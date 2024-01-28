Ain’t no mountain high enough for autistic Aberdeen skier going for Special Olympics gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ain’t no mountain high enough for autistic Aberdeen skier going for Special Olympics gold

Skiing has proved to be a life-changing sport for former Bucksburn Academy pupil Aryamehr Zarisfi

By Rosemary Lowne
Aryamehr Zarisfi has found friendship and joy in skiing.
Aryamehr Zarisfi has found friendship and joy in skiing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He may not be able to communicate in the same way as you and me, but skiing has proved to be a transformative language for Aryamehr Zarisfi.

Diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as a child, life hasn’t been without its challenges for the 21-year-old from Aberdeen.

But joining the Special Olympics Grampian Ski group in Garthdee changed Aryamehr’s life forever.

From keeping fit and making friends to gaining his independence and travelling abroad to competitions, Aryamehr is positively thriving since joining the group which train at the Aberdeen Snowsports Centre.

And for the next eight days, Aryamehr and nine of his teammates will be in Folgaria in Italy where they will compete at the Special Olympics GB National Winter Games.

Aryamehr Zarisfi loves to compete at the Special Olympics. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The life-changing power of skiing

Although he can find it difficult to interact and communicate with other people, Aryamehr did respond when asked if he hopes to bring home some medals.

“Yes I will,” says Aryamehr, a former Bucksburn Academy pupil.

Bursting with pride, his father Kasra says skiing has had an unbelievably powerful impact on his son’s life.

“I’m very proud of him,” says Kasra.

“It’s good to see him get more independent and enjoy himself.

“That’s all I need.”

Aryamehr, left, with his brother Ardeshir and parents Mitra and Kasra. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Diagnosed with autism and ADHD

Originally from Iran, Kasra, who works as an engineer for an oil and gas company, and his wife Mitra, moved to Aberdeen 20 years ago where they have brought up their two sons Aryamehr and his younger brother Ardeshir, 17.

Describing Aryamehr as a happy little boy, Kasra and his wife couldn’t help but notice that he was a bit withdrawn.

“When he was at nursery we took him for an assessment but it wasn’t until he was a bit older when they diagnosed him with autism and ADHD, a mix of them,” says Kasra.

“Although he’s not good at communicating and will probably only answer yes or no to questions, if you ask him about a dinosaur he could probably tell you how many bones they have.

“He tends to focus on a few things like dinosaurs and he also loves reptiles.”

Aryamehr Zarisfi can’t wait to compete in Italy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Special Olympics Grampian Ski group

When his son was eight, Kasra took him skiing at the Aberdeen Snowsports Centre in Garthdee, a decision that would change his son’s life.

“At the time we lived close to the ski centre so I would take him there for fun and put him in classes with other kids,” says Kasra.

“He struggled to focus at the class so I tried to find private tutors for him.

“One of the kind ladies at the ski centre gave him some lessons and she introduced us to Bob Thow, the head coach for Special Olympics Grampian Ski group.”

Aryamehr Zarisfi is happiest when he’s out on the slopes. Image:  Kasra Zarisfi

Since joining the ski group, Aryamehr, from Kingswells, has flourished, growing in confidence and independence.

“It’s a fantastic group as they have helped so many kids with different types of difficulties over the years,” says Kasra.

“Through the group, Aryamehr has competed all over Europe in places like France, Switzerland and Italy.

“Skiing not only gets him physically active but he can socialise too.

“And although he may not actually talk to people he feels like he has friends, which is very important.”

Growing in confidence

And the independence that Aryamehr gained from the ski group has given him the confidence to start a horticultural course at Scotland’s Rural College in Fife.

“He spends three days a week in Fife and then comes home to Aberdeen for the weekend,” says Kasra.

“It’s a big achievement for him and that kind of independence came from skiing.”

Aryamehr Zarisfi, who has autism and ADHD, loves to ski and has competed all over Europe. Image: Kasra Zarisfi

Kasra says he will forever be indebted to the Special Olympics Grampian Ski group for the incredible opportunities they offer young people like his son.

“The coaches and volunteers really are amazing,” says Kasra.

“Especially Bob Thow and Jim and Adrienne Purdie.

“Jim and his wife Adrienne put a lot of time and energy to make this group happen and Bob as a head coach is very influential.”

Taking to the Italian ski slopes

Over the next week, Aryamehr will be in his happy place as he and his Grampian teammates join 73 athletes from across the UK to compete at the Special Olympics GB National Winter Games in Italy.

Competing in the alpine skiing event, Kasra is sure to have fun.

“He loves the competitions,” says Kasra.

“The great thing about it is that there are no qualifications or barriers so anyone of any age or ability can compete.”

Over the years, Aryamehr Zarisfi has won countless medals. Image: Kasra Zarisfi

Inspiring others to ski

Kasra hopes that Aryamehr’s story will inspire others to join the group.

“If anyone in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has kids with intellectual disabilities, I would encourage them to join his group, it’s fantastic,” says Kasra.

“It’s important to highlight that the group take safety very seriously, so it means you have peace of mind.”

Asked what his goals are for the future, Aryamehr says: “To keep skiing.”

For more information about the Special Olympics Grampian Ski group check out their Facebook page or email sogaskigroup@btinternet.com

