says Kasra.

“Through the group, Aryamehr has competed all over Europe in places like France, Switzerland and Italy.

“Skiing not only gets him physically active but he can socialise too.

“And although he may not actually talk to people he feels like he has friends, which is very important.”

Growing in confidence

And the independence that Aryamehr gained from the ski group has given him the confidence to start a horticultural course at Scotland’s Rural College in Fife.

“He spends three days a week in Fife and then comes home to Aberdeen for the weekend,” says Kasra.

“It’s a big achievement for him and that kind of independence came from skiing.”

Kasra says he will forever be indebted to the Special Olympics Grampian Ski group for the incredible opportunities they offer young people like his son.

“The coaches and volunteers really are amazing,” says Kasra.

“Especially Bob Thow and Jim and Adrienne Purdie.

“Jim and his wife Adrienne put a lot of time and energy to make this group happen and Bob as a head coach is very influential.”

Taking to the Italian ski slopes

Over the next week, Aryamehr will be in his happy place as he and his Grampian teammates join 73 athletes from across the UK to compete at the Special Olympics GB National Winter Games in Italy.

Competing in the alpine skiing event, Kasra is sure to have fun.

“He loves the competitions,” says Kasra.

“The great thing about it is that there are no qualifications or barriers so anyone of any age or ability can compete.”

Inspiring others to ski

Kasra hopes that Aryamehr’s story will inspire others to join the group.

“If anyone in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has kids with intellectual disabilities, I would encourage them to join his group, it’s fantastic,” says Kasra.

“It’s important to highlight that the group take safety very seriously, so it means you have peace of mind.”

Asked what his goals are for the future, Aryamehr says: “To keep skiing.”

For more information about the Special Olympics Grampian Ski group check out their Facebook page or email sogaskigroup@btinternet.com